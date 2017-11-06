Pulte creates 10 communities valleywide

Pulte Homes, a nationwide homebuilding company with a longtime track record of building quality homes in Southern Nevada, is offering nearly 40 distinctive home designs in 10 communities throughout the valley, and 10 home designs in its Del Webb community, Sun City Mesquite. The builder offers homes with starting prices from the mid-$300,000s to the high $700,000s. Home designs encompass single- and two-story floor plans.

Pulte Homes offers several floor plans in 10 communities valleywide. (PulteGroup)

“We’ve got the valley covered,” said Jason Demuth, division director of marketing and market intelligence for PulteGroup. “From the northwest valley to Tule Springs, Summerlin to the southwest, Southern Highlands, Henderson and coming soon to Lake Las Vegas and Green Valley, Pulte is significantly expanding in Southern Nevada,” Demuth said.

“We design and build homes for today’s modern families, and our success is proof positive of their popularity with Southern Nevadans. With a commitment to superior construction quality, open and modern consumer-inspired designs and neighborhoods in the valley’s most popular locations, it’s a great time to join the growing family of satisfied Pulte homeowners.”

Pulte keeps consumers top of mind when designing its homes via Life Tested features that include rigorous construction methods to ensure all homes are built as promised; open, functional gathering spaces in kitchens, dining and living areas; and popular features such as optional casitas, flex rooms, floating staircases and open corner sliding doors and abundant flex spaces. A strong focus on energy efficiency is created by such elements as conditioned attic space, jump ducts and transfer grills for proper air circulation, tank-less water heaters, Energy Star appliances, Low-E windows and High SEER HVAC systems that combine to earn Pulte-built homes Energy Star 3.1 advanced ratings.

In the master-planned community of Southern Highlands, Pulte offers two neighborhoods. The Cove Retreat Collection is a gated enclave with single- and two-story homes that offer from four to seven bedrooms, 3½ to 6½ baths, and garages that accommodate from three to four cars. The Cove Retreat Collection is priced from the low $500,000s. The Cove Horizon and Shoreline Collections, also gated and in Southern Highlands and priced from the high $300,000s, offer one- and two-story homes that include from three to six bedrooms, 2½ to 5½ baths and garages that accommodate from two to three cars.

In the northwest valley, Pulte boasts three communities: Evergreen at Skye Canyon, The Estate Collection and The Estates at Tule Springs. Priced from the high $300,000s, Evergreen homes come in a range of floor plans offering from three to seven bedrooms, 2½ to 6½ baths and a three-car garage. The Estate Collection, in the rural northwest, along with The Estates at Tule Springs, feature single-story homes on half-acre sites. Both collections are priced from the $500,000s and offer from three to six bedrooms, 2½ to five baths and three to four-car garages.

In Summerlin, Pulte offers three distinct communities. Estrella, in the Paseos village west of the 215 Beltway, has very few homes remaining. Priced from the high $400,000s, Estrella homes feature the sweeping backdrop of Red Rock Canyon and offer from two to five bedrooms, from 2½ to 3½ baths and from two- to three-car garages.

Vistara on elevated topography in The Cliffs village also offers sweeping mountain views and is priced from the low $400,000s. Vistara homes offer from two to five bedrooms, 2½ to 4½ baths and garages that can accommodate from two to three cars. And finally, Reverence, a 300-acre Summerlin village built exclusively by Pulte Homes, offers six collections of homes encompassed in 23 best-selling floor plans. Also located on elevated topography bordering Red Rock Conservation Area, Reverence homes range from the mid-$300,000s to nearly $800,000 and offer from two to seven bedrooms, 2½ to 6½ baths and from two- to four-car garages.

Two Pulte neighborhoods are soon closing out with very little remaining inventory. They include Copper Ridge in the southwest valley and Skyline Estates in Henderson. Copper Ridge is priced from the mid-$300,000s and offers from three to seven bedrooms, 2½ to 5½ baths and garages that accommodate from two to three cars. Skyline Estates is a private enclave of hillside estates near Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area and offers from three to seven bedrooms, two to five baths and two- to three-car garages, priced from the high $300,000s.

For more information, visit pulte.com.