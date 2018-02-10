Pulte Homes to open MacDonald Ranch neighborhood Feb. 17

Pulte Homes announces the Feb. 17 opening of its newest neighborhood in The Canyons at MacDonald Ranch in Henderson. Perched on a private hill bordering Sloan Canyon and overlooking Anthem, Blackrock is an elegant, gated community featuring Pulte’s most popular collection of home designs in the valley. Featuring a contemporary architectural style that has become native to the area, homeowners will enjoy the privacy of the rugged natural setting just minutes from The District, Green Valley’s popular entertainment and retail destination.

The Canyons at MacDonald Ranch will open Pardee Homes' Blackrock Feb. 17. (Pulte Homes)

Pulte Homes announces the Feb. 17 opening of its newest neighborhood in The Canyons at MacDonald Ranch in Henderson. Perched on a private hill bordering Sloan Canyon and overlooking Anthem, Blackrock is an elegant, gated community featuring Pulte’s most popular collection of home designs in the valley. Featuring a contemporary architectural style that has become native to the area, homeowners will enjoy the privacy of the rugged natural setting just minutes from The District, Green Valley’s popular entertainment and retail destination.

With its own private driveway off Green Valley Parkway/Sunridge Heights, Blackrock is marked by a spectacular entry monument featuring oversized corten steel beams that create an impressive sense of arrival and give the neighborhood a luxury feel more typical of a custom-home community.

Featuring distinctive desert contemporary architecture, Blackrock offers single- and two-story elevations with an impressive nine floor plans ranging from 2,172 to 4,541-plus square feet and offering three to seven bedrooms, two to 6½ baths and two- to four-car garages. This intimate neighborhood of only 140 homes is zoned for these top-rated Clark County schools: Vanderburg or Twitchell Elementary School, Del Webb Middle School and Coronado High School. Series I at Blackrock features an exclusive enclave of all single-story homes overlooking Anthem and the canyons beyond.

“Though diverse in size, homes at Blackrock all embody the same contemporary style to ensure a consistent design aesthetic and a neighborhood as beautiful as its setting,” said Jason Demuth, division director of marketing for PulteGroup. “Blackrock combines the best and most popular Pulte floor plans in a single neighborhood to provide the perfect home for a range of residents who appreciate quality contemporary design.”

Blackrock homes offer a variety of standard and optional design features ranging from casitas, luxurious owner’s suites, flex spaces and private dens or suites to covered loggias and large balconies. All homes are built with Pulte’s Life Tested features that include rigorous construction methods to ensure all homes are built as promised with open, functional gathering spaces in kitchens, dining and living areas, along with popular features such as floating staircases and open corner sliding doors.

A strong focus on energy efficiency is created by such elements as conditioned attic space, jump ducts and transfer grills for proper air circulation, tankless water heaters, Energy Star appliances, low-e windows and high SEER HVAC systems that combine to earn Pulte-built homes Energy Star 3.1 advanced ratings.

“Even before opening our doors for sales, interest in Blackrock has been strong,” said Bridjette Shelfo, division vice president of sales at PulteGroup. “We anticipate early and high demand for homes, so we encourage those who are interested to come see us on Feb. 17 when we open the doors at 10 a.m. We are confident homebuyers will be excited by the area’s natural beauty, the large home sites, the neighborhood’s convenient location and our most popular floor plans all wrapped in a desert contemporary architecture that is becoming today’s preferred architectural style for many buyers.”

PulteGroup Inc., based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in approximately 50 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup conducts extensive research to provide homebuyers with innovative solutions and consumer-inspired homes and communities to make lives better. For more information about PulteGroup Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroupinc.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com and jwhomes.com. Follow PulteGroup Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.