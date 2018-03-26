Pulte offers homes in three Summerlin neighborhoods

Pulte Homes, a 65-year-old nationwide homebuilding company that is one of the country’s largest, has a long and impressive track record of building more than 30 neighborhoods and thousands of homes in Summerlin. Currently, Pulte offers homes in three neighborhoods from one end of the community to the other.

Reverence, a Summerlin village by Pulte Homes, features six collections of homes with 10 models open for viewing. (Summerlin)

In The Cliffs, Summerlin’s southernmost village south of West Russell Road, only a handful of Pulte’s Vistara homes remain. These include a mix of one- and two-story homes ranging from 2,156 to 2,599 square feet and priced from the high $400,000s. Homes in this gated neighborhood offer two to five bedrooms, including a first-floor master bedroom; and up to 4½ baths.

To take advantage of The Cliffs’ natural beauty, Vistara offers numerous options, including large covered patios and balconies, multipanel and corner sliders, outdoor built-in fireplaces and barbecue areas that seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living spaces. Village amenities include Faiss Community Park, Wet ‘n’ Wild water park and Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool built by The Howard Hughes Corp. and deeded to Clark County to maintain and operate as a public facility. Schools in the village include Bishop Gorman High School, Faiss Middle School and Shelley Berkley Elementary School, which opened in August 2017. Trails and a Summerlin village park are in the planning stages.

On the opposite end of The Cliffs in Summerlin is Reverence, the community’s northernmost village, which features six collections of homes built exclusively by Pulte, with 10 models now open for viewing. Located on 300 elevated acres west of the 215 Beltway, Reverence is nestled along the base of the mountains and bounded by West Lake Mead Boulevard on the south and Cheyenne Avenue on the north. Nearly 200 homes have sold at Reverence since the village opened in June 2017. More than 20 consumer-inspired floor plans embody a range of transitional and contemporary designs inspired by Craftsman, Prairie, Hacienda, Farmhouse and Desert Contemporary styles. Two collections offer single- and two-story floor plans ranging from 1,579 to 2,806-plus square feet. These homes are priced from the high $300,000s.

Four collections are located behind a guard gate. These homes, priced from the $500,000s, offer a luxury lifestyle and range from 2,156 to 4,815 square feet in single- and two-story floor plans, including estate homes.

All Reverence residents enjoy miles of walking trails, an 8-acre park that includes an amphitheater, a walking track and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Currently under construction is a 16,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor recreation facility with state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor resort and lap pools, pickleball and tennis courts. It will be accessible to residents within the guard gate.

Just as Reverence sits on elevated topography that offers unparalleled view opportunities throughout the village, Estrella boasts an elevated location in The Paseos village west of the 215 Beltway in the center of the community. Only a handful of single-story homes remain at Estrella. They include the Trieste model spanning 2,156 square feet with three bedrooms, 3½ baths and a two-car garage and priced at $601,444. The Parklane floor plan spans 2,610 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths and a two-car garage and is priced at $660,377. And the Verona model, with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage, is priced at $699,880.

New amenities in The Paseos village include the popular adventure-themed Fox Hill Park and Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary School, which opened in August 2017. At the center of the village is the 12-acre Paseos Park with children’s play area, splash pad, basketball courts, picnic ramadas and significant open space. The newly opened Vistas Community Center and pool, both Summerlin resident-exclusive amenities, are just minutes from The Paseos neighborhoods.

Pulte keeps consumers top of mind when designing such features as ample storage and large living spaces, and includes industry-leading home warranties with a focus on energy-efficiency. These elements include tankless water heaters, Energy Star appliances, Low-E windows and High SEER HVAC systems.

Summerlin residents enjoy access to all the community offers: hundreds of parks and open spaces, 150-plus miles of interconnected trails, 10 golf courses and more than two dozen public and private schools. The Downtown Summerlin area offers fashion, dining and entertainment; Red Rock Resort; City National Arena — practice facility and home of the Vegas Golden Knights; and, coming soon, Las Vegas Ballpark, a AAA-baseball stadium and future home of the Las Vegas 51s.

For more information on new homes in Summerlin, including more than 30 actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.