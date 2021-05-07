Pulte offers three neighborhoods in Summerlin

Pulte Homes, a top national homebuilder with a long history of homebuilding in the master-planned community of Summerlin, offers three neighborhoods in the community’s popular village of Stonebridge and its newest district of Redpoint in Summerlin West.

Starling is one of three Summerlin neighborhoods under development by Pulte Homes. Located in the village of Stonebridge, Starling offers five two-story homes priced from the low $600,000s. (Summerlin)

Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes is in the new district of Redpoint within the community’s newest area of Summerlin West — situated west of the 215 Beltway at Far Hills Avenue and offering stunning vistas and views from select vantage points. Carmel Cliff offers four floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations. Homes range from 2,851 square feet to 4,577 square feet and are priced from the mid-$700,000s. Carmel Cliff homes offer from four to seven bedrooms, 3½ to 6½ baths, and garages offering from three to five bays.

Plans for Summerlin West call for schools, parks and an abundance of open space — all features typical of the community. Nearby schools include Vassiliadis and Givens elementary schools, Doral Academy Red Rock Campus, West Tech Career Academy, Palo Verde High School and Becker Middle School.

Foxtail by Pulte Homes, located in the village of Stonebridge, offers six unique floor plans in both single- and two-story elevations. Foxtail homes range from 2,063 square feet to 2,450 square feet and offer from three to four bedrooms, two to 2½ baths, and each with two-car garages. Homes are priced from the high $400,000s.

Nearby, in Stonebridge is Starling by Pulte Homes. The neighborhood offers five two-story homes that range from 2,806 square feet to 3,824 square feet, priced from the low $600,000s. Starling homes include from three to six bedrooms, 2½ to 5½ baths and two- or three-bay garages.

Situated on elevated topography along the community’s western edge, Stonebridge is set against the dramatic and scenic backdrop of nearby Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The village spans 50 acres and features a Prairie Highland design theme that reflects the surrounding Mojave Desert environment through community elements like architecture, landscape, walls and color. At the centerpiece of the village is Stonebridge Park, a 12-acre village park that will be completed this spring. It includes lighted soccer fields, basketball court, exercise area, pickleball courts and shaded playground and picnic pavilions.

Other nearby community parks include The Vistas, The Paseos and Fox Hill Park. Nearby community centers include The Vistas Pool and Community Center. The village is home to Doral Academy Red Rock charter school serving grades K-12. Other nearby schools include Givens and Vassiliadis elementary schools, Rogich Middle School, Palo Verde High School and West Tech Career Academy.

In Stonebridge, Summerlin’s popular trail system and a hallmark of the community, will soon connect to the Red Rock area. As part of a larger planned Clark County Red Rock Legacy Trails project, the 5.5-mile section will start near Sky Vista Drive and link directly to the Red Rock Visitors Center. Construction on the new trail will begin this year with completion targeted for 2022.

Now in its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers 130 floor plans in nearly 30 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

