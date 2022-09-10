Pulte opens at Kestrel neighborhood in Summerlin West

Summerlin West welcomes its third neighborhood in the district of Kestrel, Blacktail by Pulte Homes. Located west of the 215 Beltway and Lake Mead Drive, Kestrel is the third district to take shape in the rapidly growing and exciting area of the community.

Blacktail by Pulte Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in the popular and rapidly growing area of Summerlin West. It offers four distinctive floor plans, each featuring a striking, three-story vertical elevation that includes a highly desirable rooftop deck. (Summerlin)

Summerlin West welcomes its third neighborhood in the district of Kestrel — Blacktail by Pulte Homes. Located west of the 215 Beltway and Lake Mead Drive, Kestrel is the third district to take shape in the rapidly growing and exciting area of the community.

Blacktail offers four distinctive floor plans with a striking three-story vertical elevation that includes a highly desirable rooftop deck designed to take advantage of the area’s topography. Residents will enjoy expansive views of both the valley and the glittering Las Vegas Strip to the east, and the mountains to the west — from their own rooftop deck.

The Kendall floor plan, offering from 2,338 square feet of living space, features three to four bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths and second-story balcony, priced from $582,880.

The Carson floor plan offers 2,473 square feet and includes three to four bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths. It features a third-story balcony and is priced from $590,880.

The Hayden floor plan, priced from $593,880 offers more ample living space at 2,503 square feet with additional storage and flex space. It also includes three to four bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths.

And finally, The Peyton floor plan, coming in at 2,572 square feet, boasts two stories for entertaining and one for sleeping, in addition to its private rooftop deck. It includes from three to four bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths and is priced from $595,880.

Each Blacktail home features a two-car garage. The gated community will soon feature a private park for the exclusive use of neighborhood residents.

Kestrel is situated on an exquisite expanse of elevated land west of the 215 Beltway, offering vistas from select vantage points throughout the area. The district is designed to offer walkable connectivity between neighborhoods and open green spaces, including thoughtfully planned pedestrian access to future neighborhood services and community parks. Currently, four major community parks and paseos are under active planning and development in the area and are scheduled for completion starting year-end 2022 through early 2024.

“Pulte Homes is a longtime homebuilder in Summerlin that designs floor plans in a wide range of styles and prices,” said Jenni Pevoto, director, master-planned community marketing for Summerlin. “The distinctive three-story elevations of Blacktail, each with a rooftop deck and often with private balconies, take advantage of the neighborhood’s stunning setting. We believe Blacktail will help meet growing demand for experiential living via homes with smaller footprints that are as functional as they are beautiful.”

Now in its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. These include more than 300 parks; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing diverse faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers approximately 100 floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers of each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.