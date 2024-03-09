Pulte opens Monument at Reverence in Summerlin

The newest neighborhood in the award-winning master-planned community of Summerlin is Monument by Pulte Homes. Located in Reverence, Summerlin’s northernmost village west of the 215 Beltway with multiple neighborhoods developed exclusively by Pulte Homes, Monument offers three unique two-story town home floor plans that range from 1,654 square feet to 1,869 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s.

The newest neighborhood in Summerlin is Monument by Pulte Homes. Located in Reverence, Summerlin’s northernmost village west of the 215 Beltway it offers three unique two-story town home floor plans that range from 1,654 square feet to 1,869 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s. (Pulte Homes)

Pulte Homes The newest neighborhood in Summerlin is Monument by Pulte Homes. Located in Reverence, Summerlin’s northernmost village west of the 215 Beltway, it offers three unique two-story town home floor plans.

The newest neighborhood in the award-winning master-planned community of Summerlin is Monument by Pulte Homes. Located in Reverence, Summerlin’s northernmost village west of the 215 Beltway with multiple neighborhoods developed exclusively by Pulte Homes, Monument offers three unique two-story town home floor plans that range from 1,654 square feet to 1,869 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s.

The Branton floor plan features a spacious gathering room with an open café and game room for guests or extra entertainment. It offers three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage with 1,654 square feet of living space.

The Cornwall floor plan, measuring 1,736 square feet, features an open gathering room and café with an additional rooftop deck for entertainment all year-round. It offers three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage.

The Danbury floor plan comes in at 1,869 square feet with three to four bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage. This versatile floor plan features abundant gathering spaces with an open concept kitchen and loft.

Nestled along the foothills of the La Madre Mountains, Reverence is home to six sold-out collections of single-family homes. Monument is the first Reverence neighborhood to offer a low-maintenance, lock-and-leave lifestyle.

Sitting at an average elevation of 3,200 feet above sea level, Reverence’s special location creates a sense of unrivaled peacefulness created, in part, by the fact that no future development will occur to the west. And like other areas of Summerlin that boast a similar elevation, Reverence enjoys cooler temperatures — a significant advantage in the desert climate.

According to Jenni Pevoto, director, master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, Reverence has resonated with buyers for many reasons, including its unparalleled location that offers a Summerlin address with access to the community’s abundant amenities, plus adjacency to the 215 Beltway that provides easy and convenient access to just about anywhere in the valley, including the Strip, Harry Reid International Airport and nearby Downtown Summerlin, home to City National Arena, practice facility for the Vegas Golden Knights, and Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

All Reverence residents enjoy miles of walking trails, and the 8-acre Reverence Park that includes a walking track and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in almost 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.