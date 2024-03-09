50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Pulte opens Monument at Reverence in Summerlin

Provided Content
March 9, 2024 - 8:33 am
 
The newest neighborhood in Summerlin is Monument by Pulte Homes. Located in Reverence, Summerli ...
The newest neighborhood in Summerlin is Monument by Pulte Homes. Located in Reverence, Summerlin’s northernmost village west of the 215 Beltway it offers three unique two-story town home floor plans that range from 1,654 square feet to 1,869 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s. (Pulte Homes)
Pulte Homes The newest neighborhood in Summerlin is Monument by Pulte Homes. Located in Revere ...
Pulte Homes The newest neighborhood in Summerlin is Monument by Pulte Homes. Located in Reverence, Summerlin’s northernmost village west of the 215 Beltway, it offers three unique two-story town home floor plans.

The newest neighborhood in the award-winning master-planned community of Summerlin is Monument by Pulte Homes. Located in Reverence, Summerlin’s northernmost village west of the 215 Beltway with multiple neighborhoods developed exclusively by Pulte Homes, Monument offers three unique two-story town home floor plans that range from 1,654 square feet to 1,869 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s.

The Branton floor plan features a spacious gathering room with an open café and game room for guests or extra entertainment. It offers three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage with 1,654 square feet of living space.

The Cornwall floor plan, measuring 1,736 square feet, features an open gathering room and café with an additional rooftop deck for entertainment all year-round. It offers three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage.

The Danbury floor plan comes in at 1,869 square feet with three to four bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage. This versatile floor plan features abundant gathering spaces with an open concept kitchen and loft.

Nestled along the foothills of the La Madre Mountains, Reverence is home to six sold-out collections of single-family homes. Monument is the first Reverence neighborhood to offer a low-maintenance, lock-and-leave lifestyle.

Sitting at an average elevation of 3,200 feet above sea level, Reverence’s special location creates a sense of unrivaled peacefulness created, in part, by the fact that no future development will occur to the west. And like other areas of Summerlin that boast a similar elevation, Reverence enjoys cooler temperatures — a significant advantage in the desert climate.

According to Jenni Pevoto, director, master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, Reverence has resonated with buyers for many reasons, including its unparalleled location that offers a Summerlin address with access to the community’s abundant amenities, plus adjacency to the 215 Beltway that provides easy and convenient access to just about anywhere in the valley, including the Strip, Harry Reid International Airport and nearby Downtown Summerlin, home to City National Arena, practice facility for the Vegas Golden Knights, and Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

All Reverence residents enjoy miles of walking trails, and the 8-acre Reverence Park that includes a walking track and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in almost 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
William and Iris Roche, who recently moved from California to Tri Pointe Homes' Azure Park comm ...
Couple to celebrate 50th anniversary in new Tri Pointe home
Provided Content

For William and Iris Roche, the North Las Vegas upscale community of Azure Park by Tri Pointe Homes is a family affair. And soon, the retired couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in their new Azure Park home alongside their three daughters, six grandchildren, two dachshunds, friends and, of course, new neighbors.

Southern Highlands mansion lists for nearly $5M
Provided Content

Nestled within Southern Highlands Country Club, a Tuscan-style estate has hit the Las Vegas market for $4,499,900. John Sullivan, Realtor and team lead of The John Sullivan Group with huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home, located at 18 Castle Oaks Court in the Estates, a prestigious community with a private country club.

Outlook Club, an expansive, resort-style club with a variety of indoor and outdoor amenities, i ...
Trilogy in Summerlin offers ‘lock-and-leave’ lifestyle
Provided Content

Shea Homes, one of nine national homebuilders actively building in the master-planned community of Summerlin, is meeting growing demand for an active lifestyle sought by those ages 55-plus at Trilogy, its popular neighborhood designed with empty nesters and retirees in mind.

Overture’s Boston model starts in the mid-$300,000s and features spacious, two-story living a ...
Richmond American opens Overture At Cadence
Provided Content

Richmond American Homes has opened its newest neighborhood, Overture, at Cadence. Overture boasts the expansive Boston and Chicago floor plans — stunning paired homes highlighted by vast, tranquil spaces and charming accents throughout.

The age-qualified community, Trilogy Sunstone, features the Resort Club that offers activities ...
Trilogy Sunstone to host grand opening Feb. 24
Provided Content

Northwest Las Vegas Valley age-qualified community, 55+ Trilogy Sunstone, is introducing three new model homes from the limited-series Amalfi Collection this month. On Feb. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m., homebuyers are invited to a grand opening celebration, where they can tour the homes and enjoy live music, light appetizers and beverages.

Tanager Echo is a 294-unit Summerlin luxury apartment community. It features new-urban architec ...
Downtown Summerlin features Tanager Echo
Provided Content

Recently named the winner of Urban Land Institute’s 2023 Placemaking Award in the Transformative Category, Suburban Division, Tanager Echo in Summerlin is a 294-unit wrap-style multifamily apartment community.

Marble Mesa by Richmond American has been one of Lake Las Vegas’ most popular single-story co ...
Marble Mesa at Lake Las Vegas offers quick move-in homes
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas is ready for spring. Dozens of new-home communities are blooming with special offers and quick-move-in homes, including several available at Marble Mesa by Richmond American Homes. The intimate collection of just 84 single-story homes is nearing its last available homes, with some ready-for-move-in in as little as 30 to 60 days.

One of the most unique neighborhoods in Summerlin is Cordillera by Toll Brothers that features ...
Cordillera by Toll Brothers in Summerlin offers rooftop decks
Provided Content

One of the unique neighborhoods in the growing Summerlin West area features optional rooftop decks that overlook the Las Vegas Valley: Cordillera by Toll Brothers, located in the Redpoint Square district.

This artist's rendering shows what Seneca at Southern Highlands. (Seneca at Southern Highlands)
Seneca at Southern Highlands offers luxury rental homes
Provided Content

Seneca at Southern Highlands, a new and exclusive collection of 50 high-end modern for-lease homes, crafted by the award-winning team behind Christopher Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s premier builders of luxury homes, is under construction and actively leasing.

Merri Perry
2024 kicked off with higher home prices
LVR

A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows 2024 began with home prices higher and the housing supply lower than the same time last year, with signs that home sales could start to bounce back from a slow year.

More stories
Walls hopes to leverage Chicago experience if elected Las Vegas mayor
Walls hopes to leverage Chicago experience if elected Las Vegas mayor
Behind the scenes on opening night at new $7M Esther’s Kitchen — PHOTOS
Behind the scenes on opening night at new $7M Esther’s Kitchen — PHOTOS
Cat Cafe boosts adoptions for local animal rescue
Cat Cafe boosts adoptions for local animal rescue
Is redbud tree a good choice for pool area?
Is redbud tree a good choice for pool area?
After Las Vegas judge attack, officials look to enhance courthouse security
After Las Vegas judge attack, officials look to enhance courthouse security
Quick fix will banish scary-sounding water hammer
Quick fix will banish scary-sounding water hammer