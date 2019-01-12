Pulte opens Varenna at Lake Las Vegas

On the heels of a highly successful 2018, Pulte Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s largest and most popular homebuilders, announces the grand opening of its second neighborhood at Lake Las Vegas.

The Lake Las Vegas Sports Club is near Varenna, Pulte Homes' new all single-story home neighborhood in Lake Las Vegas. (Pulte Homes)

On the heels of a highly successful 2018, Pulte Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s largest and most popular homebuilders, announces the grand opening of its second neighborhood at Lake Las Vegas. Opening Jan. 13 is Varenna by Pulte, a charming and intimate neighborhood near the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club. To celebrate the community opening the Lake Las Vegas master plan is hosting a Lifestyle Affair, showcasing the vibrant and amenity-rich experience enjoyed by all Lake Las Vegas residents — creating the perfect opportunity for homebuyers to get a sneak peek of their new life at Varenna.

Comprised of three single-story floor plans that range from 1,959 square feet to 2,450 square feet and priced from the low $400,000s, Varenna offers a variety of recreational opportunities and neighborhood services in the premier master-planned community of Lake Las Vegas, which features a 320-acre lake, access to the owners’ marina and water sport equipment, a retail village, resort hotels, renowned golf courses and access to Lake Las Vegas Sport Club, a private amenity for residents offering a variety of recreational opportunities.

The public grand opening at Varenna commences at 11 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m. All Varenna visitors will be entered to win one of three prizes: a two-night stay at The Hilton Resort Spa at Lake Las Vegas; a two-night stay at The Westin Resort Spa at Lake Las Vegas; or a two-hour La Contessa yacht party event.

Visitors to Varenna also will receive free passes to the Lake Las Vegas Lifestyle Affair and may opt to travel to the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club via golf cart upon availability or via their own cars. There, they will enjoy a delightful afternoon highlighted by the “Tastes of Lake Las Vegas,” a sampling of light bites and nibbles from restaurants throughout the master plan, including those at The Village, area hotel resorts and golf courses, Seasons Grocery &Deli and a demonstration by Lake Las Vegas Sports Club celebrity chef Scott Commings.

Visitors can also take a pitch shot against PGA pros and Lake Las Vegas Golf Academy instructors Craig Barlow and Jeff Gallagher to receive extra entries for the Staycation contest. They can get information on massages and services available at the Hilton’s Spa Ravella and the Westin’s Spa Lago. And finally, they will enjoy live Reggae music from Jr. Rootz of Bonafide, while shopping handmade crafts and gifts from select Lake Las Vegas residents and vendors. And, of course, guests will enjoy all the action of the Divisional championship football games on the sports club’s big screens while sipping a variety of specialty drinks from the bar.

Varenna’s Gateway model spans 1,959 square feet and is ideal for couples and active adults seeking convenience and easy living on a single level. This plan offers three to four bedrooms, two baths, a spacious gathering room and quiet den. An optional garage storage area accommodates outdoor gear, holiday décor and hobby supplies.

Encompassing 2,294 square feet is Varenna’s versatile Gardengate floor plan with an abundance of open space, a cozy café to enjoy casual meals, a covered backyard patio and flex space to accommodate hobbies. This floor plan offers from three to five bedrooms, two to 3½ baths and two-car garage with storage.

Spanning 2,450 square feet, Varenna’s Parklane floor plan includes three to five bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths and two-car garage with storage. This model features a centralized open kitchen and gathering room, a cozy café, spacious covered patio and generous walk-in closet.

“It’s a great time to join the growing family of satisfied Pulte homeowners,” said Bridjette Shelfo, division vice president of sales at PulteGroup. “We are especially excited about our second and newest Lake Las Vegas neighborhood of Varenna. With all single-story floor plans, the gorgeous Lake Las Vegas setting and a successful pre-opening sales effort, we are confident this exclusive neighborhood with only 38 homes will sell out as quickly as our first community in the master plan.”

Pulte keeps consumers top of mind when designing its homes via Life Tested features that include rigorous construction methods to ensure all homes are built as promised; open, functional gathering spaces in kitchens, dining and living areas; and popular features such as optional casitas, flex rooms, floating staircases, open corner sliding doors and abundant flex spaces. A strong focus on energy-efficiency is created by such elements as conditioned attic space, jump ducts and transfer grills for proper air circulation, tank-less water heaters, Energy Star appliances, Low e-windows and High SEER HVAC systems that combine to earn Pulte-built homes Energy Star 3.1 advanced ratings. Inset photo: Pulte’s Bestselling Parklane Floor Plan is offered at Varenna at Lake Las Vegas. It spans 2,450 square feet.

