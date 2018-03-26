Pulte’s Blackrock sells out first two phases

Blackrock by Pulte Homes in The Canyons at MacDonald Ranch in Henderson, sold all 26 of its first two rounds of released lots since its grand opening in mid-February. The first phase of 14 homesites sold out opening weekend with the second round of 12 homesites selling out this month — both via Pulte’s bidding process.

Blackrock by Pulte Homes at MacDonald Ranch in Henderson has sold out its first two phases. (Pulte Homes)

The contemporary-styled neighborhood is perched on a private hill bordering Sloan Canyon and overlooking Anthem. (Pulte Homes)

Blackrock by Pulte Homes in The Canyons at MacDonald Ranch in Henderson, sold all 26 of its first two rounds of released lots since its grand opening in mid-February. The first phase of 14 homesites sold out opening weekend with the second round of 12 homesites selling out this month — both via Pulte’s bidding process. During the Easy Offer Process, prospects have a two-day window to submit confidential offers to the builder’s management team, specifying what lot premium they are willing to pay above Pulte’s set minimum lot premium.

The contemporary-styled neighborhood that is perched on a private hill bordering Sloan Canyon and overlooking Anthem, welcomed more than 1,500 visitors throughout its opening weekend.

“We knew Blackrock would be a home run for many reasons, including its stunning canyon location and gorgeous contemporary architecture, proximity to top-rated public schools and nearby shopping and entertainment opportunities, including The District,” said Bridjette Shelfo, division vice president, sales, PulteGroup. “But we obviously didn’t anticipate the level of excitement Blackrock would generate. We are thrilled with the public’s reaction to our newest neighborhood which is helping to meet demand in the Henderson area for luxury living wrapped in a more modern design aesthetic.”

Blackrock is a gated community featuring Pulte Homes’ most popular collection of home designs from throughout the valley. Its contemporary architectural style has become native to the area, creating a distinctively modern vibe set in a rugged natural setting just minutes from The District, Green Valley’s popular entertainment and retail destination.

With its own private driveway off Green Valley Parkway/Sunridge Heights, Blackrock is marked by a spectacular entry monument featuring oversized corten steel beams that create an impressive sense of arrival and give the neighborhood a luxury feel more typical of a custom-home community.

Blackrock offers single- and two-story elevations with an nine floor plans ranging from 2,172 to 4,541-plus square feet and offering from three to seven bedrooms, two to 6½ baths and from two- to four-car garages. This intimate neighborhood of only 140 homes is zoned for top-rated Clark County Schools including Vanderburg/Twitchell Elementary Schools, Del Webb Middle School and Coronado High School. Series I at Blackrock features an exclusive enclave of all single-story homes, overlooking Anthem and the canyons beyond.

Blackrock homes offer a variety of standard and optional design features ranging from casitas, luxurious owner’s suites, flex spaces, private dens or suites, covered loggias and large balconies. And, all homes are built with Pulte’s Life Tested features that include rigorous construction methods to ensure all homes are built as promised with open, functional gathering spaces in kitchens, dining and living areas; and popular features such as floating staircases and open corner sliding doors.

A strong focus on energy-efficiency is created by such elements as conditioned attic space, jump ducts and transfer grills for proper air circulation, tank-less water heaters, Energy Star appliances, Low-E windows and High SEER HVAC systems that combine to earn Pulte-built homes Energy Star 3.1 advanced ratings.

PulteGroup Inc., based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in approximately 50 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand.

PulteGroup conducts extensive research to provide homebuyers with innovative solutions and consumer-inspired homes and communities. For more information about PulteGroup Inc. and PulteGroup brands, visit pultegroupinc.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com and jwhomes.com. Follow PulteGroup Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.