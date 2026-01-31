Pulte’s Brantley opens in Summerlin’s Grand Park village

Brantley by Pulte Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin. Located in Grand Park village, Brantley is one of several neighborhoods located near the village’s namesake park, — Grand Park — which will be the largest park in the community upon completion.

Located in Grand Park village, Brantley is one of several neighborhoods located near the village’s namesake park — Grand Park — which will be the largest park in Summerlin upon completion at 90 acres. Grand Park is being developed in phases to include expansive green space, walking trails and community gathering areas. The first phase, Council Park, encompasses 21 acres and recently opened.

The neighborhood, which sits on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway, south of Lake Mead Boulevard, in a popular area of the community, is surrounded by the beauty of the La Madre Mountains. Brantley’s proximity to the Beltway makes getting anywhere in the valley, including Downtown Summerlin, easy and convenient. The area is also close to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, a world-class hiking, rock climbing and cycling area known for its stunning beauty.

Brantley features nine unique floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations, ranging from 2,194 square feet to 4,731 square feet, priced from the $900,000s to more than $1. 6 million.

Homes in this gated neighborhood offer from three to six bedrooms, two to 5½ baths, and two- to four-car garages. Features in selected models include expansive entertaining spaces, covered loggias, private dens, owner’s suites, lofts, flex spaces and abundant storage.

In its 36th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. They include 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; Roseman University College of Medicine; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; more than a dozen houses of worship representing multiple faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers more than 115 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders for their hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.