50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Pulte’s Brantley opens in Summerlin’s Grand Park village

Brantley by Pulte Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin. (Pulte Homes)
Brantley by Pulte Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin. (Pulte Homes)
More Stories
Beth Tarbuck, a new resident of Portofino by Taylor Morrison, was the first of two new resident ...
Lake Las Vegas announces golf cart giveaway winner
Signature Homes will debut its Paradise Trails at Eastern and Twain avenues Jan. 31. (Signature ...
High $300s gets you a Signature Home in central Vegas — with solar included
Summerlin is teeming with options for those seeking the flexibility of a large home that offers ...
Summerlin offers expansive homes
Salerno Summit by Richmond American Homes will hold its grand opening event at Lake Las Vegas o ...
Richmond American opens Salerno Summit in Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content
January 30, 2026 - 9:05 pm
 

Brantley by Pulte Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin.

Located in Grand Park village, Brantley is one of several neighborhoods located near the village’s namesake park — Grand Park — which will be the largest park in Summerlin upon completion at 90 acres. Grand Park is being developed in phases to include expansive green space, walking trails and community gathering areas. The first phase, Council Park, encompasses 21 acres and recently opened.

The neighborhood, which sits on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway, south of Lake Mead Boulevard, in a popular area of the community, is surrounded by the beauty of the La Madre Mountains. Brantley’s proximity to the Beltway makes getting anywhere in the valley, including Downtown Summerlin, easy and convenient. The area is also close to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, a world-class hiking, rock climbing and cycling area known for its stunning beauty.

Brantley features nine unique floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations, ranging from 2,194 square feet to 4,731 square feet, priced from the $900,000s to more than $1. 6 million.

Homes in this gated neighborhood offer from three to six bedrooms, two to 5½ baths, and two- to four-car garages. Features in selected models include expansive entertaining spaces, covered loggias, private dens, owner’s suites, lofts, flex spaces and abundant storage.

In its 36th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. They include 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; Roseman University College of Medicine; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; more than a dozen houses of worship representing multiple faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers more than 115 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders for their hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
Check out the latest issue of New Homes Guide. Click below!
flipbook
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Beth Tarbuck, a new resident of Portofino by Taylor Morrison, was the first of two new resident ...
Lake Las Vegas announces golf cart giveaway winner
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas has named the winner of its fall golf cart giveaway, an incentive offered to buyers who purchased a new home from a preferred builder during the promotional period.

Signature Homes will debut its Paradise Trails at Eastern and Twain avenues Jan. 31. (Signature ...
High $300s gets you a Signature Home in central Vegas — with solar included
PARTNER CONTENT FOR SIGNATURE HOMES

Signature Homes, a locally based homebuilder with more than four decades of experience in Southern Nevada, has announced the opening of Paradise Trails, a new 29-home infill community located near Eastern Avenue and Twain Avenue in central Las Vegas. Designed for cost-conscious buyers seeking attainable homeownership, the community offers modern new construction in one of the city’s most established urban areas.

Summerlin is teeming with options for those seeking the flexibility of a large home that offers ...
Summerlin offers expansive homes
Provided Content

The Summerlin master-planned community is teeming with options for those seeking the flexibility of a large home that offers more space for daily living; greater privacy; spaces ideal for entertaining; dedicated function rooms like home offices, gyms and playrooms; more storage; and enhanced comfort and luxury.

Salerno Summit by Richmond American Homes will hold its grand opening event at Lake Las Vegas o ...
Richmond American opens Salerno Summit in Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

Located in the exclusive gated SouthShore Country Club in Lake Las Vegas, Salerno Summit is the newest neighborhood by Richmond American Homes, offering refined single- and two-story residences in resort-style community.

Summerlin offers a growing selection of low-maintenance homes in nine neighborhoods. (Pulte Homes)
Summerlin neighborhoods offer condos, townhomes
Provided Content

For homebuyers craving flexibility, simplicity and a lock-and-leave lifestyle, the Summerlin master-planned community now offers a growing selection of low-maintenance homes in nine neighborhoods.

With a growing number of office buildings, Summerlin offers work opportunities close to home, r ...
Summerlin thriving as a place for business
Provided Content

While the Summerlin master-planned community is easily regarded as one of the best places to live in Southern Nevada, its office buildings and business parks also make it one of the best places to work, offering scores of opportunities to work close to home.

Redpoint Arroyo is one of several parks that opened in Summerlin in 2025. (Summerlin)
Summerlin marks 36th year of development in 2026
Provided Content

Within Summerlin’s residential sector, 2025 saw the opening of 10 new neighborhoods offering dozens of new floor plans, and the close-out of six neighborhoods.

Summerlin Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas treestw ...
Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
Provided Content

Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

Many holiday dining options abound in Summerlin, including at Downtown Summerlin. (Summerlin)
Summerlin holiday dining options abound
Provided Content

For those looking to take the hassle and stress out of holiday meal preparation, the Summerlin master-planned community offers many holiday dining options at Summerlin area and Downtown Summerlin restaurants. Downtown Summerlin is the vibrant, walkable urban core in the heart of the community offering dining, shopping, entertainment, office and residential options.

This rendering shows what Valara, a luxury senior living community in Hederson, will look like ...
Henderson senior community planned
Provided Content

Investcor, a leading real estate development firm with over $1.6 billion in projects across the nation, including several senior living communities, announced plans for Valara, a luxury senior living community within The District in Henderson.

MORE STORIES