59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Pulte’s Reverence reports brisk sales

Provided Content
October 15, 2019 - 9:04 am
 

If award-winning design, stunning valley and mountain views, a serene location that provides sanctuary and privacy, and open and modern floor plans top your list of must-haves for your next home, a visit to Reverence by Pulte Homes should be your first stop.

Developed exclusively by Pulte Homes, Reverence is its own village, nestled along the foothills of Red Rock National Conservation Area and forming the northernmost tip of the nationally renowned Summerlin master-planned community.

The community features six collections of homes in a variety of sizes and price points on an elevated ridgeline west of the 215 Beltway. Sitting at an average elevation of 3,200 feet above sea level, Reverence’s special location creates a sense of unrivaled peacefulness created in part by the fact that no future development will occur to the west. And like other areas of Summerlin that boast a similar elevation, Reverence enjoys cooler temperatures, a significant advantage in the desert climate.

Two collections, ideal for young families, move-up buyers and empty nesters, offer single- and two-story floor plans from approximately 1,579 square feet to more than 2,806 square feet, priced from the low $400,000s to the high $500,000s. Both these collections are nearing sellout. They offer covered patios, flex and loft spaces, Pulte Planning Centers and floating stair options.

Four collections, designed for affluent families, upscale empty nesters and those seeking the ultimate second home in Las Vegas, are behind a 24-hour manned guard gate. These homes offer a luxury lifestyle and range from 2,156 square feet to more than 4,815 square feet in single- and two-story floor plans, including estate homes. These homes are priced from the high $400,000s to more than $800,000.

Collection III is a private enclave of all single-story homes near the Recreation Center. Collection IV homes are spacious, offering multiple bedrooms with flex spaces encompassed in one- and two-story floor plans. Collection V comprises luxurious executive homes with expansive patios, interior courtyards and unique indoor/outdoor living spaces. And finally, Collection VI features estate homes on sprawling homesites adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

According to Bridjette Shelfo, division vice president of sales for PulteGroup, Reverence has resonated with buyers for many reasons, including its homes’ spacious floor plans and wide range of transitional and contemporary designs inspired by Craftsman, Prairie, Hacienda, Farmhouse and Desert Contemporary styles that cater to diverse architectural preferences.

Pulte also gives credit for Reverence’s success to its unparalleled location, which offers a Summerlin address with access to the community’s abundant amenities and to the 215 Beltway. The Beltway provides easy and convenient access to just about anywhere in the valley, including the Strip, McCarran International Airport and nearby Downtown Summerlin, home to City National Arena, practice facility for the Vegas Golden Knights, and Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Further proof of Reverence’s success is the community’s recognition by the National Association of Home Builders National Sales and Marketing Council as a Silver Award honoree as Best Master-Planned Community of the Year in 2018.

“To be recognized with an award of this scale for a master plan when Reverence was still in its infancy is remarkable,” Shelfo said. “We were honored to be among so many other great communities nationwide. We knew we had something special with Reverence, when more than 2,500 prospective homebuyers visited the community during its grand opening weekend in mid-2017, resulting in a sell-out of all our release homesites within the first weeks. Since then, Reverence has maintained its position as one of the Southern Nevada’s top-selling communities.”

“Locally, Reverence swept the 2018 and 2019 Southern Nevada Home Builders Silver Nugget awards for specific floor plan designs for kitchens, bathrooms and interior merchandising — more proof that the community leaves no stone unturned when it comes to design,” Shelfo said.

All Reverence residents enjoy miles of walking trails and the newly opened 8-acre Reverence park, which includes an amphitheater, walking track and volleyball and basketball courts.

A 16,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor recreation facility with state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor resort and lap pools, and pickleball court is the centerpiece of the village. The Reverence recreation center also includes a multipurpose room, great room, fire pit and outdoor terrace, men’s and women’s locker rooms and wet deck for poolside sunbathing. The recreation center is for the exclusive use of Reverence residents who live in one of seven neighborhoods inside the guard gate.

“Reverence has been masterfully planned to ensure every detail combines to create an exceptional quality of life,” Shelfo said. “Residents of Reverence enjoy access to all the amenities that make the Summerlin lifestyle so extraordinary — including parks, trails, golf courses, schools, Downtown Summerlin and more, while simultaneously enjoying the beauty and intimacy of their immediate neighborhood with its own abundant and private amenities just outside their front door. You can’t top that.”

For more information, visit LiveInReverence.com or call 877-853-2699.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The new Las Vegas Ballpark and the Las Vegas Aviators enjoyed record-setting seasons. (Summerlin)
Summerlin hits homerun with new stadium, team
Provided Content

As the 2019 Triple-A baseball season came to a close last month, there was much to celebrate in Summerlin. Las Vegas Ballpark and the city’s beloved Triple-A professional baseball team, renamed this year as the Las Vegas Aviators, both enjoyed record-setting inaugural seasons that uplifted the entire community.

2019 GLVAR President Janet Carpenter
Southern Nevada home prices inch up as supply stays tight
SPONSORED CONTENT

A report released Tuesday by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors (GLVAR) shows home prices in Southern Nevada inching back toward their all-time high as the local housing supply remains tight.

Cielo Vista by Beazer Homes will open Oct. 19 in North Las Vegas. (Beazer Homes)
Beazer to open Cielo Vista in North Las Vegas
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Cielo Vista, its newest North Las Vegas community, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cielo Vista will showcase Beazer’s Sedona and Valencia plans at its model park.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary as a brand, Trilogy is offering financial incentives at its S ...
Homebuyer incentives offered at Trilogy in Summerlin
Provided Content

During the month of October, Trilogy, the Shea Homes resort lifestyle brand with communities across the country, is celebrating its 20-year-anniversary with special pricing and other incentives.

The free Family, Fur & Fun Festival features a Halloween Pet Costume Contest at 1:30 p.m. Satur ...
Family Fur Fun Festival to be held at Mountain’s Edge
Provided Content

Halloween is around the corner, and it’s important to remember to keep four-legged family members safe, calm and healthy during the holiday. Representatives from Saturday’s Family, Fur Fun Festival are offering pet safety tips and will have additional pet care information between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and during the popular Halloween Pet Costume Contest.

Pardee Homes recently added a resident-exclusive swimming pool to the Evolve collection of upsc ...
Pardee showcases Evolve town homes
Provided Content

Jump in and join the fun relaxing beside the stunning new resident-exclusive pool at Evolve, Pardee Homes’ new gated town home community in southwest Las Vegas.

Richmond American Homes launched its first town home development in Cadence in Henderson called ...
Town home construction continues
BY BUCK WARGO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

Town homes and other new attached housing products have recorded its highest percentage of the housing market since prior to the Great Recession and builders aren’t slowing down in their pursuit of those projects.

More than 100 artists will be showing off their work at the Summerlin Festival of Arts in Downt ...
Summerlin Festival of Arts set for Oct. 12-13
Provided Content

If browsing through beautiful sculpture, art and jewelry from the region’s best artists and craftsmen is your idea of fun, the Summerlin Festival of Arts is for you.

Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Ravenna by Beazer Homes. The grand open ...
Skye Canyon to unveil three model homes
Provided Content

Refreshments, fun and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Ravenna by Beazer Homes. The grand opening event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.