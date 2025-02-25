75°F
Rare new home in historical Scotch 80s lists for $2.8M

A newly constructed, single-story home in the historical Scotch 80s downtown community has been listed for $2.8 million. (huntington & ellis)
The kitchen features state-of-the-art wine fridge, large island with quartz countertops, vegetable sink, walk-in pantry and Sub-Zero Wolf appliances. (huntington & ellis)
The living room. (huntington & ellis)
The living room. (huntington & ellis)
The kitchen and living area. (huntington & ellis)
The kitchen and living area. (huntington & ellis)
The dining room. (huntington & ellis)
The dining room. (huntington & ellis)
Guest bedroom. (huntington & ellis)
Guest bedroom. (huntington & ellis)
Master bath. (huntington & ellis)
Master bath. (huntington & ellis)
This newly constructed, single-story home in the historical district called the Scotch 80s has ...
This newly constructed, single-story home in the historical district called the Scotch 80s has listed for $2.8 million. (huntington & ellis)
February 25, 2025 - 11:08 am
 

A newly constructed, single-story estate has hit the Las Vegas market for $2.8 million, making it the only new build available within miles. Realtor Sam Cohen with the Cohen Group at huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home, located at 1725 Bannie Ave. in the historical Scotch 80s community, home to Prince and Frank Sinatra’s previous estates.

Recognized as the first master-planned community in Southern Nevada, the exclusive neighborhood was once called home by an iconic list of residents including — Prince, Jerry Lewis, Frank Sinatra, numerous current and past city officials, among others. Only minutes away from the Strip, Scotch 80s is in the heart of downtown and was originally debuted by the first mayor of Las Vegas.

“You get the best of both worlds,” Cohen said. “You have a very secluded neighborhood that gives a very suburban vibe, yet you are still directly in the city with access to both downtown Las Vegas and the Strip within minutes.”

The home was completely torn down to the studs and rebuilt to encompass Las Vegas’ contemporary desert style, providing a rare living opportunity among historic and famed neighboring homes. To further its one-of-a-kind amenities, the rebuild also included the installment of two oversized recreational vehicle garages at 16 and 20 feet high, making it the only estate to feature dual RV garages with unparalleled storage.

Upon entering the estate through automatic gates, a brick pathway guides guests to the main entryway, which opens to a 14-foot ceiling adorned with a Baccarat chandelier.

The formal living room features a built-in electric fireplace with stacked stone reaching the ceiling. Seamlessly flowing into the open kitchen, residents can enjoy a state-of-the-art wine fridge, large island with quartz countertops, vegetable sink, walk-in pantry and Sub-Zero Wolf appliances.

The primary suite includes a spacious walk-in closet and bathroom, boasting a stand-alone tub and walk-in shower with dual shower heads and floor-to-ceiling mosaic tile.

A long hallway leads into three additional bedrooms, offering a walk-in closet and large walk-in showers in each. The home’s expansive office space is equipped with its own bathroom and provides a private entrance to the backyard.

Also accessible through the living room and kitchen, the backyard showcases a covered outdoor patio with a stone gas fireplace, ample entertaining space and a putting green.

“It’s a rare neighborhood,” Cohen said. “There’s nowhere you’re going to get all these trees, land and still be in the city. That’s the great thing about this home. It’s a one-of-a-kind estate and neighborhood.”

For more information about 1725 Bannie Ave., visit huntingtonandellis.com/properties.

Huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency is a Las Vegas-based full-service real estate agency with more than two decades of experience. The agency is one of the top-producing real estate brokerages in Las Vegas with more than 135 real estate agents across 16 teams. In 2023, the agency completed over $1 billion in sales volume, helping successfully market and close over 1,900 residential properties throughout the valley. For more information about huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, visit huntingtonandellis.com.

