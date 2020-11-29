REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

65°F
November 29, 2020 - 1:04 pm
 
Gordon Miles
Philippe Ziade
Growth Holdings gets national acclaim

Growth Holdings, a global development company with a multibillion-dollar portfolio across multiple industries, has been honored with the 2020 Global Outstanding Real Estate Value-Creation Leadership Award by Capital Finance International.

The London-based quarterly journal recognized GH for its innovative approach to high-end residential real estate through its dedicated Growth Luxury Homes division.

The publication’s judging panel, comprised of seasoned business leaders, declared GH innovative and disruptive for its holistic approach to the top end of the real estate market. The accolade highlights GH’s next-generation home automation and the linking of disparate technologies into seamless systems for best-valued, net-zero smart homes.

“We are incredibly humbled that our efforts to create intuitive, industry-challenging projects have been recognized by such a prestigious and renowned international publication,” said Philippe Ziade, GH founder and chairman. “In the face of this year’s unprecedented challenges, it has never been more important for our company to remain nimble and continue developing cutting-edge concepts that help attain a brighter future for all.”

Americana Holdings offers Apex Concierge Services

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ largest independently owned franchise is offering a full-service concierge program for clients of its Nevada, Arizona and California properties. Both sellers and buyers can get everything from deep cleaning and moving services to flooring, appliances and remodeling with no payments due until after the home sale is complete.

“We have found that while most home sellers want their properties to look their best and be competitive among other similar homes in the market, they often don’t have access to professional stagers, interior designers or contractors who can help them prepare their homes for sale and make them as attractive as possible to home shoppers,” said Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Americana Holdings.

Americana Holdings operates 33 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices offices in Nevada, Arizona and California with 3,500 real estate sales executives. Last year the company completed $5.5 billion in home sales.

Apex Concierge handles everything from staging to flooring and painting, with post-sale renovations and customization. All costs are deferred until the home sells or the contract is canceled, and no interest is accrued or charged for 12 months. Buyers and sellers work with their Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices sales executive to determine what updates they want made and approve all vendors and costs before the start of work.

“We have tested other companies and processes and found the Apex Concierge model to be the most competitive and reliable service to help our clients put their best foot forward, so to speak, when they list their home for sale,” Miles said. “The clients don’t have to worry about anything other than accepting offers and completing the sale, and sales prices are maximized with the service.”

With its custom financing solutions, Apex Concierge can help sellers get into their new homes before their current homes sell. “This really takes the stress out of waiting for your home to sell before you buy your next home,” Miles said. “And with our customizable financing solutions, no payments are due until the home sale is complete. So your credit isn’t affected while you’re trying to buy or sell a home.”

