REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

September 10, 2021 - 2:54 pm
 

HomeAid Southern Nevada to complete project

HomeAid Southern Nevada, the official outreach partner of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, has nearly completed its third of four custom home renovations on the New Vista Ranch home site, benefiting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The home is slated to be completed by Sept. 20.

HomeAid provided time and materials through in-kind donations from trade partners, and residential builder Toll Brothers managed the construction efforts for one of the four homes in the New Vista Ranch. The renovations and modernization include exterior paint, new cabinetry, flooring, shiplap finishes, backsplashes and countertops throughout the home. New appliances and window treatments were included as part of the project.

In total, the renovations will cover nearly 3,000 square feet for residents. The recently renovated home serves as part of HomeAid’s mission to provide safe, clean and dignified housing options to those in need. For more information about HomeAid Southern Nevada, visit homeaidsn.org.

CREW convention slated

Commercial Real Estate Women Network, a global business organization, will bring its 2021 convention to Las Vegas from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30 at The Mirage. The CREW Network Convention is one of the industry’s most highly regarded annual events, bringing together commercial real estate leaders for deal making, business networking, industry education and leadership development.

This year’s convention, to be held both in-person and virtually, will have more than 30 sessions and networking opportunities for participants to choose from. Participants will hear from industry leaders and business strategists and will exchange information about challenges and opportunities across 75-plus markets. They will learn about trends and leadership lessons from several expert speakers, including:

■ Linda Alvarado, founder and owner, Alvarado Construction and co-owner, Colorado Rockies.

■ Mauro Guillen, business economist, sociologist and author; incoming dean, Judge Business School, University of Cambridge.

■ Sarah Thomas, the first female NFL referee and official.

Five unique learning excursions will also provide behind-the-scenes glimpses into the Las Vegas area projects and landmarks. The convention learning excursions, leisure activities and hospitality events will be hosted by CREW Las Vegas, the local chapter of CREW Network.

TSK Architects staffers graduate leadership program

TSK Architects has announced that Bruce Preston, managing principal, and Ree Miskimon, director of marketing, as graduates of the Society of American Military Engineers Leadership Development Program.

“We are proud of Bruce and Ree for their commitment to professional development and could not be more excited for their yearlong dedication to the leadership development program with an incredible organization such as the Society of American Military Engineers,” said Windom Kimsey, president &CEO of TSK Architects. “With a track record of excellence, Ree and Bruce have separated themselves from the rest, as they are two of only 18 participants from across the country to be selected. We look forward to their continued success and growth.”

The Leadership Development Program supports the growth of the next generation of world-class military, government, civilian and industry leaders for the society and the United States. Out of over 60 applicants, only 18 across the U.S. and abroad were selected.

As part of the program, both Preston and Miskimon spent over 140 hours in the program that included virtual monthly calls, reading of four leadership development books and the development of a capstone project, of which they and another classmate developed together. The project resulted in a toolkit that SAME Posts across the nation can use when developing their mentoring program for scholarship. Their project received high praise from society leaders.

Celebrating its 61st anniversary, TSK Architects is an architecture, planning and interior design firm headquartered in Henderson, with offices in Los Angeles and Reno-Tahoe area and Shanghai, China.

Founded in 1960, the firm has established a reputation for design excellence and superior client service. In 2019, TSK Architects was named the AIA Nevada Firm of the Year in recognition for its award-winning portfolio of work, which spans projects in various sectors including K-12, higher education, public safety, justice and civic.

Notable projects include Mills Lane Justice Center, Douglas County Community Center, the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion and Heroes Memorial Renovation.

