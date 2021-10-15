REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

Chris Vossekuil has advanced from director of golf at DragonRidge Country Club to a new position of assistant general manager. The promotion was effective Oct. 15. The golf club is within MacDonald Highlands, a luxury community in Henderson.

Chris Vossekuil

Las Vegas Ballpark to host Concours d’Elegance

Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance, now in its second year and featuring a showcase of more than 100 famous collector cars, moves to a new location this year at Las Vegas Ballpark, 1650 S. Pavilion Drive. The event will be from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 23.

Presented by Towbin Motorcars by founder Stuart Sobek, Concours d’Elegance is a showcase of classic cars that transcend motoring history with designs that elevate the classic car to an art form.

Car owners and industry leaders are available for interviews at the ballpark that offers close-up viewing on the field, an overall panorama from the grandstand, and an exciting Concours first — the opportunity to see the beauty of magnificent automobiles after dark under the lights of Las Vegas Ballpark.

Tickets are $100 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Miracle Flights, a nonprofit that provides free commercial flights to children and adults who need assistance to reach life-changing medical care not available in their local communities.

DragonRidge announces promotion

