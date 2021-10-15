74°F
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

October 15, 2021 - 3:03 pm
 
Chris Vossekuil
Las Vegas Ballpark to host Concours d’Elegance

Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance, now in its second year and featuring a showcase of more than 100 famous collector cars, moves to a new location this year at Las Vegas Ballpark, 1650 S. Pavilion Drive. The event will be from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 23.

Presented by Towbin Motorcars by founder Stuart Sobek, Concours d’Elegance is a showcase of classic cars that transcend motoring history with designs that elevate the classic car to an art form.

Car owners and industry leaders are available for interviews at the ballpark that offers close-up viewing on the field, an overall panorama from the grandstand, and an exciting Concours first — the opportunity to see the beauty of magnificent automobiles after dark under the lights of Las Vegas Ballpark.

Tickets are $100 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Miracle Flights, a nonprofit that provides free commercial flights to children and adults who need assistance to reach life-changing medical care not available in their local communities.

DragonRidge announces promotion

Chris Vossekuil has advanced from director of golf at DragonRidge Country Club to a new position of assistant general manager.

The promotion was effective Oct. 15.

The golf club is within MacDonald Highlands, a luxury community in Henderson.

Touchstone Living to hold grand opening in Mosaic
The public is invited to view the newest collection of homes within Touchstone Living’s Mosaic community near St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Mira Villa by Toll Brothers in The Canyons village is one of four neighborhoods offering attach ...
Summerlin neighborhoods offer condos, town homes
While single-family homes are still the dream of many, condos, town homes, and other urban-style options are growing in popularity for obvious reasons: their typically smaller floor plans equate to less maintenance; yardwork is nonexistent; and they often come with abundant onsite amenities. In Summerlin, four neighborhoodsoffer 26 attached home floor plans in a range of sizes and price points.

Henderson master-planned community, Cadence, offers quick move-in options. StoryBook Homes and ...
Cadence offers homes in time for the holidays
As the holiday season quickly approaches and home sales across the valley continue to soar, homebuyers are patiently waiting for their homes to be completed. The anticipation and excitement of moving in, however, may be delayed until long after the holidays are over. With quick move-in options at Cadence, homebuyers can enjoy their dream space and the gift of homeownership in time for the holidays.

Christopher Homes
Christopher Homes introduces SkyVu in MacDonald Highlands
Set high above the Las Vegas Valley, SkuVu is a limited collection of luxury estates by award-winning Christopher Homes at MacDonald Highlands. An exclusive 24-hour guard-gated country club community near DragonRidge Golf Club,it is the latest residential collection of the Vu brand by Christopher Homes, joining Vu, Vu Estates and Vu Pointe.

Woodside Homes offers two neighborhoods in Summerlin West. The homes are priced from the high $ ...
Woodside offers two Summerlin West neighborhoods
Woodside Homes, one of nine national homebuilders developing in Summerlin, offers homes in two neighborhoods in the community. Both are in Summerlin West, the newest region of the community to take shape, situated west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue.

TruAmerica buys Las Vegas apartments
TruAmerica buys Las Vegas apartments
TruAmerica Multifamily has increased its footprint in some of the strongest multifamily markets in the United States after closing last month on garden-style communities in Las Vegas; Tampa, Florida; and Salt Lake City, Utah, in three separate transactions totaling $209 million.

More than 200 modern and classic vehicles will be featured at the Cadence Car Show in the commu ...
Cadence to hosts car show Oct. 10
The Cadence Car Show rolls into Cadence Central Park on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring classic and modern vehicles complemented with a DJ, live band, food trucks, 21-and-older beer garden and panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip.

Community opens The Shops at Inspirada
Inspirada, a west Henderson master-planned community, has announced the opening of The Shops at Inspirada at Via Inspirada and Bicentennial Parkway.