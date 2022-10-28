REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

Celebrating the vehicle donation are, from left, Tom Kovach, executive director, LVMPD Foundation; Matt Walker, director, community and government relations for The Howard Hughes Corp.; Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president, marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin; beloved community mascot, Summerlin Sam; and Capt. David Sims of the LVMPD Summerlin Area Command. (Summerlin)

Howard Hughes donates vehicle to LVMPD

A new utility terrain vehicle donated by The Howard Hughes Corp. to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Summerlin Area Command was unveiled at National Night Out at Downtown Summerlin on Oct. 4. The new vehicle will help metro better patrol undeveloped and hard-to-reach areas of the community.

NOVUS Architecture relocates to Soho Lofts

NOVUS Architecture, a locally owned and award-winning architecture and design firm that has been in downtown Las Vegas for more than a decade, celebrated its relocation into a larger office space at Soho Lofts in the Arts District on Oct. 17. Those in attendance included Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman, Las Vegas City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, executives from Cherry Development, owner of Soho Lofts; NOVUS’ longtime clients and neighboring business owners.

NOVUS Architecture moved into a 2,300-square-foot space at Soho Lofts to give the firm more space for collaboration with clients and to support the growth of its team.

Owned by Cherry Development, Soho Lofts is a 17-story high-rise condominium tower that opened in 2006 as the first building in downtown Las Vegas to offer New York City-style loft design with retail/office space on the ground floor. The space that NOVUS Architecture occupies had previously been utilized for various pop-up stores and art galleries. Cherry Development executives see the opening of NOVUS Architecture’s office at Soho Lofts as an example of the growing demand for long-term lease options for creative and flexible office space in the Las Vegas Arts District.

Focused on building community, NOVUS Architecture creates sustainable and dynamic live, work, play, learning and healing environments sensitive to time and place with a fundamental focus on design excellence.

The firm recently completed the design of the new Ronald McDonald House, which is scheduled to break ground by the end of the year. In 2020, the firm won an AIA Nevada Merit Award in the Unbuilt Category for the new 25,000-square-foot Core Academy Resource Center that serves under-resourced students in sixth through 12th grades. In 2019, the firm won the Mayor’s Urban Design Award for the renovation of a 35,000-square-foot space to create a new downtown corporate headquarters for Office 1. Registered in 10 states, NOVUS Architecture has also designed the interiors of various commercial office spaces and restaurants downtown and on the Strip.

Craig Tann Group ranks among top U.S. teams

The Craig Tann Group of Huntington & Ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been named in the 2022 RealTrends The Thousand, an annual national real estate ranking program presented by RealTrends and Tom Ferry International and featured in The Wall Street Journal. The group received national recognition in two categories, including large teams by sales volume and large teams by transaction sides.

“Receiving such a distinction serves as testament to our team’s integrity, perseverance and strategy to seek out opportunity and stay ahead of the market,” said Craig Tann, broker and owner of Huntington & Ellis. “We attribute the success to our agent’s market expertise, which contributes to the overall value and development of our agency as a leading force in Nevada. We are focused on advancing our philosophies to optimize services and deliver an unparalleled experience to our clients.”

The Craig Tann Group was the only team based in Nevada to rank in either of the large team categories, which includes teams with 11 to 20 agents. The group’s sales achievements earned its recognition as the top-producing large real estate team in both Las Vegas and Nevada for 2021.

The annual ranking program measures each team’s closed transactions and total sales volume from the previous year to determine the standings.

In 2021, The Craig Tann Group surpassed $209 million in sales volume across 448 closed transactions, earning its ranking as No. 61 on the large teams by sales volume list and No. 53 on the large teams by transaction sides list.

In addition to The Craig Tann Group, Huntington & Ellis is made up of 17 teams and over 100 real estate agents serving the Southern Nevada market.