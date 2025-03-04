53°F
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

Coldwell Banker Premier RealtyColdwell Banker Premier Realty welcomed The Mullin Group.
March 4, 2025 - 8:37 am
 

Construction resumes at Watermark in Henderson

The Watermark, a residential and commercial development in Henderson, is moving forward with construction after securing the necessary funding.

The project, which complements the revitalization underway in the Water Street District, is set to inject new vibrancy and economic momentum into the area. The project is expected to be completed this summer.

The Watermark’s owner, DTH 215 Venture LLC, has played a pivotal role in recommencing development, ensuring that the project’s vision is fully realized.

Working with DTH 215, Gillett Construction is leading a team of subcontractors to ensure the project is properly completed so that residents and tenants can move in with confidence.

“The Watermark is a vital project for Henderson, and we are thrilled to see it moving forward again,” said Darren Gillett of Gillett Construction. “Our collaborative efforts with our subcontractors, and the support of the city of Henderson give us confidence that this development will become a premier destination.”

The city of Henderson, a supporter of this initiative, recognizes The Watermark as a significant contributor to the community’s economic and cultural renewal.

Mayor Michelle Romero said: “We congratulate DTH 215, Gillett Construction and all involved on the last major milestone of this important project. The Watermark will be an economic driver for this redevelopment area, and we can’t wait to soon welcome new residents as well as exciting restaurants and retail opportunities to our thriving city center.”

Located at the doorstep of the transformed Water Street District, The Watermark will feature a vibrant mix of residential, commercial and retail spaces designed to enhance the city’s landscape, stimulate economic vitality and create new opportunities for local businesses.

Mullin Group joins Coldwell Banker Premier Realty

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty welcomed The Mullin Group, a top-producing team formerly with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

This high-caliber team brings a unique blend of extensive market experience and a track record of excellence, further strengthening Coldwell Banker Premier’s position as a leading brokerage in Southern Nevada.

Matt Mullin will become a key member of Coldwell Banker Premier’s leadership team as head of strategic growth and talent development, utilizing his expertise in identifying and mentoring quality agents and corporate leaders. A Las Vegas native and real estate professional with more than 21 years of experience, Mullin is passionate about building processes that help others reach their full potential.

The Mullin Group has consistently served 225 to 315 families per year with over $2.6 million in gross commission income for the past five years despite market changes and helped several associates double and triple their income and launch their own businesses.

Top-producing group associate, Doug Verhaalen, will continue leading the real estate production. Completing this powerhouse transition is Crystal Brown, who brings over 17 years of industry experience to her new senior administrative role at Coldwell Banker Premier Realty. Having worked alongside many of the market’s most respected and top-producing associates, Brown spent the past 12 years as the operations manager for Mullin, honing her expertise in high-level real estate operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt and Crystal and their exceptional team to our brokerage,” said Bob Hamrick, CEO of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty. “They each possess a relentless drive to elevate their business, and they’ve come to the right place!”

