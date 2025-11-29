real estate briefs

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is spreading holiday cheer with its annual Toy Drive in support of the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation.

Group delivers Thanksgiving meals to HAND

Wednesday, 100 Black Men of Las Vegas working with local community partners distributed 6,000 Thanksgiving meals to low-income neighbors.

More than 2,500 residents at multiple Nevada HAND communities received fresh, complete meals delivered to their door as part of 100 Black Men of Las Vegas’ annual “Thanksgiving with The 100 and Friends” event. Now, in its third year, this initiative aims to deliver 6,000 complete Thanksgiving meals to families, seniors and individuals across the Las Vegas Valley. Other distribution locations will include select Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority communities, multiple senior centers and a new “food pop-up” giving out bags of food at the Nevada Partners distribution location.

“We are honored to once again be selected as a community partner for 100 Black Men of Las Vegas’ impactful Thanksgiving meals distribution efforts. We know from working closely with Nevada HAND residents that families and seniors on a tight budget often must make hard choices between filling the fridge or paying essential bills,” sad Brittani Gray, Nevada HAND vice president of resident services. “We are thrilled to know over 2,500 residents will have a warmer Thanksgiving thanks to fresh-made, homestyle food delivered by friendly volunteers from 100 Black Men of Las Vegas.”

The 100 Bflack Men of Las Vegas remain steadfast in their mission to empower and uplift underserved communities through mentorship, education and direct service. This Thanksgiving program exemplifies that commitment by ensuring that every family, regardless of circumstance, can gather around the table in gratitude and dignity.

“Our goal is simple,” said Gentry Richardson, executive director for 100 Black Men of Las Vegas. “We want to provide hope to our community as it faces food and health support challenges. This event reflects what can happen when the community unites with compassion and purpose.”

This year’s effort to successfully distribute over 6,000 meals is made possible with support from 100 Black Men of Las Vegas friends and partners, including Sands Cares, Caesars Entertainment, Southwest Gas, Aristocrat Gaming, NV Energy, Las Vegas Raiders, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and Council Woman Shondra Summers-Armstrong. This expanded effort is made possible by continued collaboration with local businesses, faith organizations and volunteers.

Nevada HAND (Housing and Neighborhood Development) is the state’s leader in affordable housing. Since 1993, Nevada HAND has been a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the development, construction, management and preservation of high-quality, affordable homes enhanced by life-enriching Resident Services for low-income families and seniors. With 36 affordable communities, Nevada HAND serves more than 8,300 seniors, working adults and children. Our affordable apartment communities and supportive on-site Resident Services improve residents’ economic stability, health and wellness and education outcomes; strengthen opportunities for future success; and support the economic viability of Southern Nevada. For more information about Nevada HAND, visit nevadahand.org.

The 100 Black Men of Las Vegas, Inc. is part of a national alliance of chapters dedicated to improving the quality of life and enhancing educational and economic opportunities for African Americans and other underserved communities. Through programs in mentorship, health, economic empowerment, and education, the organization builds a legacy of leadership and service across Southern Nevada. To learn more, visit 100blackmenlasvegas.org.

Apartment Association donates food to Las Vegas Rescue Mission

As part of its 18th annual food drive, the Nevada State Apartment Association recently collected and donated over 11 tons of food to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. Food items were collected from 66 apartment communities throughout Clark County. Among other things, NVSAA supports its members and the community through a myriad of networking and community engagement initiatives.

“Our organization hosts many community engagement events but this one was so timely in light of the concerns around SNAP benefits, the government shutdown and the rising costs of food,” said Robin Crawford, executive director for the Nevada State Apartment Association. “This year’s food drive collected over 11 tons or 22,000 pounds of food and non-perishable items for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission and we couldn’t be more proud and humbled by the support for this initiative.”

Collecting 22,107 pounds of non-perishable food items, NVSAA’s volunteers loaded up two HD Supply trucks, one IBS Copiers cargo van, an SUV and a car to deliver the donations to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. NVSAA is an affiliate of the National Apartment Association and represents more than 200,000 rental housing units — approximately 74 PERCENT of Nevada’s multifamily rental housing inventory. Members provide and support low-income, affordable, senior, Housing Choice Voucher and market-rate communities.

The Nevada State Apartment Association empowers Nevada’s rental housing professionals by delivering impactful education, effective advocacy and strategic partnerships. Our members provide critical rental housing solutions that serve Nevada’s growing population. For more information, visit NVSAA.org.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices hosts toy drive

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is spreading holiday cheer with its annual Toy Drive in support of the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation. The drive is taking place now through Dec. 9. Donations can be made at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Summerlin office, located at 1490 Center Crossing Road.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys are encouraged and will be picked up by local firefighters during a special event on Dec. 9 at 10:30 a.m. The event will feature a fire engine toy pick-up and complimentary hot chocolate for guests.

“This toy drive represents community and compassion, and what the season is truly about,” said Troy Reierson, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada, California and Arizona Properties. “We appreciate the efforts of our colleague Lacy Sullivan for leading this initiative and helping bring people together to support local families in need.”

All collected toys will benefit the Firefighters of the Southern Nevada Burn Foundation, which assists children and families affected by fires and other life-altering events throughout the region.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties and its community initiatives, visit bhhsnv.com.

Huntington &ellis broker wins national community award

At this year’s Zillow Flex Unlock 2025 Conference Craig Tann founder and broker of huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, was named the Community Impact Champion, a national recognition honoring real estate leaders whose compassion and service extend far beyond the closing table.

The Community Impact Champion Award recognizes team leads or agents who go above and beyond in giving back, whether through charitable work, community outreach or meaningful client support. Winners are selected based on measurable impact and a commitment to uplifting others.

“We’ve built our brokerage around the belief that success means more when it uplifts others,” Tann said. “Our team is committed to strengthening the communities we serve and finding new ways to make a lasting difference.”

Under Tann’s leadership, huntington &ellis has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local nonprofits, donating more than $80,000 in 2024 alone. Most recently, in October, the brokerage raised more than $14,000 for the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY) and Kindness Conquers. Tann not only organized and produced the events; he also personally matched donations to maximize impact.

“Receiving this award is incredibly meaningful,” Tann said. “Community impact is part of who we are as a brokerage. When our neighbors need us, we show up.”

With more than two decades of experience, Tann has led huntington &ellis to become one of Southern Nevada’s top-producing brokerages, recognized locally among the top 10 brokerages and nationally among the top 250 teams. The firm has donated nearly $300,000 over the past five years through drives, volunteer work and partnerships with Three Square, Las Vegas Rescue Mission and Kindness Conquers.

To learn more about the Zillow Flex Unlock 2025 conference, visit zillowflexevent.com.

For more information about huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, visit huntingtonandellis.com.