REAL ESTATE BRIEFS APRIL 10

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin master-planned community, Downtown Summerlin, Las Vegas Ballpark and owner of the Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s professional baseball team of Triple-A West Minor League Baseball and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, has announced the promotions of four executives.

They include Danielle Bisterfeldt, who is promoted to senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience. Bisterfeldt oversees all marketing efforts for the Summerlin master-planned community and its 400-acre urban core of Downtown Summerlin. Bisterfeldt also oversees strategic partnerships and business development functions for Downtown Summerlin to ensure cohesiveness of overall brand experience at the destination.

■ Andrew Ciarrocchi has been promoted to senior vice president of management and operations, overseeing commercial assets across the company’s national portfolio, including coordination of best practices across business segments and assisting regions with budgeting, policies and procedures, training and reporting to strengthen operating results.

■ Glenn Lowrimore has been promoted to vice president of construction and is responsible for overseeing all facets of construction for the Summerlin master-planned community and Downtown Summerlin, including infrastructure construction for the newly developing area of Summerlin West.

■ Kyle Sutherland has been promoted to vice president of vertical development and is responsible for the development of office, multifamily and other commercial facilities within the Summerlin master-planned community.

“We are delighted to advance these four individuals who have proven their significant value to the corporation over several years,” said Kevin T. Orrock, president, Las Vegas Region, The Howard Hughes Corp. “Each executive brings vast experience and expertise to their respective positions. We look forward to our continued partnership with each and their contributions to the ongoing evolution and development of Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin.”

PENTA has staffing changes

The PENTA Group has announced promotions and staffing changes for three team members across its Phoenix, Las Vegas and Los Angeles offices.

■ Randy Nielson has taken on the role of senior preconstruction manager in Phoenix. In this position, he will lead efforts to pursue new business as well as lead preconstruction efforts. A PENTA team member since 2006, Nielson brings years of experience in operations and a rounded understanding of PENTA’s culture, which will be replicated as PENTA grows its footprint even further in the Arizona region.

■ Andrea Pollock has risen to the role of project manager in Las Vegas. Since 2018, Pollock has contributed her talents to PENTA’s extensive hospitality work near and around the Las Vegas Strip, ascending through prior rankings as project engineer and senior project engineer.

■ David Marter has been promoted to senior project engineer in Los Angeles. A former PENTA intern who excelled on projects in higher education, Marter officially joined the firm full time as project engineer in 2018. He also has experience in managing projects across the health care sector. Marter holds an associate DBIA accreditation.

Panattoni names manager

Panattoni Development has named Chris Paul as senior development manager. Paul joins Panattoni with more than 25 years of experience in transaction and corporate services and debt, portfolio and asset management of industrial, office, retail and retail projects. He most recently served as a principle, transaction manager for Amazon.com in Nashville, Tennessee, and Seattle, where he was responsible for more than 25 million square feet in more than 90 industrial property leases. In his new role with Panattoni Development, Paul will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the development process, including land acquisitions, finance, design, permitting, leasing and the sale of each project.

Paul earned a bachelor of arts from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and a master’s degree in business administration at the University of San Francisco. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor from Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota.