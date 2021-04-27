66°F
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS APRIL 24

April 26, 2021 - 5:05 pm
 
Patrick Mai
Stella Clark
Jenni Pevoto
Gary Hornick,
Howard Hughes announces promotions

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin master-planned community, Downtown Summerlin, Las Vegas Ballpark and owner of the Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s professional baseball team of Triple-A West Minor League Baseball and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, has announced the promotions of nine employees.

They include Patrick Mai, senior director of finance; Stella Clark, director of business operations for the Las Vegas region; Jenni Pevoto, director, Summerlin master-planned community marketing; and Gary Hornick, facilities director.

Other promotions include Lisa Brown, manager of operations accounting; Sharon Thompson, manager of design review; and Kenny Utler, manager of digital strategy and social media. Also promoted are Rose Carver, assistant manager of engineering support services, and Russell Thompson, network engineer.

“We extend both congratulations and gratitude to each member of The Howard Hughes Corp. team upon their respective promotions,” said Kevin T. Orrock, president of Las Vegas Region, The Howard Hughes Corp. “It takes talented, passionate and dedicated individuals to build and maintain a community the caliber and size of Summerlin, and we appreciate the role each plays to ensure the community continues to take shape as envisioned.”

A team of about 40 UNLV architecture and engineering students won third place in the Department ...
UNLV places third in Solar Decathlon Build Challenge
By Stan Hanel RJNewHomes.Vegas

A team of students and faculty from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas competed against eight other international university teams during a Solar Decathlon Build Challenge from April 16-18.

The Watermark has begun construction in the Water Street District in downtown Henderson. (The W ...
The Watermark to open in downtown Henderson
The Watermark, Henderson’s newest mixed-use project, has begun construction in the Water Street District in downtown Henderson. Las Vegas-based Strada Development Group is developing the property in partnership with Sixty West, a Missouri-based company that specializes in historical redevelopment and opportunity zone strategies, and general contractor Gillett Construction LLC.

Ascent by KB Home is one of three neighborhoods by the homebuilder offered in Summerlin. Homes ...
KB debuts 16 new floor plans in Summerlin
KB Home, a longtime homebuilder in the master-planned community of Summerlin offers 16 unique floor plans in three neighborhoods with homes priced from the $300,000s to the $400,000s.

The Howard Hughes Corp. has long used low water-use plants in common area landscaping, includin ...
Summerlin develops with environment in mind
While April is Earth Month, Summerlin is a place where the environment is celebrated year-round. The community, which spans 22,500 acres, has long recognized its obligation as a steward of the land and has incorporated many design innovations throughout its three decades of development to ensure Summerlin continues to take shape true to its original vision while respecting the environment and conserving precious resources.

Rick Piette, owner
It’s more affordable and more difficult to get mortgage
By Rick Piette Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Homeownership in America has historically been the single best way to build wealth. New work-from-home policies mean buyers have more flexibility to choose where they want to live. And with mortgage rates at near record lows, it would seem like an ideal time to consider a home purchase. However, while it may be more affordable to get a mortgage now, it’s also become increasingly more difficult to actually get approved for one.

Inspirada From left, Brian Kunec, general manager, Inspirada LLC and regional general manager ...
Inspirada opens Attesa Park
Inspirada and city of Henderson has announced the opening of the master-planned community’s newest recreational amenity, Attesa Park, a 4.9-acre multiuse area in the southwestern part of the community at 2445 Via Centro. Attesa Park is the fifth park in Inspirada, expanding the community’s already extensive portfolio of offerings for residents and valley neighbors alike.

Auric Symphony Park, a new luxury mid-rise apartment community, is opening at Symphony Park in ...
Auric Symphony Park to open in downtown Las Vegas
Southern Land Co., a national real estate developer of award-winning mixed-use developments and master-planned communities, has announced it is pre-leasing Auric Symphony Park, its new luxury mid-rise apartment community at Symphony Park in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. Hard hat tours for prospective residents are now being scheduled and will begin later this month. Move-ins are slated to begin in June.

Danielle Bisterfeldt
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS APRIL 10
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin master-planned community, Downtown Summerlin, Las Vegas Ballpark and owner of the Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s professional baseball team of Triple-A West Minor League Baseball and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, has announced the promotions of four executives.

Skye Canyon will host its second annual, socially distant community event, Chalk For Earth on A ...
Skye Canyon to host Chalk For Earth event April 16-22
In honor of Earth Day 2021, Skye Canyon will host its second annual, socially distant community event, Chalk For Earth on April 22. A sidewalk chalk challenge that invites residents to create an earth-themed chalk masterpiece on the sidewalk or in the driveway of their house, Chalk For Earth provides an opportunity to show community spirit and get creative.