REAL ESTATE BRIEFS APRIL 24

Howard Hughes announces promotions

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin master-planned community, Downtown Summerlin, Las Vegas Ballpark and owner of the Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s professional baseball team of Triple-A West Minor League Baseball and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, has announced the promotions of nine employees.

They include Patrick Mai, senior director of finance; Stella Clark, director of business operations for the Las Vegas region; Jenni Pevoto, director, Summerlin master-planned community marketing; and Gary Hornick, facilities director.

Other promotions include Lisa Brown, manager of operations accounting; Sharon Thompson, manager of design review; and Kenny Utler, manager of digital strategy and social media. Also promoted are Rose Carver, assistant manager of engineering support services, and Russell Thompson, network engineer.

“We extend both congratulations and gratitude to each member of The Howard Hughes Corp. team upon their respective promotions,” said Kevin T. Orrock, president of Las Vegas Region, The Howard Hughes Corp. “It takes talented, passionate and dedicated individuals to build and maintain a community the caliber and size of Summerlin, and we appreciate the role each plays to ensure the community continues to take shape as envisioned.”