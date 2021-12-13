REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 11

Los Angeles-based APRA Capital bought a 195-unit apartment complex for $41.1 million. Built in 2000, Siena Townhomes, now called Aero Townhomes, is situated on 9.57 acres and consists of 42 two-story buildings. (Realty Executives SNV)

IREM Las Vegas announces officers

The Institute of Real Estate Management Las Vegas chapter (IREM 99 Las Vegas) has announced its 2022 officers, board members and Industry Award partners. The board members are:

■ Robert Perkins, CPM: president and vice president of education

■ Samantha Rupert, CPM: president-elect and vice president of membership

■ Natalie Allred: CPM, ARM: past president

■ Carol Cantrell, CPM: secretary/treasurer

■ Angelina Scarcelli, CPM: executive council

■ Suzanne Jordan, CPM: executive council

■ Brenda Lovato, CPM, ARM: executive council/ARM coordinator

■ Jennifer Mount, CPM: executive council

■ Stephanie Thompkins, ACoM, CPM: candidate, executive council

■ Joshua Campa, ARM, CPM: Candidate, executive council

■ Patricia Stephens, ARM, CPM: candidate, executive council

New IREM 99 Vegas President Perkins, director of property management services for MDL Group, is responsible for the supervision of the property management department consisting of more than 30 real estate professionals and day-to-day management of over 11 million square feet of retail, office, industrial and property owner associations, worth over a billion and a half dollars in value. MDL Group’s broad client base consists primarily of privately held institutional and entrepreneurial owners, as several Fortune 500 companies and publicly traded REITS.

Perkins earned his Certified Property Manager designation through the Institute of Real Estate Management in 2017. He has been a resident of Las Vegas since 1994. He is a graduate of UNLV where he earned a dual degree in real estate and finance.

IREM 99 Las Vegas also announced Its 2021 Industry Partner Award recipients:

■ 2021 Committee of the Year: Industry Partners Committee

■ 2021 Committee Member of the Year: Samantha Rupert

■ 2021 Industry Partner of the Year: NextGen Fire Protection

■ 2021 CPM of the Year: Natalie Allred, CPM, ARM

■ 2021 CPM Candidate of the Year: Amber McDaniel, CPM candidate

■ 2021 ARM of the Year: Brenda Lovato, CPM, ARM

■ 2021 ACoM of the Year: Stephanie Thompkins,

■ 2021 Associate Member of the Year: Ashley Kolaczynski

■ 2021 AMO Firm of the Year: Avison Young Nevada LLC

■ 2021 Mentorship Award: Angelina Scarcelli

■ 2021 Professional Achievement Award: Christopher McGarey, CPM

■ 2021 Exemplary Industry Partner Award: Republic Services

■ 2021 NextGen Award: Joshua Campa, ARM, CPM candidate

■ 2021 President’s Award: Samantha Rupert

Sponsors of the awards and installation ceremony held at the Stirling Club included: installation and raffle sponsor, RBM Building Services; photo booth sponsor, Helix Electric; flower sponsor of $1,500, NextGen Protection Cos; entertainment sponsor, Unforgettable Coatings; liquor sponsor, BrightView Landscape Services; and dessert sponsor, NDL Group Inc.

Help for Home is Here program launches

With eviction moratoriums having expired and as the pandemic continues, many Nevada homeowners are still facing financial hardships, falling behind on their mortgage payments and household bills, and are at risk of losing their homes. To offer some relief — and hope — Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance Corp. (NAHAC) is launching a new pilot program, Help for Home is Here, this month to qualified Nevada households.

The new pilot program is funded by the United States Department of the Treasury through the State of Nevada Department of Business and Industry, Housing Division under the Homeowner Assistance Fund to aid in preventing delinquencies, foreclosures, defaults and displacements for qualified homeowners. NAHAC was selected by the State of Nevada to oversee the free-to-qualify program.

NAHAC successfully administered the Hardest Hit Fund (2010 through August 2021), which at the program’s conclusion had an approximate 98 percent success rate of keeping families and individuals in their homes according to an analysis conducted utilizing data from CoreLogic. NAHAC’s goal for the new Help for Home is Here pilot program is to help and empower even more homeowners to protect and keep their homes.

“While we are seeing some positive indicators of economic recovery around the state, there are many Nevadans still suffering financially from the impact of the pandemic,” said Steve Aichroth, Nevada Housing Division administrator. “What NAHAC achieved through the Nevada Hardest Hit Fund was extremely integral in helping provide solutions to ensure that homeowners were protected. We believe the Help for Home is Here pilot program will expand on this to again provide the most vulnerable homeowners in our state a sense of hope with much needed financial assistance.”

Those who might qualify for the program include homeowners in the following situations:

■ Loss of a job due to the coronavirus pandemic and are behind on the mortgage.

■ Returned to work and are still behind on the mortgage or underemployed.

■ Collecting unemployment and behind on the mortgage.

“Our new program is meant for all Nevadans who’ve been gravely impacted by the financial fallout of the pandemic,” said Verise Campbell, CEO/COO of NAHAC. “We are singularly focused on helping qualified homeowners level-set their finances in order to stay in their homes. With our past effort of administering the Nevada Hardest Hit Fund, we understand the financial pressures and feelings of hopelessness when those in our community face this type of adversity. We want our fellow Nevadans to find comfort in knowing that there is hope and programs under Help for Home is Here are free and available to help keep homeowners in their homes and give them the confidence and resources to get back on their feet.”

To apply for the Homeowner Assistance Fund Help for Home is Here programs online, go to NAHAC.org or call 888-320-6526.

Siena Townhomes sells for $41.1M

Los Angeles-based APRA Capital bought a 195-unit apartment complex for $41.1 million. Built in 2000, Siena Townhomes, now called Aero Townhomes, is situated on 9.57 acres and consists of 42 two-story buildings. Each unit is a town home with no other units above or below. The unit mix includes 82 two-bedroom units and 113 three-bedroom units. On-site amenities include a private gated entry, swimming pool, fitness center, business center, playground, barbecue area, basketball courts and carports. Glenn Dulaine, CCIM, of Realty Executives SNV, represented both buyer and seller in the transaction.

Kairos Investment acquires multifamily property

Kairos Investment Management Co. has acquired Siena Townhomes, a 195-unit affordable multifamily property in Central Las Vegas, in an off-market transaction.

“As an asset manager, allocator, and registered investment adviser, Kairos Investment Management seeks out off-market opportunities in markets that exhibit potential outsized favorable performance like Central Las Vegas,” said Carl Chang, CEO and founder of Kairos. “Despite its affordable reputation, revitalization of downtown Las Vegas’ more diverse and growing employment opportunities and limited new supply have led to increasing market rate rents, deepening the need for quality, budget-friendly multifamily communities like Siena Townhomes throughout the area.”

Built in 2001, Siena Townhomes has a high occupancy rate with a 40-person waiting list. Situated less than 6 miles north of the Las Vegas Strip, the asset is within a 10-minute drive of several well-known retail centers including Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, a 676,000-square-foot outlet mall that features over 140 stores and restaurants, and Meadows Mall, a 960,000-square-foot enclosed mall that offers access to 118 stores. The property is also located less than 1 mile from Texas Station, a 200-room hotel and casino.

“Given the property’s advantageous location and the area’s extremely low multifamily vacancy rate of 2.5 percent, Siena Townhomes aligns well with our firm’s impact strategy in affordable housing assets in growing or supply constrained markets throughout the United States,” Chang said.

Siena Townhomes features a mix of 82 two-bedroom town homes and 113 three-bedroom town homes with full-size washers and dryers, large walk-in closets, and a private balcony or patio with extra storage.

Common area amenities at the community include a clubhouse, pool and spa, fitness center, barbecue areas, basketball court, business center, children’s play area and carports.

Paragon Pools executive earns national award

Las Vegan Joseph Anthony Vassallo, vice president and chief design executive of Paragon Pools was named the Pool &Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) 2021 Builder of the Year at the awards ceremony held on Nov 15 in Dallas, Texas, during the Pool, Spa, Patio &Deck Expo.

The PHTA annually recognizes prominent achievements and outstanding performers in the pool, spa and hot tub industry, which include the individuals awards and the international awards of excellence design awards.

The Builder of the Year Award is a peer-nominated award given to one PHTA builder member who has advanced the pool building profession through outstanding achievements and dedication to the industry.

Nominees must meet a strict set of criteria, including commitment to being a positive role model for the profession and peers, have a proven track record of meeting or exceeding industry standards in designing and building pools and spas, must have been employed in the pool, hot tub, or spa industry for at least five years, has actively participated with PHTA at a local or national level and must be a current employee of a PHTA member company in good standing.

Vassallo, who is often referred to as Joe Jr. began his career as a design apprentice in his teens (1989). He found enjoyment in the challenge of conceiving and developing pool and landscape plans to complement the home’s architecture and restrictive plot layouts while designing a stunning custom design for the homeowner.

Following high school, he studied architecture, marketing and small business management. He has continued to further his professional and technical skills with PSI Leadership Seminars, Tom Hopkins Seminars, Auto CAD-2000, Structure Studios 3-D training, PHTA University curriculum, ART- Artistic Resources and Training, as well as CEU’s in industry business and technical topics.

In 2001, Vassallo joined his father in opening the family business, Paragon Pools in Las Vegas. As the vice president, Vassallo has been instrumental in the success of the company and creating a high standard for design and construction for company projects earning an expansive list of international design awards and business accolades over the years, including Masters of Design Awards, International Awards of Excellence Design Awards and Aqua Choice Design Awards, Aqua 100 Hall of Fame.