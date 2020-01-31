REAL ESTATE BRIEFS FEB. 1

The grand opening of the new Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park at 9220 Brent Lane was held Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. Olympia Cos. CEO and President Garry Goett, Sheriff Joe Lombardo, various city officials and dignitaries attended. The memorial statue was unveiled, and the crowd got to meet the sculpture artist and enjoy refreshments.

The sixth annual Munchies 4 the Military is under way. This year, the goal is to assemble 500 care packages that will be assembled by volunteers at Liberty High School on Feb. 8. (Inspirada)

Trilogy in Summerlin won Best 55+ For-Sale Community Over 200 Homes. (Trilogy)

Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community, has once again partnered with city of Henderson to sponsor the sixth annual Munchies 4 the Military. (Inspirada)

The drive aims to collect items for care packages, which will be mailed to active servicemen and women who are deployed overseas. (Inspirada)

Skye Canyon opens Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park

The grand opening of the new Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park at 9220 Brent Lane was held at 10 a.m. Friday. Olympia Cos. CEO and President Garry Goett, Sheriff Joe Lombardo, city officials and dignitaries attended. The memorial statue was unveiled, and the crowd got to meet the sculpture artist and enjoy refreshments.

The new 10-acre park, paid for by Olympia Cos., the developer of Skye Canyon, and built by Rafael Construction, features a lacrosse field, soccer fields, a basketball court and a shaded playground with benches for families.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Alyn Beck was killed in the line of duty June 8, 2014.

Skye Canyon is the vision of leading developer Olympia Cos., joined by Stonehill Capital Management and Spectrum Group Management LLC. Olympia Cos. is a prominent developer in Southern Nevada whose portfolio also includes the Southern Highlands master-planned community. For more information visit olympiacompanies.com.

Brandon McLaughlin named AIA Emerging Professional

Brandon McLaughlin, AIA, NCARB assumed the role of emerging professional director in a continuation of the two-year term previously held by Kyle Fischer, AIA.

The emerging professional director oversees the actions taken by the organization to address the issues of recently licensed architects and those aspiring to become licensed architects. With facilitating and encouraging the professional growth and leadership development of the emerging professionals, McLaughlin will focus his efforts on driving engagement among the young architect community through a fresh approach to outreach and event planning.

“It’s essential that we take action to better serve our young members and amplify the youth voice in our field,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin is a project architect at LGA Architecture, a firm renowned across the valley for its unique approach to creating places that unite communities, connect the surrounding environment and incorporate environmentally conscious design elements at a range of budgets.