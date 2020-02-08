REAL ESTATE BRIEFS FEB. 8

Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community, has partnered with the city to sponsor the sixth annual Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation.

The drive aims to collect items for care packages, which will be mailed to active servicemen and women who are deployed overseas. (Inspirada)

Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community, has partnered with the city to sponsor the sixth annual Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation.

The drive aims to collect items for care packages, which will be mailed to service members who are deployed overseas. This year the goal is to build 500 care packages, which will be assembled Feb. 8 by volunteers at Liberty High School. The community is welcome to stop by Liberty High around 1 p.m. Feb. 8 to drop off donations. Community members may also volunteer to help pack boxes.

Community members are encouraged to donate breakfast bars, snack items and wet wipes for care packages. Wish list items include breakfast items, snack foods, beef jerky, nuts, dried fruit, protein and granola bars and wet wipes.

Community members also can contribute by making monetary donations, which will help offset the cost of postage, approximately $17 per box. Donations can be made online.

The Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation was created in honor of Douglas J. Green, who was killed in action during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2011.

With a projected build-out of 8,500 homes within the Inspirada villages by Inspirada Builders LLC, the community is home to more than 12,000 residents who have access to programs and activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and the Inspirada Community Center.

Inspirada is home to four parks, three with resident-only heated pools, barbecue/picnic areas, basketball, boccie and volleyball courts, soccer fields, splash pad and dog parks. For more information, visit inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at facebook.com/InspiradaNV.

^

Lance Kirk named AIA Las Vegas president

Lance Kirk, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, took office as the president of AIA Las Vegas in January. In his new position, he will lead and oversee a total membership of approximately 580 professionals. Kirk, a longtime authority on sustainable design, will focus his presidential term addressing how climate change affects the built environment in Southern Nevada. AIA Las Vegas’ focus in 2020 will be “Climate Change: Taking Action to Transform the Practice of Architecture.”

“With buildings generating nearly 40 percent of annual global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and the global building stock expecting to double in area by 2060, architects are uniquely positioned to play a key role in developing solutions to reduce and eliminate carbon emissions,” Kirk said.

Kirk is a principal at his firm LGA Architecture in Las Vegas, well-known for its environmentally conscious design, including the Springs Preserve and the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway at Mount Charleston. “Growth is inevitable, yet smart, transformative, growth should be our imperative.”

Kirk graduated from UNLV with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1995 and received a Master of Architecture degree in 2001. Soon after graduating, he founded the AIA Las Vegas Committee on the Environment and served as a founding chairman. The experience led him to participate with a small group of grassroots activists, which aided Kirk in co-founding the Nevada Chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council, where he served as the founding president.

He is a graduate of Leadership Las Vegas Class of 2017 and was awarded the 2015 Young Architect Award from AIA Nevada.

^

KTGY Architecture honored with National Awards

KTGY Architecture + Planning has been awarded top honors at the awards programs held Jan. 21-23 with the National Association of Home Builders International Builders’ Show. The awards honor the firm’s wide range of capabilities, excellence and innovation in addressing complex design/build issues from a high-rise, life plan community that includes assisted living and memory care to living large on a single-family detached small lot and a clubhouse amenity that is the centerpiece of a master-planned community.

Best of 55+ Housing Awards

The Best of 55+ Housing Awards is the premier design and marketing competition for the 55+ housing industry. Finalists were selected from entries in 42 categories representing single-family homes, rental housing, service-enriched housing, lifestyle features that 55+ buyers look for and marketing activity, plus three categories representing individuals and firms.

A total of 107 entries were chosen as finalists and were eligible for either a gold or silver award from NAHB’s 55+ Housing Industry Council. The award show was held Jan. 21 during IBS.

■ Community of the Year winner: Trilogy in Summerlin. Builder: Shea Homes, architect: KTGY Architecture + Planning | JZMK Partners, photography: Creative Noodle.

^

■ Gold Award winners:

■ Best 55+ For-Sale Community Over 200 Homes: Trilogy in Summerlin, builder: Shea Homes, architect: KTGY Architecture + Planning, photography: Creative Noodle.

■ Best 55+ Attached Home over 1,700 square feet: Trilogy in Summerlin, Viewpoint Plan. Builder: Shea Homes, architect: KTGY Architecture + Planning, photography: Creative Noodle

■ Best 55+ Repositioned or Repurposed Project: Regency Palms, Long Beach, California. Builder: Global Premier Development, architect: KTGY Architecture + Planning, photography: Paul Turang.

^

■ Silver Award winner:

■ Best 55+ Clubhouse or Amenity Center Over 200 Homes Community: Ovation at Mountain Falls Clubhouse, Pahrump. Builder: William Lyon Homes, architect: KTGY Architecture + Planning, photography: William Lyon Homes.

Nationals awards

The Nationals salutes and honors the best in the building industry for their determination, integrity, creativity and endurance. Silver Award winners are the top vote recipients in each category and are the finalists for the Gold Awards. Gold Awards in each category were presented Jan. 21 during IBS.

Started in 1982 as the Institute of Residential Marketing, The Nationals award program continues to recognize superior new home sales and marketing achievements. With 61 categories across disciplines of the new home industry, the awards honor excellence in product and community design, advertising, marketing and sales achievements by individuals and sales teams.

^

■ Silver Award winner:

■ Best Single Family Detached Model Home 2,000 Square Feet to 2,500 Square Feet: Shadow Point, The Horizon Plan. Builder: Toll Brothers, architect/designer: KTGY Architecture + Planning, photography: Chris Mayer.

Best in American Living Awards

Now in its 36th year, Best in American Living Awards recognizes outstanding achievement by builders and design professionals in all sectors of the residential housing industry including single-family production, custom, multifamily, affordable, remodeling, community and interiors. The award show was held Jan. 22 at IBS.

■ Gold Award winners:

■ Urban Infill Community: The E.R.B., Los Angeles, California. Builder: Warmington Residential, architect/designer: KTGY Architecture + Planning, photography: Charmaine David.

■ Attached Homes/Town Houses, Built for Sale, Robinson Landing, Alexandria, Virginia. Builder: EYA LLC, architect/designer: KTGY Architecture + Planning | Shalom Baranes Associates Architects.

^

■ Silver Award winner:

■ Detached Home Over 5,000 sq. ft., Built for Sale, Retreat at McLean &Mehr Farm Geneva Modern Farmhousek, McLean, Virginia. Builder: Toll Brothers, architect/designer: KTGY Architecture + Planning, photography: Ron Blunt &John Cole.

^

The National Association of Home Builders is a Washington-based trade association representing more than 140,000 members involved in homebuilding, remodeling, multifamily construction, property management, subcontracting, design, housing finance, building product manufacturing and other aspects of residential and light commercial construction. NAHB is affiliated with 700 state and local homebuilders associations around the country. NAHB’s builder members will construct about 80 percent of the new housing units projected for this year. See nahb.org.

Founded in 1991, KTGY Architecture + Planning is a leading architecture and design firm focused on residential and mixed-use developments and neighborhood revitalization. KTGY seamlessly delivers innovation, artistry and attention to detail across multiple design studios, ensuring that clients and communities get the best the firm has to offer no matter the building type or location. KTGY’s architects and planners combine big-picture opportunities, leading-edge sustainable practices and impeccable design standards to create memorable destinations of enduring value. KTGY serves clients worldwide from offices in Chicago; Denver; Irvine, California; Los Angeles; Oakland, California; Pune, India; and Tysons, Virginia. See ktgy.com.

^

MountainView breaks ground on Skye Canyon emergency room

MountainView Hospital broke ground on a hospital-based emergency room to serve the far northwest Las Vegas community.

The new facility in the Skye Canyon master-planned community, just south of Lee Canyon, will serve the fast-growing area when it opens in the fall. The ER will be on Skye Park Drive and in the Smith’s Marketplace shopping center.

Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore, state Sen. Scott Hammond, Assemblywoman Connie Munk and Congressman Steven Horsford’s representative Maggie Mora attended Tuesday’s event.

The 24-hour facility will operate as a fully integrated department of MountainView Hospital, while serving patients in a convenient, off-site location.

This will be the second hospital-based ER that MountainView Hospital will open. The first was ER at Aliante, in North Las Vegas, which opened October 2018.

The new ER in northwest Las Vegas is designed to meet the needs of the community and its rapidly growing population. It will allow residents to seek emergency care in their neighborhood. It also is designed to address capacity issues at traditional emergency rooms in Southern Nevada, while increasing the valley’s infrastructure of available emergency services.

“As Las Vegas continues to grow, both in terms of population growth and in its geographic area, the need for emergency services also grows,” said Jeremy Bradshaw, MountainView Hospital CEO. “With this new facility, we can offer an additional option for community members to receive high-quality health care closer to home and provide the community with an ER to meet their needs.”

The 11,000-square-foot building will include 12 patient rooms and will be staffed by board-certified ER physicians and nurses, with a wide range of on-call hospital specialists. The new ER will create approximately 35 jobs.

The facility will be open 24 hours a day, seven day a week. The ER will accept vehicle ambulance services and walk-in patients and will be fully equipped to provide emergency and urgent care, with ancillary services. The facility will offer a fully functional lab and blood bank, an in-house pharmacy and a full spectrum of radiology services, including CT scan, X-ray and ultrasound. The ER will serve adult and pediatric patients.

The new ER will follow the same regulatory and accreditation standards as traditional emergency departments. The facility will provide all of the services available at on-site ERs, with the exception of trauma care or patients transported by air ambulances. Patients who require hospital admission will be transported to an affiliated hospital that meets the required level of care.

“I would like to thank MountainView Hospital for making full emergency care services so easily and conveniently available right in the neighborhood,” Clark County Commissioner Larry Brown said. The new ER will be within Brown’s district.

The Skye Canyon community and surrounding area is estimated to have a population of 73,104 residents and is projected to continue growing by 15 percent by 2024 to more than 84,000 people.

The Skye Canyon ZIP code 89166, in which the new ER will be located, is estimated to have a population of 18,808 and is estimated to grow by 25 percent by 2024 to a population of 25,583.