Provided Content

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JAN. 16

Provided Content
January 15, 2021 - 12:15 pm
 
Beth Campbell
Sheldon Colen
SCA Design launches Arizona operations

Las Vegas-based architect Sheldon Colen of SCA Design will open a Scottsdale office to expand current architectural and interior design services to Arizona. Nickel Lowman, regional procurement and business development manager, is leading the expansion operations.

The firm is headquartered in Henderson at 2580 St Rose Parkway. The expansion office is at 7527 E. First St., Suite 9, Scottsdale, Arizona. Scottsdale will be the second physical location for SCA Design, but the Arizona expansion is just one of three states where SCA Design offers architectural services, including Nevada, Utah and now Arizona. Although the newest office is in Maricopa County, the firm can operate throughout the state with an Arizona architects license.

Colen received a certificate in Architecture &Design in 1986. In 1995, he opened SCA Design. In 2010, Colen partnered with architect Gary Carlson. A certified Local Emerging Small Business, SCA Design completes approximately 200 architecture and design projects per year under Colen’s leadership.

In 2019, two of the homes Colen designed, resold as two of the top 5 highest priced resale homes in Las Vegas.

In addition, he has completed work on notable commercial projects such as the Las Vegas Temple and the Re-Imagination of the Iconic Boulevard Mall, a 1965 Vegas landmark.

SCA Design does private and public works projects. The firm is an on-call architect for Clark County, city of Carson City and the city of Las Vegas.

SCA Design specializes in land development, ground-up and tenant improvements, design-bid-build, design-build, commercial, office, retail, c-store/car wash, casino/hospitality, industrial/warehouse, coffee/restaurant design and residential design projects.

^

Architect Beth Campbell introduces Campbell House

Beth Campbell, registered architect and designer, has announced she has started her own interior design firm, Campbell House.

Campbell is an award-winning architect and most recently served as CEO of Wilson Associates, a top global interior design firm. Prior to Wilson, Campbell was executive vice president and head of design for Westfield Corp. and spent 16 years at Gensler, serving as managing partner and global account director. She has overseen the design of iconic projects around the globe for nearly 30 years.

Campbell House will offer full-service interior design services, specializing in hospitality, entertainment, food and beverage, corporate workplace, senior living, wellness and gaming. Headquartered in Las Vegas, the firm will have additional offices in Los Angeles, Dallas and New York.

“I have brought together the best and brightest in our industry, added in our expertise and knowledge of what it takes to be a global player and identified the sweet spots… our people and agile systems. We are building an ecosystem that allows for ultimate flexibility to empower our front-line designers to do what they do best – design memorable spaces,” Campbell said.

