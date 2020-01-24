REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JAN. 25

Helping at-risk children is the primary mission of the Rotary Club of Summerlin. Proceeds from its Fourth Annual Mardi Gras on Feb. 24, will fund projects that will assist this population.

Helping at-risk children is the primary mission of the Rotary Club of Summerlin. Proceeds from its fourth annual Mardi Gras on Feb. 24, will fund projects that will help this population.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 23.7 percent of children under 18 in Las Vegas live below the poverty level in single-parent households, are homeless, are unaccompanied (live on their own without parents or family) or move frequently from hotel to hotel, apartment to apartment, or relative to relative.

The club provides clothing, health care, hygiene items, school lunches, school supplies and classroom support through reading, writing, mentoring and tutoring programs for at-risk children.

The Mardi Gras will be held at TPC Summerlin, 1700 Village Circle. Money will be raised through ticket sales, sponsorships, live and silent auctions and drawings. Also, there will be a jazz band, no-host bar and a New Orleans-themed buffet. The event kicks off at 6 p.m., and there’s complimentary parking. Event information can be found at rotarysummerlin.org.

Rotary is an organization of business and professional people who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world. There are 1.2 million Rotarians in 200 countries.

The Rotary Club of Summerlin was established in 1997 and has 66 members. The club meets for breakfast on the first and third Tuesdays at TPC Summerlin.

For information, contact Michael Turner at 702-445-6025, 818-448-3735 or michaeltbear28@gmail.com.

Realtor founds Darin Marques Group

Darin Marques is a luxury home specialist and founder of the Darin Marques Group at Huntington &Ellis, a real estate agency in Las Vegas.

Marques is a 30-year resident of Las Vegas with a deep knowledge of the valley. Marques, born in Vancouver, Washington, moved with his family to Las Vegas in 1983. His father, a Marine and Korean War veteran, instilled a high level of work ethic and determination.

After graduating from Bonanza High School, Marques pursued sales with the top fireplace and window subcontractor in the city. Within six months, he was the leading salesman, specializing in sales to custom homes. That kicked off years as a successful executive in sales and development.

Most recently, Marques was a luxury home specialist for 11 years with Ivan Sher Group, formerly Shapiro &Sher, an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

During the past few years, Marques has negotiated more than $50 million in luxury home sales, including the highest land sale in Southern Nevada in 2016.

During his tenure at Ivan Sher Group, Marques held the role of sales manager for Ascaya, a premier luxury home community in Henderson with 313 estate sites. He spent five years at Ascaya, which recently opened its $25 million clubhouse and has completed five of its six Inspiration Homes by some of the country’s top architects. In 2015 at Ascaya, Marques was responsible for the top two residential land sales in Southern Nevada, and he has managed more than $200 million in sales and developer investments in the community.

Marques’ work in the community includes serving on the board of directors for Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. He also supports several community youth programs and organizations.

2019 New American Remodel gets awards

The National Kitchen and Bath Association California Capital Chapter has recognized architect Michael Gardner, founder and principal of Henderson-based design-build contractor Luxus Design Build, in the 2020 Design Awards with six individual awards for his work on the 2019 New American Remodel in Las Vegas.

Gardner was honored alongside Elma Gardner, owner and president of By Design Studio Inc., who helped him with the design of the 2019 New American Remodel. They received four first-place awards in the categories of large kitchen, large bathroom, powder room and specialty room. The pair also were recognized in two judges’ choice awards for kitchen and bathroom.

“As both the architect and builder of the 2019 New American Remodel, I know the incredible amounts of time and talent that went into thoughtfully planning every detail in every room of the home,” Gardner said. “To receive this recognition alongside my mother, who is a multitalented designer, is especially meaningful.”

Gardner was selected by the National Association of Home Builders to design the 2019 New American Remodel, which debuted at last year’s International Builders Show. It was the third project Gardner designed for the show, having been selected for 2013 and the 2016 New American Homes.

The 2019 New American Remodel is near downtown Las Vegas. Gardner and his team revamped a 1950s ranch home with a focus on the farm-to-table concept, sustainability and energy efficiency.

The nearly 6,000-square-foot residence, which sold late last year, includes five bedrooms and five baths, with an infinity bathtub and dual shower in the master bath. Its cooking and entertainment spaces include an oversized kitchen with a large prep area, cultivator for micro-greens, two outdoor kitchens and patios, indoor-outdoor living space and a pool and spa in the center courtyard.

Because the home is in one of Las Vegas’ only agriculturally designated areas, the backyard includes a chicken coop, an orchard, gardens and grapevines.

Downtown apartment complex sells

Cantor Fitzgerald L.P., a leading global financial services firm and real estate investment company, and Silverstein Properties, a global full-service real estate development, investment and management firm, have announced the closing of their first multifamily development site in a qualified opportunity zone.

The Meadows Apartments property is to be developed by Silverstein Properties and Las Vegas-based TRU Development as part of Cantor Fitzgerald and Silverstein Properties’ opportunity zone program.

The site is 15 minutes west of downtown Las Vegas and near the Medical District. The four-story development on nearly 10 acres will feature 334 one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a clubhouse, two pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center and multiple recreational areas. The location offers convenient transit accessibility to nearby downtown Las Vegas and is adjacent to Meadows mall, home to more than 50 retail shops including restaurants, department stores, clothing stores, specialty stores and a grocery store.

“The Las Vegas market is a great fit for Cantor Fitzgerald and Silverstein Properties. Continued job and population growth have contributed to demand for new multifamily housing,” said Marty Burger, Silverstein Properties’ CEO.

“Renters in the area, many of them medical professionals, have few options. Our project will offer first-rate residences near U.S. 95 providing convenient access to transit around greater Las Vegas, and is walkable to local shopping, food and entertainment. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2020.”

Aging-in-place specialists gets NAHB Remodelers awards

The National Association of Home Builders Remodelers announced the winners of its annual Homes for Life awards, recognizing excellence in aging-in-place and universal design remodeling projects. The awards were presented at the NAHB Remodelers All-Stars Celebration in Las Vegas during the NAHB International Builders’ Show.

The 2019 Homes for Life awards included five winners and five categories. Reiko Lewis, CAPS, NCIDQ, LEED AP BD + C, of Honolulu won the Two-Story Remodel category; Nea Poole, AIA, of Midlothian, Virginia, won the Whole House/Multi-Room Remodel category; Iris Chadab, CAPS, NKBA, of Windows to the Walls Interiors LLC of Alexandria, Virginia, won the Multi-Generational Remodel; Robert and Evelyn Lenton from the Lenton Co. of Palmdale, California, won the Bath Remodel category; and Bonnie Lewis, CAPS, Allied ASID, Assoc. IIDA, of Scottsdale, Arizona, won for the Best Overall Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist (CAPS) design.

“These remodelers specializing in aging-in-place help home owners’ dreams come true by implementing custom solutions to last a lifetime,” said 2019 NAHB Remodelers Chair Tim Ellis, CAPS, CGP, CGR, GMR, Master CGP, of Bel Air, Maryland. “The Homes for Life projects exemplify innovative home design that prioritizes safety and style for any age or ability.”

Certified Aging-in-Place Specialists are remodelers, general contractors, designers, architects, health care professionals and others who have been taught the strategies and techniques for designing and building aesthetically pleasing, barrier-free living environments to help home owners live in their homes safely, independently and comfortably, regardless of age or ability level.

NAHB Remodelers is America’s home for professional remodelers, representing nearly 50,000 members of the National Association of Home Builders who are involved in the remodeling industry. Founded in 1982, the organization provides information, education and designation programs to improve the business and construction expertise of its members and to enhance the professional image of the industry. Its membership incorporates nearly 100 local councils in nearly every state.

The National Association of Home Builders is a Washington-based trade association representing more than 140,000 members involved in home building, remodeling, multifamily construction, property management, subcontracting, design, housing finance, building product manufacturing and other aspects of residential and light commercial construction. NAHB is affiliated with 800 state and local homebuilders associations around the country. NAHB’s builder members will construct about 80 percent of the new housing units projected for this year.

Trilogy in Summerlin gets NAHB Community of the Year

The National Association of Home Builders named Robson Communities Inc. in Sun Lakes, Arizona, the Builder of the Year and Trilogy in Summerlin the Community of the Year, as part of the 2020 Best of 55+ Housing Awards.

The annual awards program, held during the International Builders’ Show, honors excellence and innovation in the design, development, lifestyle and marketing of housing that appeals to the mature market.

With communities in Arizona and Texas, Robson Communities is committed to building, developing and managing retirement communities for long-term sustainability and enjoyment of their homebuyers. They have focused on developing creative floor plans that offer flexibility and incorporating technological advances that provide increased structural integrity, improved moisture management and achieve optimum R-value.

“Robson Communities provides beautiful and thoughtfully designed homes that offer a variety of opportunities that are important to 55+ homebuyers,” said Karen Schroeder, chair of NAHB’s 55+ Housing Industry Council and vice president of Mayberry Homes in East Lansing, Mich.

Trilogy in Summerlin, on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, capitalizes on its location to nearby dining and shopping and natural outdoor surroundings. The community is planned around a central club designed as an extension of home owners’ homes, with amenities such as a culinary studio, second-story sports and media lounge, resort-style pool, fitness center and movement studio and more.

“Trilogy in Summerlin appeals to the growing 55+ population by offering innovative designs and amenities within and outside the home,” Schroeder said.

The awards program is sponsored by Aprilaire, BSB Design, Builders Design, Gilbert &Sheppard, KTGY Architecture + Planning, Mary DeWalt Design Group and PCR.