REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JAN. 8

CREW Las Vegas announces new board

Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Las Vegas is a business society dedicated to providing education and promoting the interests of women who work in all facets of commercial real estate. Crew Las Vegas’ new board for the 2022-23 term include:

■ President: Kari Golden, Meadows Bank

■ President Elect: Cassie Catania-Hsu, CBRE

■ President Elect Elect: Tonya Wagle, Bank of Nevada

■ Past President: Samantha Flaherty, Encore Landscape Management

■ Secretary/Treasurer: Julie Tope Gerety &Associates, CPAs

Directors include:

■ Leslie Becker

■ Brittany Brown

■ Renee Carroll

■ Paola Gonzolez,

■ Wendi Schweigart

■ Gailt Ventura Rozen

■ Minja Yan

Arizona senior housing project wins award

Senior Housing News has named Sagewood as the first-place winner in the independent living category in its ninth annual SHN Architecture &Design Awards. The SHN award recognizes cutting-edge design, excellence and innovation in senior living and celebrates unique projects and companies that are improving the lives of seniors through innovative design.

Located in northeast Phoenix, Sagewood is a luxury senior living community featuring a fitness center, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor pools, performing arts center for multipurpose use and formal and casual dining. LCS Development recently led Phase II of the Sagewood expansion — the largest addition to the 85-acre senior living community since it opened in 2010. The project added 101 independent living apartment homes, new restaurants and amenities including The Links at Sagewood, an 18-hole championship golf putting course that was designated a 2020 Design Excellence honoree by the American Society of Golf Course Architects.

“This year’s winning entries are a look at the future of senior living architecture and design,” said George Yedinak, founder of Senior Housing News. “SHNA’s showcase of best-in-class builds has yet again set a new precedent for senior living facilities as the industry shifts and new demographics flood the market.”

Sagewood was developed by LCS Development and is managed by Life Care Services, an LCS company. Todd &Associates is the design architect and Weitz has served as the general contractor for the community.

Apartment Association names directors

The Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) has announced its newly elected board of directors for 2022, led by incoming NVSAA President Lisa Lynes, asset manager for The Calida Group.

In addition to Lynes, 2022 NVSAA officers include:

■ Vice President: Tommy Zauder, senior director with Greystar

■ Treasurer: Chrissy McCulloch, regional portfolio manager with Sequoia Equities

■ Supply partner executive officer: Debra Peterson, Apartments.com

■ Supply partner executive officer: Robert Segura, Titan Towing

■ Immediate past president: Phyllis Garcia, regional manager with Ovation Property Management

■ Legal counsel: Eric Newmark, Karsaz Law

Board members include:

■ Deb Blackford, vice president, Picerne Real Estate Group

■ Rich Friesz, senior project manager, Amaya Roofing &Waterproofing

■ Amy Hjerpe, senior regional property manager, Cushman &Wakefield

■ Bret Holmes, president, Advanced Management Co.

■ Penny Irvin, Karsaz Law

■ George Johnson, general manager, FSI Construction

■ Tonya Johnson, business development manager, FSI Construction

■ Claudine Livingston, broker/manager, Bountiful Property Management

■ Desiree Matuk, regional manager, Ovation Property Management

■ Lisa Needham, community manager, MG Properties

■ Steven Olmos, Silver Lands Inc.

■ Beckie Shudinis, branch manager, Burns Pest Elimination

■ May Sweeney, IRO

■ Dee VanBilliard, senior community manager, Greystar

■ Taylor Verhaalen, president, Stout Management Co.

■ Sheena Zauder, regional manager, Bridge Property Management

According to NVSAA Executive Director Susy Vasquez, each board member has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the multifamily housing industry and will help build awareness of the association, maintain its standards of excellence and provide essential advocacy and related services to apartment owners and residents throughout Nevada.

American Nevada welcomes back vice president

Natalie Allred has joined American Nevada Co. as vice president of property management. This is her second stint with American Nevada as she was previously with the company in the same capacity for 18 years prior to 2014.

A longtime Las Vegas resident, Allred attended Valley High School and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She went on to work as a regional property manager at Vestar; executive vice president and corporate broker for The Equity Group; and principal and vice president of real estate management services at Avison Young. During her time at The Equity Group, she was responsible for a more than 7 million-square-foot portfolio and supervised a property management staff of 30 employees.

Allred holds a Nevada Real Estate Broker’s license as well as a Nevada Property Management permit, and she is a certified property manager (CPM), executive certified property manager and an accredited residential manager (ARM). She is the most current past president of the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM)’s Chapter 99, where she was the 2020 and 2021 CPM of the Year; a member of the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA), where she was the 2018 Principal of the Year; and a sponsorship chairperson for Commercial Real Estate Women.

Outside of her career, Allred serves on the board of directors and is a Nevada advocacy chair for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and a disciplinary layman panelist for the State Bar of Nevada, a governor-appointed position. Recently, she was elected to the Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) board of directors as its president-elect.

“American Nevada Company is happy to have Natalie back as vice president of property management,” said Phil Ralston, president of the company. “Her expertise and familiarity with Southern Nevada are unmatched in our industry, and we are happy to spend at least another 18 years with her.”