REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JUNE 26

Warmington breaks ground on Core apartment complex

Warmington closed escrow on 6.41 net acres at Warm Springs and Cimarron roads and construction began this spring on the luxury 320-unit Core community of one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from approximately 638 square feet to 1,324 square feet, featuring upgraded interior finishes. Located adjacent to Desert Marketplace Retail Center and James Regional Sports Park, Core is an above-grade podium-style four-story, with one-sided wrap construction.

At build-out, the upscale community will be comprised of numerous lifestyle amenities, including two expansive fitness centers with an outdoor fitness space and fitness studio, an all-sports simulator, putting green, resort-style pool and spa, sauna, game room loaded with shuffleboard, pool table and foosball, and outdoor park spaces. The numerous outdoor spaces are complete with barbecue areas, cabanas, fire pit, bocce ball court and rooftop deck. The interior spaces offer a gourmet demonstration kitchen, lounge areas and private workspaces.

Comerica Bank has provided construction financing. The project is slated to open in late 2022.

McCarthy Building promotes Carlson to VP of operations

McCarthy Building Cos. Inc., a privately held construction firm, has promoted Jared Carlson to vice president of operations. Underscoring an increased presence in Northern Nevada and with a focus on exponential growth in the renewable energy sector, Carlson will collaborate with internal partners, engineers, designers and clients to evaluate capital programs for design, budget, schedule and labor feasibility.

Since joining McCarthy as a project engineer in 2007, Carlson has expertly lent his leadership skills and talents to effectively deliver more than 20 diverse projects across the region. He has worked on numerous landmark projects and markets throughout the region including a variety of projects at McCarran International Airport, The Palms remodel and expansion, Winnemucca Wastewater Treatment Facility and more than 871 megawatts of direct current in solar facilities, including the newly completed 60 megawatt Greenbacker Turquoise Solar Plant in Sparks.

Most recently, Carlson successfully turned over the newly reimagined Virgin Hotels while supporting McCarthy’s Renewable Energy program expansion into Utah and Northern Nevada. Currently, he is leading the engineering, procurement and construction for over one gigawatt of renewable energy portfolios including two large projects in Northern Nevada and two large projects in Southern Nevada — that’s enough to power about 300,000 homes.

“Jared’s contributions to the development of our projects and team members have been instrumental in growing our specialty markets and elevating the level of service we are providing to clients,” said Jeff Wood, executive vice president for McCarthy Building Cos. “His diverse experience, adaptability, knowledge and expertise will continue to benefit our clients as construction is once again on the rise. We expect to see continued growth across a number of industry sectors.”

Dedicated to the industry and to professional development and growth, Carlson received his bachelor’s degree in construction management from Brigham Young University. He is a member of numerous professional organizations including U.S. Green Building Council, American Concrete Institute, Associated General Contractors and NAIOP. He is an Eagle Scout and maintains an active role with the Boy Scouts of America.

TSK Architects appoints new director of marketing

TSK Architects has announced the addition of Ree Miskimon as director of marketing for the firm’s Henderson, Reno Tahoe, Los Angeles and China offices. A decorated marketing professional, Miskimon brings more than 20 years of experience specializing in architecture and engineering to her new role with TSK.

“We are elated to announce the addition of Ree Miskimon to our growing team,” said Windom Kimsey, president &CEO of TSK Architects. “Ree has a remarkable professional record that highlights all the best areas of architecture and engineering. Her proven abilities managing marketing and communications teams across multiple states, along with her commitment to the profession through her position as a board member for the Society of American Military Engineers makes her an exciting addition to our team and we look forward to her prosperous future at TSK.”

Prior to working with TSK, Miskimon spent many years as a marketing leader for architecture and engineering services throughout the continental U.S. In addition to holding a board position within her local post at the Society of American Military Engineers, Miskimon is also a certified professional services marketer and a member of the Society for Marketing Professional Services.

Miskimon’s hard work and dedication has been recognized through several industry awards and accomplishments, most recently becoming a 2021 graduate of the Society of American Military Engineers national Leadership Development Program.

In her free time, she volunteers as a community leader with Cub Scouts Pack No. 1516 where she serves as public relations chair, and she serves as the graphics manager for Bee Fit, the largest fundraiser at her daughter’s elementary school. Additionally, she enjoys spending time with her husband, daughter and two dogs.

LGI partners with online interior design company

LGI Homes has partnered with online interior design company Modsy to offer a new feature on its website, LGIHomes.com.

This collaboration adds immersive user interactions utilizing virtual renderings, known as 360° Looks. These virtual renderings are digitally built and professionally decorated by Modsy, allowing visitors to virtually walk through an LGI floor plan. The design elements included in this new interaction allows visitors to imagine how the space can be used.

“We are excited to introduce our new collaboration with Modsy, which enables us to continue to deliver on our goal of providing an industry-leading user experience throughout every stage of our buyer’s journey,” said Rachel Eaton, LGI Homes’ chief marketing officer. “We’ve worked closely with Modsy to design these new 360° Looks with styles that are curated with our specific buyer demographics and market preferences in mind. These immersive experiences highlight not only the spacious layouts of the homes, but also showcase the incredible upgrades included in our CompleteHome and CompleteHome Plus packages. Items such as beautiful quartz or granite countertops, a suite of stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, Moen faucets and fixtures, and many other great features and modern finishes come to life through this virtual experience as these floor plans showcase their ability to become unique homes for each customer’s lifestyle.”

“At Modsy, we believe better-designed environments lead to happier lives, and our mission is to change the way homeowners imagine, design and create their spaces. We are excited to partner with LGI Homes to curate these industry-leading experiences. These 360° Looks will aid customers in visualizing the limitless possibilities that an LGI home can offer in new and exciting ways,“ said Shanna Tellerman, founder and CEO of Modsy.

Currently available in select markets across the country, these 360° Looks can be viewed at LGIHomes.com, and additional 360° Looks will be added throughout the year.