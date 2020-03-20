60°F
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS — MARCH 21

March 20, 2020 - 2:26 pm
 

Nevada Housing Coalition names executive director

After an extensive executive search, the Nevada Housing Coalition board of directors hired Christine (Bekes) Hess as the first executive director for the statewide nonprofit.

“As the Nevada Housing Coalition continues to push for innovative solutions and strengthen collaborative efforts for affordable housing options across the state, the board of directors recognized that the time was right to bring on staff leadership,” said Nevada Housing Coalition Board Chairman Bill Brewer. “We are thrilled to announce Christine Hess as our executive director and feel fortunate to have someone of her caliber and experience to head up the coalition.”

Hess and her family relocated to Reno from Wyoming, where she stepped down after six years as the executive director for a local economic development organization, the Powell Economic Partnership. One of Wyoming’s rising leaders, Hess spearheaded a $10 million public-private partnership hotel and conference center for her community and led state conversations for agriculture and economic diversification, collaborating with local organizations, higher education and state agencies. She was the board president for the Wyoming Economic Developers Association and a director of the WIDC Frontier CDC, Wyoming’s SBA 504 lender. She interacted regularly with local and state elected officials in support of economic development priorities.

“Affordable housing is a critical and essential component of economic prosperity for all communities, and this opportunity to support the Nevada Housing Coalition and all of our partners is so exciting.” Hess said. “Nevada has a lot of great things going on, and I look forward to learning this new landscape.”

Hess also noted her personal challenges with affordable housing.

“In 2012, our family was displaced by Hurricane Sandy in New Jersey. When we could not find affordable housing in our community, or anywhere within two hours, we took the extreme measure and relocated to my hometown in Wyoming. This was a life-changing experience and we depended on friends and family for the first couple of years. Not everyone has that.”

Hess will continue to strengthen and build relationships for the coalition and advocate and educate for affordable housing. She is working closely with the board as it organizes the first statewide housing conference slated for May in Las Vegas.

Founded in 2019, the Nevada Housing Coalition’s mission is to create sustainable solutions through community awareness, capacity building and advocacy to ensure housing options for all Nevadans. The founding board is comprised of industry experts in the private and public sectors. These individuals are dedicated to the expansion of affordable housing solutions in our state.

Nevada Rural Housing Authority gets award from bank

US Bank leadership presented the Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) with the Peak Performer Award, which recognizes outstanding performance of housing finance agencies across the nation that operate homeownership programs. Home At Last is a program of the NRHA and has provided down payment assistance and homeowner tax credits to more than 9,000 families in rural Nevada. US Bank is the master servicer for the down payment assistance program.

“Nevada Rural Housing Authority is a shining example of how innovation and mission combine to create a truly impactful program for homebuyers,” said Jim Coreno, senior vice president of housing finance agency sales for the bank. “Home At Last is receiving this award because of the number of Nevada families it has helped in addition to being a gold standard among homeownership programs.”

Home At Last works every day to connect Nevadans with housing solutions that are right for them. When more families can purchase homes of their own, Nevada benefits through stronger, more stable and economically vital communities. From down payment assistance to mortgage tax credits, Home At Last provides customized home financing solutions to help Nevadans buy a home of their own.

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority’s mission is to promote, provide and finance affordable housing opportunities for all rural Nevadans. The NRHA does this through homeownership programs, rental services, community development initiatives and an exclusive weatherization program. The Authority serves Nevada’s 15 rural counties and the rural portions of Clark and Washoe counties — a coverage area of 110,000 square miles and home to more than 1.3 million Nevadans. For more information, visit NVRural.org.

^

Nevada State Apartment Association holds Maintenance Mania

This winter, more than 285 maintenance professionals competed in The Nevada State Apartment Association regional competition of Maintenance Mania. Contestants completed eight maintenance-focused events, including air conditioner repair and water heater installation.

Winners included:

■ First place — Andres Gimenez, Pinnacle Property Management Services.

■ Second place – Adrian Gimenez, MG Properties.

■ Third place – Marlon Carballo Cordova, Pinnacle Property Management Services.

Andres and Adrian Gimenez, both of whom live and work in Las Vegas, are brothers.

NVSAA Executive Director Susy Vasquez said that both the brothers have won or placed in the top three for three years in a row.

“They are our industry’s first responders and aid residents with home emergencies like flooding, no air conditioning or heat and the worst — clogged sinks and toilets,” Vasquez said. “They truly are the force that keep our communities running and are much more connected to the residents because they interact with them daily.”

The Nevada State Apartment Association is the voice of the multifamily housing industry in Nevada. The nonprofit organization provides a variety of services to its 894 community, property management and business partner members statewide, including legislative support, education and community outreach. The NVSAA is committed to promoting and supporting the diversity, integrity and success of its members and their industry. For more information, visit www.NVSAA.org.

City National Bank colleagues take part in Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas' project with two hom ...
City National donates $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity project in Henderson
City National Bank has announced it has provided Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas with a $5,000 donation in support of the organization’s build project in Henderson. City National is supporting Habitat for Humanity in a number of its major markets as part of a nationwide initiative.

Summerlin Summerlin offers a variety of condominiums, town homes, lofts and other city-style o ...
Live large in Summerlin condo or town home
While single-family homes are still the dream of many, condominiums, town homes, lofts and other city-style options are growing in popularity for obvious reasons. Their typically smaller floor plans equate to less maintenance; yard work is nonexistent; and abundant amenities are often available to deliver a highly desirable active lifestyle.

The Aviator is a 380-unit luxury apartment community in West Henderson at 3660 St. Rose Parkway ...
Aviator apartments open near Henderson Executive Airport
WestCorp Management Group, in its ongoing partnership with Nevada West Development, has opened The Aviator, a 380-unit luxury apartment community in West Henderson at 3660 St. Rose Parkway near the Henderson Executive Airport.

Students at Doral Academy in Summerlin learn in one of many school gardens funded by The Howard ...
Summerlin supports school pollinator gardens
Over the past few years, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, has made school gardens in Summerlin elementary and middle schools a priority by providing funding to underwrite garden farms as a teaching tool. Today, Hughes has expanded that focus with the help of its nonprofit partner, Green Our Planet, to add pollinator gardens at several Summerlin schools. Pollinator gardens are home to native flowering species and milkweed plants that attract butterflies, insects and bees — ultimately serving as an oasis for native pollinators and adding another level of learning for students.

Regency at Summerlin is a low-maintenance, age-qualified community that offers a private clubho ...
Regency at Summerlin features amenities
Regency at Summerlin is the premier active-adult new-home community in Las Vegas. It is a low-maintenance living community that offers homeowners a luxurious lifestyle complete with a private clubhouse and the opportunity to pursue their passions and discover new interests every single day.

StoryBook Homes is making a series of donations to public schools in Boulder City to support ed ...
StoryBook supports Boulder City schools
StoryBook Homes will make a series of donations to Boulder City public schools to support educational efforts within the classroom. The first of four financial gifts happening in 2020 will support reading programs at Martha P. King Elementary School.

Pardee Homes’ Larimar neighborhood in The Villages at Tule Springs in North Las Vegas feature ...
Pardee presents designer Pop-Up Show Homes in North Las Vegas
Two new Pop-Up Show Homes are available at Pardee Homes’ Larimar in The Villages at Tule Springs in North Las Vegas. Featuring contemporary designer touches and showcasing modern architecture, the homes are ready for immediate move in.

Tom Blanchard
Home prices break record while supply keeps shrinking
Existing local home prices finally broke their all-time record, while the housing supply keeps shrinking. So says a recent report by Las Vegas Realtors.

Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes is one of several neighborhoods in Summerlin offering hom ...
Summerlin showcases variety of home designs
Summerlin offers nearly 175 floor plans in 36 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.