REAL ESTATE BRIEFS — MARCH 21

Christine Hess

Andres and Adrian Gimenez and Marlon Carballo Cordova were winners in the Nevada State Apartment Association regional competition of Maintenance Mania. (Nevada State Apartment Association)

Nevada Housing Coalition names executive director

After an extensive executive search, the Nevada Housing Coalition board of directors hired Christine (Bekes) Hess as the first executive director for the statewide nonprofit.

“As the Nevada Housing Coalition continues to push for innovative solutions and strengthen collaborative efforts for affordable housing options across the state, the board of directors recognized that the time was right to bring on staff leadership,” said Nevada Housing Coalition Board Chairman Bill Brewer. “We are thrilled to announce Christine Hess as our executive director and feel fortunate to have someone of her caliber and experience to head up the coalition.”

Hess and her family relocated to Reno from Wyoming, where she stepped down after six years as the executive director for a local economic development organization, the Powell Economic Partnership. One of Wyoming’s rising leaders, Hess spearheaded a $10 million public-private partnership hotel and conference center for her community and led state conversations for agriculture and economic diversification, collaborating with local organizations, higher education and state agencies. She was the board president for the Wyoming Economic Developers Association and a director of the WIDC Frontier CDC, Wyoming’s SBA 504 lender. She interacted regularly with local and state elected officials in support of economic development priorities.

“Affordable housing is a critical and essential component of economic prosperity for all communities, and this opportunity to support the Nevada Housing Coalition and all of our partners is so exciting.” Hess said. “Nevada has a lot of great things going on, and I look forward to learning this new landscape.”

Hess also noted her personal challenges with affordable housing.

“In 2012, our family was displaced by Hurricane Sandy in New Jersey. When we could not find affordable housing in our community, or anywhere within two hours, we took the extreme measure and relocated to my hometown in Wyoming. This was a life-changing experience and we depended on friends and family for the first couple of years. Not everyone has that.”

Hess will continue to strengthen and build relationships for the coalition and advocate and educate for affordable housing. She is working closely with the board as it organizes the first statewide housing conference slated for May in Las Vegas.

Founded in 2019, the Nevada Housing Coalition’s mission is to create sustainable solutions through community awareness, capacity building and advocacy to ensure housing options for all Nevadans. The founding board is comprised of industry experts in the private and public sectors. These individuals are dedicated to the expansion of affordable housing solutions in our state.

Nevada Rural Housing Authority gets award from bank

US Bank leadership presented the Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) with the Peak Performer Award, which recognizes outstanding performance of housing finance agencies across the nation that operate homeownership programs. Home At Last is a program of the NRHA and has provided down payment assistance and homeowner tax credits to more than 9,000 families in rural Nevada. US Bank is the master servicer for the down payment assistance program.

“Nevada Rural Housing Authority is a shining example of how innovation and mission combine to create a truly impactful program for homebuyers,” said Jim Coreno, senior vice president of housing finance agency sales for the bank. “Home At Last is receiving this award because of the number of Nevada families it has helped in addition to being a gold standard among homeownership programs.”

Home At Last works every day to connect Nevadans with housing solutions that are right for them. When more families can purchase homes of their own, Nevada benefits through stronger, more stable and economically vital communities. From down payment assistance to mortgage tax credits, Home At Last provides customized home financing solutions to help Nevadans buy a home of their own.

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority’s mission is to promote, provide and finance affordable housing opportunities for all rural Nevadans. The NRHA does this through homeownership programs, rental services, community development initiatives and an exclusive weatherization program. The Authority serves Nevada’s 15 rural counties and the rural portions of Clark and Washoe counties — a coverage area of 110,000 square miles and home to more than 1.3 million Nevadans. For more information, visit NVRural.org.

Nevada State Apartment Association holds Maintenance Mania

This winter, more than 285 maintenance professionals competed in The Nevada State Apartment Association regional competition of Maintenance Mania. Contestants completed eight maintenance-focused events, including air conditioner repair and water heater installation.

Winners included:

■ First place — Andres Gimenez, Pinnacle Property Management Services.

■ Second place – Adrian Gimenez, MG Properties.

■ Third place – Marlon Carballo Cordova, Pinnacle Property Management Services.

Andres and Adrian Gimenez, both of whom live and work in Las Vegas, are brothers.

NVSAA Executive Director Susy Vasquez said that both the brothers have won or placed in the top three for three years in a row.

“They are our industry’s first responders and aid residents with home emergencies like flooding, no air conditioning or heat and the worst — clogged sinks and toilets,” Vasquez said. “They truly are the force that keep our communities running and are much more connected to the residents because they interact with them daily.”

The Nevada State Apartment Association is the voice of the multifamily housing industry in Nevada. The nonprofit organization provides a variety of services to its 894 community, property management and business partner members statewide, including legislative support, education and community outreach. The NVSAA is committed to promoting and supporting the diversity, integrity and success of its members and their industry. For more information, visit www.NVSAA.org.