REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: NOV. 13

Las Vegas Realtors presented its annual awards this week to some of its leading and longtime members. LVR (formerly known as the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors) presented its awards during an in-person event Nov. 6 at the Four Seasons Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. The association also officially installed its incoming officers and board members for 2022, led by 2022 LVR President Brandon Roberts.

LVR presented the following awards to these local Realtors:

■ Chris Bishop: Bishop, a past president of LVR and the statewide Nevada Realtors, was honored with the association’s Realtor of the Year award.

■ Joan Kuptz: Frank Sala/Marv Rubin Award (formerly called the Frank Sala Award and, now also honoring longtime LVR leader Marv Rubin) recognizing long-term commitment to grassroots political action and to protecting private property rights.

■ Keith Lynam: Jack Woodcock Distinguished Service Award.

■ Kimberly Alexander and Charles “Scott” Emerson: Good Neighbor Award for community service.

■ Keith Kelley: Ronn Reiss Award for educational excellence and leadership.

■ Mark Stark: Gene Nebeker Memorial Award for professionalism and service to LVR and the community.

■ Thomas Blanchard: Tim Kuptz and Tommy Uribe — LVR Hall of Fame inductees.

new uncommons tenant

LV Sotheby’s International Realty to relocate office

UnCommons, a $400 million, 40-acre mixed-use community by Matter Real Estate Group, has announced Sotheby’s International Realty as its newest tenant. The global real estate leader will join the much-anticipated development when the campus opens early next year in southwest Las Vegas.

Occupying a 13,000-square-foot space on the ground floor of UnCommons’ second office building, Sotheby’s move to UnCommons will support the expansion of the award-winning luxury real estate services in the Las Vegas market.

“Not only is Sotheby’s International Realty an iconic global brand, but their approach to urban, street-level store fronts fit perfectly with our design intent,” said Matter Real Estate Group Partner Jim Stuart. “We look forward to providing a creative, pedestrian connected space for their team to continue growing their industry-leading presence in Las Vegas.”

Sotheby’s International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby’s auction house. Today, the company’s global footprint spans approximately 1,000 offices located in 75 countries worldwide.

“Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty is disrupting the luxury real estate industry in Las Vegas. From intentional partnerships to a new style of luxury services, our firm is rooted in being different and beyond the status quo,” said Randy Char, president of Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty. “Vetted and approved by the iconic Sotheby’s auction house, our new location at UnCommons will allow us to deliver a level of service to our agents and their clients that this community has not seen before.”

Several industry leaders have committed to move into highly coveted spaces within UnCommons’ two office buildings when the development opens in early 2022, including CBRE, Morgan Stanley and BDO. DraftKings recently announced it will occupy 90,000 square feet within UnCommons, for what will be the second-largest office in the U.S. for the digital sports entertainment and gaming leader.

UnCommons will reimagine the workplace experience with market-leading design and technology, floor-to-ceiling windows that welcome daylight and views of the natural Las Vegas surroundings, breakout spaces for individual work or small group collaboration, a conference center that can be used to host small meetings and workshops and more. Bringing together multiple fitness studios, open-air common areas, contemporary residential units and a mélange of food and beverage options, the campus will set the foundation for a thriving, inspiring workplace. Future phases will bring UnCommons to more than 500,000 square feet of modern office space, all built with distinctive architectural features and the latest in safety innovations.