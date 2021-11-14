72°F
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: NOV. 13

November 14, 2021 - 9:28 am
 
Chris Bishop
Chris Bishop

FOUR SEASONS CEREMONY

LVR presents annual awards to Realtors

Las Vegas Realtors presented its annual awards this week to some of its leading and longtime members. LVR (formerly known as the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors) presented its awards during an in-person event Nov. 6 at the Four Seasons Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. The association also officially installed its incoming officers and board members for 2022, led by 2022 LVR President Brandon Roberts.

LVR presented the following awards to these local Realtors:

Chris Bishop: Bishop, a past president of LVR and the statewide Nevada Realtors, was honored with the association’s Realtor of the Year award.

Joan Kuptz: Frank Sala/Marv Rubin Award (formerly called the Frank Sala Award and, now also honoring longtime LVR leader Marv Rubin) recognizing long-term commitment to grassroots political action and to protecting private property rights.

Keith Lynam: Jack Woodcock Distinguished Service Award.

Kimberly Alexander and Charles “Scott” Emerson: Good Neighbor Award for community service.

Keith Kelley: Ronn Reiss Award for educational excellence and leadership.

Mark Stark: Gene Nebeker Memorial Award for professionalism and service to LVR and the community.

Thomas Blanchard: Tim Kuptz and Tommy Uribe — LVR Hall of Fame inductees.

new uncommons tenant

LV Sotheby’s International Realty to relocate office

UnCommons, a $400 million, 40-acre mixed-use community by Matter Real Estate Group, has announced Sotheby’s International Realty as its newest tenant. The global real estate leader will join the much-anticipated development when the campus opens early next year in southwest Las Vegas.

Occupying a 13,000-square-foot space on the ground floor of UnCommons’ second office building, Sotheby’s move to UnCommons will support the expansion of the award-winning luxury real estate services in the Las Vegas market.

“Not only is Sotheby’s International Realty an iconic global brand, but their approach to urban, street-level store fronts fit perfectly with our design intent,” said Matter Real Estate Group Partner Jim Stuart. “We look forward to providing a creative, pedestrian connected space for their team to continue growing their industry-leading presence in Las Vegas.”

Sotheby’s International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby’s auction house. Today, the company’s global footprint spans approximately 1,000 offices located in 75 countries worldwide.

“Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty is disrupting the luxury real estate industry in Las Vegas. From intentional partnerships to a new style of luxury services, our firm is rooted in being different and beyond the status quo,” said Randy Char, president of Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty. “Vetted and approved by the iconic Sotheby’s auction house, our new location at UnCommons will allow us to deliver a level of service to our agents and their clients that this community has not seen before.”

Several industry leaders have committed to move into highly coveted spaces within UnCommons’ two office buildings when the development opens in early 2022, including CBRE, Morgan Stanley and BDO. DraftKings recently announced it will occupy 90,000 square feet within UnCommons, for what will be the second-largest office in the U.S. for the digital sports entertainment and gaming leader.

UnCommons will reimagine the workplace experience with market-leading design and technology, floor-to-ceiling windows that welcome daylight and views of the natural Las Vegas surroundings, breakout spaces for individual work or small group collaboration, a conference center that can be used to host small meetings and workshops and more. Bringing together multiple fitness studios, open-air common areas, contemporary residential units and a mélange of food and beverage options, the campus will set the foundation for a thriving, inspiring workplace. Future phases will bring UnCommons to more than 500,000 square feet of modern office space, all built with distinctive architectural features and the latest in safety innovations.

Lake Las Vegas golf community in Henderson offers a wide variety of amenities and activities fo ...
Lake Las Vegas offers amenities, activities
Lake Las Vegas is a one-of-a-kind community. In a place where scenic hikes, paddle boarding, live music and happy hours are all within walking distance, neighbors become friends and friends become family. Whether you enjoy being active with friends and family or a glass of wine and live music, there is something for everyone who calls Lake Las Vegas home.

Work on a low-income housing development has stated in North Las Vegas. The 156-unit housing co ...
Lake Mead West Apartments breaks ground in North Las Vegas
A new affordable housing development is coming to North Las Vegas. On Monday, the city of North Las Vegas and its development partner Foresight Cos. will officially break ground on Lake Mead West Apartments, a 156-unit housing community at 3300 Coran Lane near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street, directly across from Ollie Detwiler Elementary School.

Juhl, the loft-style luxury condominium community in downtown Las Vegas, recently sold a two-st ...
Juhl announces sale of penthouse for $1.1M
Juhl, the loft-style luxury condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, has announced the $1.1 million sale of its two-story, 14th-floor penthouse. The price per square foot was $584, the highest for a downtown condominium sold in recent years. Today, fewer than 125 condo-homes remain for purchase.

This 1963 Palm Springs home features a partially enclosed outdoor space, which is set under a s ...
Sixties Palm Springs estate lists for $3.5M
The 2,790-square-foot home showcases a striking half-moon circular shape, designed by the renowned architect R. Denzil Lee. The unique layout features a split floor plan with two primary bedrooms, plus an additional third bedroom and four baths.

Singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons makes the first donation at the "Giving Machine&quo ...
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds helps debut The Giving Machine in Downtown Summerlin
The 2021 holiday season at Downtown Summerlin is also the season of giving with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward. According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, the destination is excited and proud to provide guests with many unique and meaningful opportunities to give back this year.

Las Vegas downtown high-rise, Juhl, welcomes its newest resident, The Agency, a global real est ...
Beverly Hills-based real estate brokerage opens office in Juhl
The luxury condominium community Juhl, which spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas and set the standard for urban-inspired loft-style condo living in Southern Nevada, welcomes its newest resident, The Agency, a global real estate brokerage.

Downtown Summerlin will kick of the holiday season Nov. 12. Festivities include visits from San ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2021 holiday season
The 2021 holiday season kicks off at Downtown Summerlin on Nov. 12 with the arrival of Santa Claus and the opening of Rock Rink, the popular outdoor ice-skating rink on The Lawn and presented this year by Live Nation.

The Moving Our Community initiative, which was developed by Move 4 Less, helps local families w ...
Move 4 Less applications for free services available
People who have to move and need help with moving costs can apply for assistance with the third cycle of the Moving Our Community initiative. Developed by Move 4 Less, the program helps local families who have to relocate from their current residence due to COVID-19-triggered economic or other financial issues.

Overlook is one of two Tri Pointe Homes neighborhoods that recently opened in the master-planne ...
Tri Pointe opens two neighborhoods in Summerlin West
Tri Pointe Homes, with a legacy of building homes in Nevada for more than 70 years, has announced the opening of two new neighborhoods in Summerlin West's Redpoint district: Kings Canyon and Overlook. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue, the Summerlin West area is now taking shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley with select vistas and vantage points throughout.

Trilogy by Shea Homes will showcase its new age-qualified community within the Sunstone master ...
Trilogy Sunstone showcases eight new model homes
Trilogy Sunstone, a new age-qualified community offered by Trilogy by Shea Homes within the Sunstone master plan, has announced the grand opening of eight new model homes. The community recently hosted an event and welcomed more than 600 homebuyers to tour this new 55-plus resort community in northwest Las Vegas.