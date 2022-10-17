REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: OCT. 15

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) is presenting an in-person class on Monday on “Commercial Real Estate Finance 101” for those in or considering a career in the commercial real estate industry.

Robin Lee

Michael Keating

Logic welcomes partner at Reno office

Nevada-based Logic Commercial Real Estate welcomed Michael Keating as a partner in the Reno office. Keating joined Logic CRE in 2018 as an associate and was promoted to senior vice president in 2021.

He specializes in the sale and leasing of office and industrial properties in the greater Northern Nevada area and was able to complete more than 120 transactions in 2021 and currently has $73,848,794 on-market for sale. Keating was awarded 2021 Office Broker of the Year during the annual Summit Awards and in 2020 was awarded Rising Star of the Year. In just four years, he was able to start in a completely new business and rise quickly to become an award-winning broker.

“Michael is a natural-born leader, an absolute workhorse, is able to think outside of the box and is an incredible resource for the entire Reno office; we couldn’t be more excited to add him to the partnership,” said Ian Cochran, partner. “His extensive life experience, dedication and work ethic will add immeasurable value to the team.”

He is an active member of the commercial real estate community and a member of NAIOP and EDAWN Northern Nevada chapters. He earned a criminal justice degree from the University of Nevada, Reno and has called the Reno/Sparks area home for 30 years.

^

NAIOP to present virtual bus tour Nov. 10

NAIOP Southern Nevada, an organization representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, will present its 2022 “Once Upon a Time” Bus Tour on Nov. 10 at The Orleans.

The storybook-themed event will offer an overview of Southern Nevada’s commercial real estate industry and local developments. Instead of touring attendees on buses, those participating in the annual event will be assigned to a virtual “bus” traveling through four sponsored zone rooms that will include a video flyover highlighting new developments within specific segments of the market.

Industry experts in office, retail and industrial will act as tour guides providing commentary and market insight while answering questions and guiding their “riders” from zone to zone.

Participants also can visit the exhibit hall for a chance to win door prizes presented by each of the live exhibitors.

The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and runs until 6:30 p.m. Admission for NAIOP members is $95, or $150 for nonmembers. Register by Oct. 15 to receive an early bird discount, with $75 tickets for NAIOP members, or $125 for nonmembers.

^

State Apartment Association names new executive director

The Nevada State Apartment Association has named Robin Lee its new executive director.

Lee has more than 12 years of experience in the multifamily and residential real estate sectors. Before joining NVSAA, she was the executive director of the Big Bear Association of Realtors in Big Bear Lake, California.

Lee’s responsibilities include building awareness of the association, maintaining its standards of excellence and providing essential government affairs advocacy and related services to apartment owners and residents throughout Nevada.

^

CALV to hold commercial real estate class Monday

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) is presenting an in-person class on Monday on “Commercial Real Estate Finance 101” for those in or considering a career in the commercial real estate industry.

The class will be held at the Las Vegas Realtors building at 6360 S. Rainbow Blvd. from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $20 for CALV members, or $30 for non-members. Participants can earn three continuing education credits for completing the class. The instructors are Kyle Nagy and Adam Gregory, both longtime local commercial real estate executives.

CALV President Angelina Scarcelli, whose professional designations include being a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) and Certified Property Manager (CPM), said CALV presents fully accredited continuing education classes with an emphasis on commercial real estate, all taught by experienced instructors.

To register or get more information, visit CALV.org or call 702-784-5050.