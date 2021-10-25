78°F
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS OCT. 23

October 25, 2021 - 12:49 pm
 
Jon Openshaw
Marianna Hunnicutt
Lake Las Vegas’ Openshaw joins Henderson Chamber board

Reflection Bay Golf Club General Manager Jon Openshaw has joined the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Openshaw is among 17 HCC board members who represent a wide range of Henderson businesses and entities, including the Las Vegas Raiders, M Resort Spa Casino, Nevada State College, KB Home and Galleria at Sunset.

Openshaw’s presence on the board of directors comes with an impressive history of financial and golf course management.

A Henderson resident for nearly 20 years, he joined the Reflection Bay management team in 2017 after he was recruited from managing two other world-class Henderson golf courses.

His course management experience and insight has since helped to immensely improve overall player experience and turn the course around from its temporary and subsequent reopening.

With the support of Raintree Investment Corp., the master developer of Lake Las Vegas, Openshaw helped lead Reflection Bay to break even within his first two years at the course. Reflection Bay is now an award-winning course and was named the Best of Las Vegas Gold winner in 2019 as the top golf course in Southern Nevada.

Since joining Reflection Bay, Openshaw has led the development of a comprehensive membership program, overseen numerous technological and equipment upgrades for a better playing experience, managed hundreds of weddings and special events at the club, and has been an integral part of the founding and operation of the High Performance Golf Institute (HPGI), Reflection Bay’s student golf academy.

THE LATEST
Trilogy by Shea Homes in the village of South Square is one of several neighborhoods in Summerl ...
Summerlin provides outdoor living space
A unique feature and growing in popularity are front balconies that grace the front of a home’s exterior, providing a vantage point, as well as adding architectural interest to a home’s façade.

Touchstone Living to hold grand opening in Mosaic
The public is invited to view the newest collection of homes within Touchstone Living’s Mosaic community near St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Mira Villa by Toll Brothers in The Canyons village is one of four neighborhoods offering attach ...
Summerlin neighborhoods offer condos, town homes
While single-family homes are still the dream of many, condos, town homes, and other urban-style options are growing in popularity for obvious reasons: their typically smaller floor plans equate to less maintenance; yardwork is nonexistent; and they often come with abundant onsite amenities. In Summerlin, four neighborhoodsoffer 26 attached home floor plans in a range of sizes and price points.

Chris Vossekuil
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Chris Vossekuil has advanced from director of golf at DragonRidge Country Club to a new position of assistant general manager. The promotion was effective Oct. 15. The golf club is within MacDonald Highlands, a luxury community in Henderson.

Henderson master-planned community, Cadence, offers quick move-in options. StoryBook Homes and ...
Cadence offers homes in time for the holidays
As the holiday season quickly approaches and home sales across the valley continue to soar, homebuyers are patiently waiting for their homes to be completed. The anticipation and excitement of moving in, however, may be delayed until long after the holidays are over. With quick move-in options at Cadence, homebuyers can enjoy their dream space and the gift of homeownership in time for the holidays.

Christopher Homes
Christopher Homes introduces SkyVu in MacDonald Highlands
Set high above the Las Vegas Valley, SkuVu is a limited collection of luxury estates by award-winning Christopher Homes at MacDonald Highlands. An exclusive 24-hour guard-gated country club community near DragonRidge Golf Club,it is the latest residential collection of the Vu brand by Christopher Homes, joining Vu, Vu Estates and Vu Pointe.

Woodside Homes offers two neighborhoods in Summerlin West. The homes are priced from the high $ ...
Woodside offers two Summerlin West neighborhoods
Woodside Homes, one of nine national homebuilders developing in Summerlin, offers homes in two neighborhoods in the community. Both are in Summerlin West, the newest region of the community to take shape, situated west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue.

TruAmerica buys Las Vegas apartments
TruAmerica buys Las Vegas apartments
TruAmerica Multifamily has increased its footprint in some of the strongest multifamily markets in the United States after closing last month on garden-style communities in Las Vegas; Tampa, Florida; and Salt Lake City, Utah, in three separate transactions totaling $209 million.

More than 200 modern and classic vehicles will be featured at the Cadence Car Show in the commu ...
Cadence to hosts car show Oct. 10
The Cadence Car Show rolls into Cadence Central Park on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring classic and modern vehicles complemented with a DJ, live band, food trucks, 21-and-older beer garden and panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip.