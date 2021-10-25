REAL ESTATE BRIEFS OCT. 23

Jon Openshaw

Marianna Hunnicutt

Lake Las Vegas’ Openshaw joins Henderson Chamber board

Reflection Bay Golf Club General Manager Jon Openshaw has joined the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Openshaw is among 17 HCC board members who represent a wide range of Henderson businesses and entities, including the Las Vegas Raiders, M Resort Spa Casino, Nevada State College, KB Home and Galleria at Sunset.

Openshaw’s presence on the board of directors comes with an impressive history of financial and golf course management.

A Henderson resident for nearly 20 years, he joined the Reflection Bay management team in 2017 after he was recruited from managing two other world-class Henderson golf courses.

His course management experience and insight has since helped to immensely improve overall player experience and turn the course around from its temporary and subsequent reopening.

With the support of Raintree Investment Corp., the master developer of Lake Las Vegas, Openshaw helped lead Reflection Bay to break even within his first two years at the course. Reflection Bay is now an award-winning course and was named the Best of Las Vegas Gold winner in 2019 as the top golf course in Southern Nevada.

Since joining Reflection Bay, Openshaw has led the development of a comprehensive membership program, overseen numerous technological and equipment upgrades for a better playing experience, managed hundreds of weddings and special events at the club, and has been an integral part of the founding and operation of the High Performance Golf Institute (HPGI), Reflection Bay’s student golf academy.