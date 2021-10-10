REAL ESTATE BRIEFS OCT. 9

Stephanie Grant

LVR names 2022 officers

Las Vegas Realtors announced the results of the association’s annual election of officers and board members, with Brandon Roberts serving as its 2022 president and Lee Barrett serving as president-elect.

LVR members voted from Sept. 20-22, electing the following officers and directors to lead Southern Nevada’s largest professional association in 2022:

■ President: Brandon Roberts

■ President-elect: Lee Barrett (will serve as LVR president in 2023)

■ Vice President: Yared Rivera

■ Treasurer: Stephanie Grant

Directors:

■ Kimberly Alexander

■ Chris Bishop

■ Joshua Campa

■ Elie Morris

■ Merri Perry

■ Geoffrey Zahler

Officers and directors not up for re-election who will continue to serve on the board:

■ Immediate Past President Aldo M. Martinez

■ CEO Wendy DiVecchio

■ Director Christina Chipman

■ Director Randy Hatada

■ Director Shane Nguyen

Las Vegas Realtors was founded in 1947 and provides its more than 16,500 local members with education, training and political representation.

The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada.

Sun Commercial adds associate

Eric Cramer joined Sun Commercial Real Estate as an intern/agent in August, working with multiple teams within Sun Commercial’s portfolio of services.

He accepted the role of associate with the Investment Services Group led by Sun’s CEO Cathy Jones.

Cramer was born and raised in Orange County, California. After graduating from high school, he started a job as an assistant at a local interior design company. There he discovered his fascination with floor plans. He began working with AutoCAD, Revit and SketchUp to construct floor plans and work on their layouts. The fascination led him to discover an interest in commercial real estate brokerage. Cramer is completing his bachelor’s degree in business administration, real estate and urban economics with a minor in psychology at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in spring 2022.

He has deep interest in the culinary arts, creating freshly crafted artisanal breads and making dinner for his family. He also enjoys adventurous travels and vacations, such as the Galapagos and African safaris.

“We are excited to have Eric join the Investment Services Group at Sun Commercial Real Estate. He brings with him energy, enthusiasm and creativity that will most assuredly prove to be a benefit to our clients in the Las Vegas market,” Jones said.

Grand Canyon Development hires manager

Grand Canyon Development Partners, a Las Vegas-based development and project management company, announced that Andrea Pineda has been hired as manager of project development. Pineda brings more than 20 years of experience to her new position, with a diverse background, spanning several industries.

Pineda is responsible for establishing and developing relationships with customers, suppliers and other partners and for coordinating project development activities for the company. She has previous experience working in marketing, business development and community relations.

Pineda has held several managerial positions for organizations such as Builders United, Andson Foundation and Belfor Property Restoration. She also served as the special and institutional events coordinator for the Nevada Cancer Institute.

She has served in several political positions as a grassroots campaign and events coordinator, a legislative assistant to City Councilman Christian Garces in Colombia and an intern for U.S. Sen. Harry Reid.

Pineda earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from ICESI University in Colombia and a graduate’s degree in international cooperation and development from Universidad Externado de Colombia. She also studied educational policy and economic and social development.

Standard Management Co. names senior director

Long-standing local property management company Standard Management Co. (SMC) announced their new Senior Managing Director Kari Horii.

Horii has worked in the multifamily industry for over 25 years and developed an extensive background in leasing, marketing and tenant relations and operating expenses and asset positioning.

Horii’s management qualities have led her to achieve Community Manager of the Year, named by the Apartment Association, California Southern Cities, and Property of the Year in 2015 and 2016, named by Nevada State Apartment Association.

Under this new leadership, Standard Management is expecting to expand its reach and is looking to acquire more properties in Nevada, California and Western states.

The management portfolio includes a range of properties in private residence, office, retail, mixed-use and industrial space.

Newmark announces promotion

Newmark announces that Angela Bates has been promoted to managing director.

Bates specializes in the acquisition and disposition of income-producing multi-housing properties. Bates has worked in the real estate industry for over 16 years.

In the past five years, Bates has executed 62 deals with a total consideration in excess of $2.417 billion.

“Congratulations to Angela on this well-deserved promotion. Her impressive track record in the Las Vegas multifamily market is a testament of her hard work, tenacity and commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for her clients,” said Blake Okland, vice chairman, head of U.S. Multifamily Investment Sales.

Bates has completed some of the most significant multifamily transactions to take place in the Las Vegas market, including Altura on Tropicana (now Bridges on Tropicana) for Tower 16, Morgan Stanley and Henley, Park Place (now Milo) for International Asset Managers and most recently Firenze Apartments for Ovation Development purchased by Keller Investment Properties.

DragonRidge hires chef, athletic director

Executive Chef Duane Jose joins DragonRidge Country Club after years of working in some of the finest kitchens on the Strip and around the world.

He has opened major restaurants and corporate dining operations while honing his skills under world-renowned chefs such as David Haines and Michelin Star Chef Akira Back. Jose brings his passion for cultivating people at a time when DragonRidge is undergoing tremendous growth.

Angela Meslem is a familiar face at DragonRidge Country Club, known for her passion, work ethic and that sort of “island vibe” (she grew up in Hawaii and is a bona fide Hula dancer.)

After serving as assistant tennis and athletic director for eight years at DragonRidge, she takes the helm as director while the facility is undergoing major upgrades. In addition to director, she is a trainer, instructor, coach and mother of two.

New Western opens Las Vegas office

New Western, a national real estate investment company, announced the opening of its first office in Las Vegas. The office is at 3753 Howard Hughes Parkway Paradise, Unit 200.

“We are excited to enter into the Nevada market with our first office,” said Kurt Carlton, co-founder and president of New Western.

“Currently, there are nearly 400,000 properties that are 20 years old or older in the Las Vegas area that could be ideal to modernize or renovate. This provides a significant amount of potential inventory for real estate investors who want to fix and flip.”

“The housing market in the Las Vegas area is still very competitive and inventory remains low. Houses are listed on average for 19 days before receiving an offer or multiple offers and usually sell above the asking price,” said Andy Ramirez, general manager of Las Vegas, New Western. “Due to the low property taxes in Nevada, Las Vegas will continue to be a very desirable market for both homeowners, as well as investors looking to own rental properties.”

Originally from the San Antonio market, Ramirez has been with New Western since 2015.

In 2018, he was promoted to general manager in the Northwest San Antonio office, where the company has facilitated the revitalization of more than $472 million in properties over the past four years.

In his new role, Ramirez will be responsible for leading the team to accomplish the goal of facilitating the revitalization of more than $582 million in residential properties in Las Vegas over the next five years.