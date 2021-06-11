90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Provided Content

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: Susan Marques joins team

Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
June 11, 2021 - 1:34 pm
 
Communities in Schools of Southern Nevada Executive Director Cheri Ward, second from left, pres ...
Communities in Schools of Southern Nevada Executive Director Cheri Ward, second from left, presented NAIOP Southern Nevada 2021 Board President David Strickland, right, Community Service Committee Chairwoman Patti Dillion and Chris Teachman, Community Service Committee past chairman, with the Community Volunteer Group award. (NAIOP)
Susan Marques
Susan Marques
Summerlin Summerlin will celebrate the United States' 245th birthday with a parade and celebra ...
Summerlin Summerlin will celebrate the United States' 245th birthday with a parade and celebration on July 3 at 9 a.m.

Susan Marques joins Huntington &Ellis

Susan Marques has joined the Darin Marques Group at Huntington &Ellis as a real estate agent. Marques is a former professional boxer and gym owner. She specializes in luxury real estate video marketing.

^

UNLV’s Mojave Bloom solar home at Storyteller’s Garden

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz; Dr. Nancy Uscher, dean of the UNLV College of Fine Arts; and Dr. Rama Venkat, dean of Howard R. Hughes College of Engineering, will cut the ribbon at the Mojave Bloom solar home as it goes on display at the city’s Storyteller’s Garden.

The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 14, at the garden, just north of the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden in the 1000 block of South Casino Center Boulevard.

Mojave Bloom took third place in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Decathlon competition that challenges collegiate teams around the world to design and build solar-powered homes. Over the course of 32 months, approximately 50 UNLV students from a variety of academic backgrounds, including architecture, engineering and psychology, designed, planned and built the 628-square-foot house.

Through a partnership with the city of Las Vegas, Mojave Bloom now will be at the Storyteller’s Garden and serve as a gathering area for the volunteers who help the city with upkeep at the garden and the adjacent Las Vegas Healing Garden, which was constructed by the community to remember those lost during the Oct. 1, 2017, massacre.

^

NAIOP members support community

Members of NAIOP Southern Nevada, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, have gone to great lengths to serve others during this challenging year.

According to NAIOP Southern Nevada Community Service Chairwoman Patti Dillion, NAIOP members have donated thousands of dollars in food, clothing, hygiene products and school supplies to homeless teens, senior citizens, at-risk youth and medically fragile children throughout Southern Nevada this year. They have also volunteered hundreds of hours of their time.

For many years, NAIOP Southern Nevada has organized and executed community service projects that benefit local nonprofits, including Casa Foundation Las Vegas, Communities In Schools of Nevada, Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, Hollingsworth Elementary School, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Street Teens, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas.

Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NAIOP Community Service Committee to get more creative and to reframe its service projects, while still providing volunteer opportunities for members. So far in 2021, NAIOP members have volunteered 199 hours to nonprofits throughout

Southern Nevada. In 2020 NAIOP volunteer hours totaled nearly 1,300 hours, including 720 hours at the renovation project at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children and 156 hours working on the Communities in Schools Thanksgiving event.

MOST READ
1
Schedule released for Golden Knights-Canadiens series
Schedule released for Golden Knights-Canadiens series
2
Gang detectives investigate Summerlin pool shooting
Gang detectives investigate Summerlin pool shooting
3
Fire west of Las Vegas scorches 1,500 acres
Fire west of Las Vegas scorches 1,500 acres
4
CARTOONS: Domestic terrorists
CARTOONS: Domestic terrorists
5
Lamborghini driver hit 141 mph before killing moped rider, police say
Lamborghini driver hit 141 mph before killing moped rider, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Summerlin West has yet another new neighborhood. Opening within the district of Redpoint is Car ...
Pulte opens Carmel Cliff in Redpoint in Summerlin
Provided Content

The rapidly growing and popular area of Summerlin West, the newest area to take shape within Summerlin, has yet another new neighborhood. Opening within the district of Redpoint is Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes.

Tanager Echo is situated on nearly 3 acres and will provide Downtown Summerlin with new options ...
Howard Hughes breaks ground on office building, apartments
Provided Content

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin and its 400-acre Downtown Summerlin, has broken ground on two new projects that reflect the growing demand for Summerlin’s acclaimed live-work-play lifestyle. 1700 Pavilion, a new 10-story, Class-A office building, and Tanager Echo, the 295-unit, second phase of the Tanager luxury apartment complex, continue the evolution of Downtown Summerlin as the community’s walkable urban core.

Julie Youngblood
LVR presents annual awards
Provided Content

Las Vegas Realtors presented its annual awards this month to some of its leading and longtime members.

Summerlin is known for its 150-mile long system of trails that link the community and encourage ...
Summerlin to celebrate National Trails Day
Provided Content

While Saturday is the official American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day, every day feels like trails day in the master-planned community of Summerlin, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, Summerlin’s senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience. That’s because the community’s expansive trail system that spans more than 150 miles, is a signature amenity of the community and has consistently ranked as its most popular amenity in surveys of community residents.

The first phase of the MountainView Hospital's $82 million expansion is underway. The first ph ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JUNE 5
Provided Content

JCJ Architecture has welcomed Nicole Dalton Williams, RID, to its Las Vegas office as interiors project director. In her new role, Dalton Williams will work closely with the hospitality and gaming design team to strengthen JCJ’s reach within the Las Vegas market and beyond. Building upon the firm’s strong foundation, Dalton Williams will leverage her noteworthy, international experience to further enhance JCJ’s collective interior design practice.

Rebuilding Together renovates Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club
Provided Content

On May 23, volunteers helped renovate spaces at Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club and cleaned up the surrounding neighborhood in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside area. The Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club provides learning and child development resources for local families in Las Vegas, offering distance learning and academic tutoring. This revitalization work is part of a partnership with Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada and Republic Services.

Nevada Hand’s construction company, Hand Construction, continues to build the organization’ ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MAY 30
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) attracted a record number of RSVPs and a crowd of more than 120 people to its annual spring networking mixer for local real estate professionals held on May 13.

Downtown Summerlin has announced the return of Summerlin Sounds, its summer concert series, sta ...
Summer concert series returns to Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the popular shopping, dining, entertainment and sports destination in the heart of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the return of Summerlin Sounds, its summer concert series starting in June. Weekly festivities take place on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin every Wednesday, June 9-July 14. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Sherwood Palms, a multifamily property in the Convention Center District of Las Vegas, was purc ...
Vintage Vegas apartment complex sold
Provided Content

Las Vegas-based Camino Verde Group, a real estate investment, development and asset management company, has acquired Sherwood Palms, a multifamily property in the Convention Center District of Las Vegas. The apartment community is at 2635-2655 Sherwood St. and is the fourth they have acquired in this neighborhood.