Real estate power couple chooses The Ogden

Saba and Bilal Tailor are from Inland Empire, but California’s high cost of living and Las Vegas’ fruitful housing market drove the real estate couple to Nevada last year. With two kids still living under their roof, the Tailors envisioned finding a single-family home. But thanks to some friends of theirs who already lived at The Ogden, a 21-story, high-rise condominium tower in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, the Tailors agreed to meet with the sales team, who ultimately presented them with their future dream home in the sky.

The Tailor family left California for a new home and lifestyle when they bought their two-bedroom residence at The Ogden. (Mona Shield Payne The Ogden)

“It was love at first sight, and we jumped so quickly at the opportunity to lock in our home, we were worried we didn’t think it through long enough,” Saba Tailor said. “We had never even spent much time in downtown Las Vegas, but The Ogden’s offerings were so in line with our needs, we purchased a spacious two-bedroom home last fall. We never dreamt so much of what we were looking for could be housed under one roof. We moved in three days before Christmas, and it was the best present we could have received.”

The Tailors were drawn to The Ogden’s fitness center and the Skydeck that they already have used for entertaining friends. They also appreciate the mountain, city and Strip views from their balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows that offer ample natural light and the community’s friendly concierge team.

“We get our groceries delivered right to our door, thanks to concierge. Our two older children grew up in suburbia, so we weren’t sure how receptive our two very young children, 8 and 1.5 years of age, respectively, would be to the dramatic lifestyle change. But so far, they have embraced everything about it. They love the rooftop pool and are mesmerized by the city lights from their bedroom. And, our 8-year-old is looking forward to attending 9th Bridge School next year, which is minutes from home,” Saba Tailor said.

The Tailors enjoy exploring the vibrant city that surrounds The Ogden and always discover something new when they take family strolls through the city. Saba and Bilal Saba Tailor look forward to participating in lifestyle events at The Ogden organized and hosted by the community’s own lifestyle director, Evelyn Connors. These events have received great reviews from neighbors.

“We don’t own any pets, but with such great pet accommodations, we are seriously considering adding a four-legged companion to our family. I still can’t believe we live in a high-rise community, and now that we’ve been here for a few months, I recommend many of my clients to at least explore the option because it might be exactly what they were looking for and just didn’t know it yet,” Saba Tailor said.

Since acquiring The Ogden in 2013, DK Las Vegas has made a $2 million investment to remodel the lobby with high-end design treatments to create an immediate sense of luxury and arrival; added upgrades throughout all residences, including new lighting, hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances; and enhanced amenities such as the Sky Deck, social lounge, fitness center and rooftop pool.

The Ogden offers flexible financing options, including Veterans Affairs- and Fannie Mae-backed loans, making it easier for homebuyers to lock in their dream homes.

Available homes at The Ogden range from a two-bedroom, 1,180-square-foot residence priced from the high-$300,000s to a three-bedroom-plus-den, 2,044-square-foot home starting in the low $500,000s.

The Ogden’s single-story, open-floor plans offer flex spaces that can serve as a home office, den or yoga room, extra bedrooms for accommodating multigenerational family and guests, and expansive windows that fill interiors with natural light.

For more information, visit The Ogden’s onsite sales center at 150 Las Vegas Blvd. North between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. You can also call 702-478-4700 or go online at Ogdenlv.com.