Real estate professional buys into lifestyle, location at The Ogden

Cristina Stefan had her eye on The Ogden for the last few years and recently her dream of joining the luxury high-rise community as a resident came true. As a real estate professional, she recognized the unrivaled value at The Ogden, including affordable pricing, location, security, panoramic views from her home and exclusive resident amenities.

Romanian native Cristina Stefan visited Las Vegas for a vacation in 2005, and she fell so in love with the city and the weather, she decided to make it her permanent home.

During the next five years, Stefan furthered her then-career in advertising and photography, then moved to Los Angeles for a brief one-year work stint before returning to Las Vegas in 2012.

“I kept coming back to Las Vegas and realized it was home for me,” Stefan said.

“Having grown up in an urban area, I wanted to live at The Ogden and be in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. When there weren’t any homes available for purchase at that time, I shifted gears and purchased a single-family home in Summerlin. It was great at first; I remodeled it to my liking and loved being a homeowner. But when it became too much house for me to maintain, I returned to The Ogden. And as luck would have it, here I am — living the dream in my spacious one-bedroom home that I own, 17 floors in the sky.”

Stefan might’ve taken a few detours before she finally was able to purchase her home at The Ogden, but she says it was worth the wait.

“I’ve always been attracted to a city lifestyle and an urban aesthetic that includes high-rises, walkability and access to great dining, entertainment and shopping. At The Ogden, I’ve found that and so much more.

“I am also a Realtor, so it was particularly important for me to find a home that offered unrivaled value. I was drawn to so many things about The Ogden, including the views from my balcony, sky deck and rooftop pool, 24/7 security, full-service concierge and more. The Ogden really raises the bar for luxury condominium living in the heart of downtown, and I love it,” said Stefan.

Stefan currently is working on earning her bachelor’s degree in business and economics, and she plans to enter law school next year. When she goes to UNLV for class, she has easy access to freeways and is on campus in under 15 minutes.

“The panoramic views of the mountains and downtown from my balcony make it the perfect background for doing my homework. When friends visit, we like to have a glass of wine on the balcony. And later this year, I will be able to enjoy the Life Is Beautiful festival from my own private vantage point, and I can’t wait!” Stefan said.

When she isn’t occupied with school or work, Stefan explores the iconic city just steps outside The Ogden. She frequents Triple George Grill and Commonwealth but has a long list of hot spots she has yet to discover.

“I love The Ogden so much, I brag about my lifestyle to all my friends. Fortunately, they value my opinion as both a friend and real estate professional, and as a result, four of my friends are selling their single-family homes and planning to purchase here,” Stefan said.

Since acquiring The Ogden in 2013, DK Las Vegas has made a $2 million investment to refresh the lobby with high-end design treatments to create an immediate sense of luxury and arrival; add new upgrades throughout all residences, including new lighting, hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; and providing enhanced amenities, such as a sky deck, social lounge, fitness center and rooftop pool.

Right outside the front door of The Ogden are more than 150 restaurants, many of them among the city’s most popular eateries, bars, attractions and an energy that continues to build with ongoing redevelopment of Downtown Las Vegas.

The Ogden offers flexible financing options, including Veterans Affairs and Fannie Mae-backed loans, making it easier for homebuyers to lock in their dream homes.

Available homes at The Ogden range from a two-bedroom 1,180-square-foot residence priced from the mid-$300,000s to a three-bedroom plus den 2,044-square-foot home starting in the low $600,000s.

The Ogden’s single-story, open floor plans offer flex spaces that can serve as a home office, den or yoga room, extra bedrooms for accommodating multigenerational family and guests, and expansive windows that fill interiors with natural light — all sought-after design features by millennials, professionals, empty-nesters and retirees.

For more information, visit The Ogden’s on-site sales center at 150 Las Vegas Blvd. N., call 702-478-4700 or go online at Ogdenlv.com.