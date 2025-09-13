Realtor, interior designer find dream home at Arrow Peak in northwest valley

Las Vegas natives, Jacob and Kenzie Clemens always knew their dream home would be full of love and light reflecting their current lifestyle and foreshadowing the future plans of their young family. After an extensive search, they found just that in the Arrow Peak neighborhood of Tri Pointe Homes’ Kyle Pointe community in the northwest valley, which also features the neighborhoods of Alpine Ridge and Alder.

Jacob Clemens, a Realtor, found his young family’s dream home at Kyle Pointe by Tri Pointe Homes in the northwest valley. (Tri Pointe Homes)

Jacob, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker, and Kenzie, an interior designer, were deliberate in their home search. They wanted a new build, one-story home with character and a modern and functional layout — the kind of design-forward appeal that stands out in a valley full of cookie-cutter homes.

“We toured a lot of new builds,” Jacob recalled, “but when we saw Tri Pointe’s homes, it was obvious they were different. Take the labels off the other homebuilders’ models, and they all looked the same. Tri Pointe’s architecture immediately stood out — modern, bold and beautiful.”

Their search led them to the Tri Pointe Homes Kyle Pointe community, where the homebuilder’s three neighborhoods — Arrow Peak, Alpine Ridge and Alder — feature multiple two- and single-story floor plan elevations.

After exploring the models, the Clemens landed on Arrow Peak’s Plan Three, a 2,337-square-foot, single-story home with three bedrooms, three baths, a flex space and a spacious two-car garage. With their infant daughter along for the house hunting adventure, the couple fell in love with the home’s thoughtful layout and welcoming private entry courtyard.

“Walking through the courtyard and into the house, we could instantly envision our life here,” Kenzie said. The family chose a quick-move-in home and began loving their Tri Pointe lifestyle 10 months ago.

For Jacob, the family’s chef, it was the open-concept design that made a big impression. He was drawn to the large kitchen with a seamless flow to the dining area and great room.

“In our previous California home, we had a tiny galley kitchen with no storage. This kitchen has a huge island and more cabinets than we know what to do with. It’s a dream for anyone who loves to cook.”

Thrilled with the indoor-outdoor lifestyle opportunities, the couple appreciate the double sliding doors in the living areas that open onto the landscaped private backyard — large enough for a children’s play area, barbecuing and gathering with friends, family and neighbors.

For Kenzie, who has a professional eye for interior design, moving into a quick move-in home could have felt like a gamble, but it turned out to be a perfect match.

“The design choices made by Tri Pointe’s Design Studio were spot-on. The finishes are beautiful and appropriate for the home’s value. I was genuinely impressed,” she said.

The couple have earmarked the flex room, tucked off an en suite bedroom, as a home school studio for their daughter (and any future siblings). The spacious primary suite and luxurious bathroom, with generous storage throughout, is another highlight.

Also sealing the deal was Tri Pointe’s commitment to eco-friendly practices through its LivingSmart program, which includes such features as energy-efficient appliances, low-e glass windows, energy-efficient HVAC systems and smart technology, among others, to reduce energy consumption.

Beyond the home itself, this family of three loves the Kyle Pointe community. Arrow Peak features two parks — one with a playground and meadow, and a dog park.

“I take our daughter to the park three times a week so Kenzie can enjoy some downtime,” Jacob shared. “During the cooler months, we’re out there almost every day.”

Impressed by the exceptional customer service they received from the Tri Pointe team, who made the buying experience seamless, Jacob says that even with his real estate experience, “the level of care his family received would impress any buyer.”

The builder’s attention to detail and follow-through is just one of the reasons why Jacob has already helped a real estate client buy a home in Kyle Pointe’s newest neighborhood of Alder.

Living in the fast-growing northwest also has been a perk. With Kyle Pointe located just 20 minutes from Kyle Canyon and Mount Charleston, the family can easily head to the cool mountain air for hiking or biking. And with the city of Las Vegas master plan outlining new infrastructure, retail and recreational amenities, the family feels confident they’re part of a thriving, upward-trending community.

For Jacob, Kenzie and their daughter, their Arrow Peak home at Kyle Pointe is more than a house — it’s a reflection of their lifestyle, their future, and the home they always imagined.

To learn more about Tri Pointe Homes communities, including Kyle Pointe’s Arrow Peak, Alpine Ridge and Alder featuring homes from 1,889 square feet to 2,765 square-feet with three to five bedrooms and two to four baths, visit Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas Kyle Pointe.