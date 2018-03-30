Realtor offers Nevada Builder Trade In program

Southern Nevadans Lamar and Leanne Ferdig began their home search in a quest to purchase a brand-new home knowing that they would have to sell their current home in order to purchase it.

Leanne and Lamar Ferdig purchased a brand-new home on contingency at Beazer Homes’ San Gregorio Estates neighborhood through the Nevada Builder Trade In Program, which is operated by Smith Team of Keller Williams Las Vegas. (Smith Team of Keller Williams Las Vegas)

Sometimes, the home search felt daunting, and it ended by chance when their daughter noticed a new Beazer Homes neighborhood under construction and the Ferdigs read a newspaper article about the Nevada Builder Trade In Program.

“We wanted to move to be closer to our daughter and grandchildren, to downsize and as an investment. When we searched for a home, all we could find were existing homes. We really wanted a new home,” Leanne Ferdig explained.

“One day, our daughter called all excited and said that Beazer Homes was building new homes just three blocks from their home. That same day, we read an article in our Review-Journal about the Smith Team at Keller Williams Las Vegas and their Nevada Builder Trade In Program. We liked the idea of trading our old home in for a new one using our equity.”

Luck would have it that the newly opened Beazer neighborhood was among the 50-plus neighborhoods that are part of the Nevada Builder Trade In Program.

Through this program operated by Robin Smith and Robert Smith of the Smith Team, homeowners may buy a new home from a participating neighborhood contingent on the sale of their existing home with the guidance of the Smith Team. Builder-partners include Beazer Homes, CalAtlantic Homes, Century Communities, Pulte Homes and Woodside Homes, and Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb.

Soon after the Ferdigs contacted the program, Realtor Saundra Ware visited their home, provided a comparative market analysis for how much their home might sell and correctly predicted their home would sell quickly. Two hours after their home was listed for sale on the Multiple Listing Service in fall 2017, potential buyers visited, and the next day the Ferdigs received a cash offer.

The quick sale enabled the Ferdigs to buy the home they had their eye on: the Twilight model at Beazer Homes’ San Gregorio Estates in Henderson.

“Our youngest daughter bought the home with us, and she has one end of the house to herself, and we have the other end,” Leanne Ferdig said.

The Ferdigs are among the hundreds of homeowners who have bought and sold their home on contingency through the program, in which the Smith Team will list, market and sell the home at a reduced commission while offering the buyers’ agent the standard 3 percent commission. Also, the Smith Team will help arrange for moving services or help locate a temporary rental, if needed, between the sale of the current home and the completion of the new home.

For the Ferdigs, the Smith Team was by their side throughout the contingency purchase process, from handling all of the aspects of their home sale to the signing of their Beazer Homes purchase contract, final walk-through and the closing at the title company.

