Rebuilding Together renovates Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club

June 4, 2021 - 2:48 pm
 
Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada Volunteers helped renovate spaces at Andre Agassi Boys and ...
Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada Volunteers helped renovate spaces at Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club and cleaned up the surrounding neighborhood in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside area. Rebuilding Together, focused on safe and healthy housing.
Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada and Republic Services p ...
Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada and Republic Services partnered to renovate spaces at Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club.

On May 23, volunteers helped renovate spaces at Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club and cleaned up the surrounding neighborhood in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside area. The Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club provides learning and child development resources for local families in Las Vegas, offering distance learning and academic tutoring. This revitalization work is part of a partnership with Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada and Republic Services.

“We couldn’t be any more grateful to Republic Services for providing their generous donation and many helping hands on this project,” said Bob Cleveland, executive director, Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada. ”The revitalization of this space will be used and enjoyed by Vegas youth and their families for many years to come, truly bringing a lasting impact to the health and vitality of our community.”

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada is helping the Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club by renovating critical spaces in the building, including remodeling the bathrooms and kitchen, painting the gym and other projects. Additionally, volunteers also will be assisting with a local neighborhood cleanup. The renovation work at the Boys and Girls Club supplements previous home renovation projects in the Historic Westside of Las Vegas and the distribution of safe at-home kits to community members, which were also part of this partnership.

The project is funded by a $65,000 National Neighborhood Promise grant from the Republic Services Charitable Foundation. Through National Neighborhood Promise, the Republic Services Charitable Foundation partners with select nonprofit organizations to directly support neighborhood revitalization projects and programs in local communities.

“Republic Services is ingrained in the Las Vegas community and our team is focused on continually giving back to the neighborhoods we serve,” said Tony Cincotta, general manager. “We’re proud to once again partner with Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada to help revitalize spaces in need and support our community.”

About Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (RTSNV) was founded in 1994 and is the local affiliate of the national nonprofit organization, Rebuilding Together, focused on safe and healthy housing. RTSNV serves to transform the lives of low-income homeowners by rehabilitating existing homes to improve their overall health and safety. With more than 1,200 community partners and volunteers, RTSNV has renovated more than 8,000 homes, impacting the lives of more than 14,000 Southern Nevadans. Rebuilding Together’s local affiliates and nearly 100,000 volunteers complete about 10,000 rebuild projects nationwide each year. Learn more and get involved at www.rtsnv.org.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides superior customer experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world.

For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter or Republic Services on LinkedIn.

