Reflection Bay Golf Club gets improvements

May 31, 2019 - 3:40 pm
 

Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas elevates its resort-style experiences with new, technologically savvy amenities designed to keep resort golfers at the top of their game.

A fleet of 80 new E-Z-GO lithium-powered golf carts and an indoor hitting bay with a TrackMan simulator are now available to improve drives on and around the Nicklaus Design course.

“At Reflection Bay, we’re constantly looking for ways to upgrade our offerings, so it was important for us to invest in a new fleet of golf carts to revolutionize the way guests experience the course,” said Eric Dutt, Reflection Bay Golf Club’s manager of golf operations. “Golf enthusiasts will love using all of the convenient features that will undoubtedly make their time on our beautiful course even more enjoyable.”

Every cart within the new fleet is equipped with a GPS system that provides yardage and course information. Through the use of geofencing, golf club staff can determine the location of each cart and play relevant YouTube videos with tips and insights on how to play the course from the director of instruction, Craig Barlow. Barlow is a PGA Tour professional who has made 170 cuts on the PGA Tour and competed in eight major tournaments including the British Open and five U.S. Opens.

GPS capabilities also provide operational advantages that result in an enhanced experience for guests. Pace of play can be monitored, and data detailing how often carts have been checked out can be used to ensure proper rotation and maintenance on each vehicle. Powered by lithium batteries, the carts are approximately 350 pounds lighter than a traditional golf cart, reducing their impact to the course and therefore improving course conditions. These more environmentally friendly batteries boast a much longer life: Each cart will last for approximately 36 holes in one day.

The in-cart screen allows guests to order food and beverages from Bayside Grill, the on-site restaurant featuring skillfully crafted dishes by “Hell’s Kitchen” season 12 winner chef Scott Commings. New concession stations offering nonalcoholic refreshments, beer, and wine and hot and cold food items are strategically placed throughout the course on weekends and holidays.

Reflection Bay is dedicated to providing the best instruction and golf education in Southern Nevada. To assist Barlow and golf instructor and former professional golfer Jeff Gallagher in this mission, the 32,000-square-foot clubhouse is now home to an indoor hitting bay with a 16-foot screen and TrackMan technology.

An ideal tool for golfers seeking to improve their game, the TrackMan simulator provides instructional information as to what’s good and what can be improved on an individual’s swing, help with club fittings and putter fittings, and demonstrations.

Reflection Bay Golf Club is set on a lake located 25 minutes east of the Las Vegas Strip. This 320-acre man-made lake is the centerpiece of the Lake Las Vegas residential resort community.

Reflection Bay Golf Club, built in 1998, was designed by 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus. The course is designated as a prestigious Jack Nicklaus Signature Design and is one of only three Nicklaus-designed courses in Southern Nevada.

Reflection Bay was host to the Wendy’s 3Tour Challenge from 1998 to 2007, showcasing the talents of such champions as Bubba Watson, Fred Couples, John Daly and Phil Mickelson. For more information, visit reflectionbaygolf.com.

