Reflection Bay Golf Club named Top Golf Destination in Las Vegas

Reflection Bay Golf Club, an award-winning Jack Nicklaus designed course, has made a comeback unlike any other.

Reflection Bay Golf Club in Lake Las Vegas was the Gold Winner in the Best of Las Vegas awards. (Lake Las Vegas)

Reflection Bay Golf Club was designed by Jack Nicklaus. (Lake Las Vegas)

The course was closed during the recession and reopened in 2014. (Lake Las Vegas)

Reflection Bay Golf Club, an award-winning, Jack Nicklaus-designed course, has made a comeback unlike any other.

The course, which was closed during the recession and reopened in 2014, was recently recognized as the Gold Winner in the Best of Las Vegas awards.

In the past two years, the course has made a comeback for the books, with improved golf course conditions, updating and expanding its clubhouse offerings, launching a golf academy with PGA Tour professionals as instructors and making overall improvements to create the resort golf experience Lake Las Vegas residents and visitors have come to expect.

“It’s very satisfying, not only to have received this recognition, but also to see how far Reflection Bay has come in the last two years,” said Eric Dutt, Reflection Bay’s manager of operations. “The club’s success is solely due to our staff members who have all worked diligently to bring the golf course back to a truly great guest experience from start to finish.”

Dutt also pointed to Raintree Investment Corp. and its leaders Cody Winterton and Patrick Parker for re-establishing the reputation of Reflection Bay as an integral part of their real estate vision at Lake Las Vegas.

Raintree directs the development of the 3,600-acre Henderson community, along with developments in California, Arizona and Colorado. “The team at Raintree saw the value of providing a resort-style golf experience for a new generation of players,” Dutt said.

“Reflection Bay’s success mirrors the growth we’ve seen throughout the Lake Las Vegas community,” Parker said. “Our residents told us they wanted a world-class golf experience and we worked diligently to deliver it.”

In the last two years, Reflection Bay has become a top destination for high-profile national tournaments and world-renowned athletes.

The club also offers more than just a round of golf. It announced the opening of its golf academy, The High Performance Golf Institute, last year and now coaches more than 100 junior and adult athletes.

“We’re proud to have three of the nation’s top elite junior golfers training here with our instructors,” Dutt said. “The club has come a long way in offering the best facilities, PGA Tour professional instructors, all-new technology in our golf carts and training amenities and so much more.”

To learn more about Reflection Bay Golf Club, visit reflectionbaygolf.com or call 702-740-4653.

Reflection Bay Golf Club is set on a luxurious lake located 25 minutes east of the Las Vegas Strip. This 320-acre man-made lake is the centerpiece of the Lake Las Vegas residential resort community. Built in 1998, Reflection Bay Golf Club was designed by 18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus.

The course is designated as a prestigious Jack Nicklaus Signature Design and is one of only three Nicklaus-designed courses in Southern Nevada.

Reflection Bay was host to the Wendy’s 3Tour Challenge from 1998 to 2007, showcasing the talents of such champions as Bubba Watson, Fred Couples, John Daly and Phil Mickelson.