Reflection Bay Golf Club named Top Golf Destination in Las Vegas

January 3, 2020 - 3:12 pm
 

Reflection Bay Golf Club, an award-winning, Jack Nicklaus-designed course, has made a comeback unlike any other.

The course, which was closed during the recession and reopened in 2014, was recently recognized as the Gold Winner in the Best of Las Vegas awards.

In the past two years, the course has made a comeback for the books, with improved golf course conditions, updating and expanding its clubhouse offerings, launching a golf academy with PGA Tour professionals as instructors and making overall improvements to create the resort golf experience Lake Las Vegas residents and visitors have come to expect.

“It’s very satisfying, not only to have received this recognition, but also to see how far Reflection Bay has come in the last two years,” said Eric Dutt, Reflection Bay’s manager of operations. “The club’s success is solely due to our staff members who have all worked diligently to bring the golf course back to a truly great guest experience from start to finish.”

Dutt also pointed to Raintree Investment Corp. and its leaders Cody Winterton and Patrick Parker for re-establishing the reputation of Reflection Bay as an integral part of their real estate vision at Lake Las Vegas.

Raintree directs the development of the 3,600-acre Henderson community, along with developments in California, Arizona and Colorado. “The team at Raintree saw the value of providing a resort-style golf experience for a new generation of players,” Dutt said.

“Reflection Bay’s success mirrors the growth we’ve seen throughout the Lake Las Vegas community,” Parker said. “Our residents told us they wanted a world-class golf experience and we worked diligently to deliver it.”

In the last two years, Reflection Bay has become a top destination for high-profile national tournaments and world-renowned athletes.

The club also offers more than just a round of golf. It announced the opening of its golf academy, The High Performance Golf Institute, last year and now coaches more than 100 junior and adult athletes.

“We’re proud to have three of the nation’s top elite junior golfers training here with our instructors,” Dutt said. “The club has come a long way in offering the best facilities, PGA Tour professional instructors, all-new technology in our golf carts and training amenities and so much more.”

To learn more about Reflection Bay Golf Club, visit reflectionbaygolf.com or call 702-740-4653.

Reflection Bay Golf Club is set on a luxurious lake located 25 minutes east of the Las Vegas Strip. This 320-acre man-made lake is the centerpiece of the Lake Las Vegas residential resort community. Built in 1998, Reflection Bay Golf Club was designed by 18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus.

The course is designated as a prestigious Jack Nicklaus Signature Design and is one of only three Nicklaus-designed courses in Southern Nevada.

Reflection Bay was host to the Wendy’s 3Tour Challenge from 1998 to 2007, showcasing the talents of such champions as Bubba Watson, Fred Couples, John Daly and Phil Mickelson.

Fitness and an active lifestyle is synonymous with Summerlin, thanks to the community’s 150-m ...
Fitness is a way of life in Summerlin
With the start of the New Year comes resolutions for getting fit and living a healthier lifestyle. For residents of Summerlin, which rims the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley, there are many opportunities to stay active thanks to an abundance of recreational amenities within the community.

Keith Lynam
Real Estate Briefs: Dec. 21
The statewide Nevada Realtors honored its top members at an awards event in Southern Nevada this month, naming longtime industry leader Keith Lynam as its 2019 Nevada Realtor of the Year, and recognizing others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities.

Sandalwood by Pardee Homes in the Summerlin village of Stonebridge sits on elevated topography ...
Pardee’s Sandalwood opens in Summerlin
Sandalwood by Pardee Homes, the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin, is now open for sales. This new gated neighborhood, minutes from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, features four gorgeous and stunning contemporary floor plans in one of the most scenic areas of the community.

Bonnie D’Amico, her daughter, Mia, and fiancée, Joe Cantino, are in the kitchen of their new ...
Bay Area transplant finds home at Corterra in Henderson
Bonnie D’Amico left San Francisco to find something more affordable where she could continue working from home. After four years of looking in the Las Vegas Valley, she found the perfect place for her business and her family.

GSSNV Alexia Chen, project manager/architect for LGA Architecture, stands with Kimberly Trueba, ...
Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada to build camp in Alamo
Moving forward with its vision of creating a Girl Scout camp for girls in Southern Nevada and beyond, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada (GSSNV) has selected Las Vegas-based LGA Architecture as the firm to design and develop the property in Alamo, 90 minutes north of Las Vegas. The camp will be situated on 36 acres of land that was donated to GSSNV in December 2018 by the Charles and Phyllis M. Frias Charitable Trust.

 
Luxury awaits you on the 20th floor of One Las Vegas
With an enviable South Las Vegas Boulevard address, One Las Vegas, a luxury high-rise twin-tower condo community is sure to enthrall. The stunning contemporary features, spacious open floor plan and gorgeous views of residence No. 2004 make this home a must-see, and best of all, it’s ready for immediate occupancy.

Owners of the 417 homes had the opportunity to talk with representatives from 28 vendors and 25 ...
The Club at Heritage holds Home Fair
In November, The Club at Heritage, an age-qualified neighborhood in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community, held the first of its Heritage Home Fairs.

Trilogy in Summerlin is an age-qualified community. During the month of December it will offer ...
Trilogy celebrates national brand with financial incentives
During the month of December, Trilogy, the Shea Homes resort lifestyle brand with communities across the country, is celebrating the end of the year with special pricing and other incentives. Homebuyers will receive up to $40,000 off select quick move-in homes.

Summerlin is home to an all-star roster of national homebuilders. Pardee Home's Terra Luna is a ...
Summerlin has six of the nation’s top 10 homebuilders
Through the decades, several community elements have remained constant in Summerlin to ensure it continues to develop true to its original vision while maintaining overall aesthetics and value. Near the top of the list is Summerlin’s all-star roster of national homebuilders — long a part of the community’s development mantra — ensuring that quality, innovative and progressive home design remain community hallmarks.