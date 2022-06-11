106°F
Reflection Bay Golf Club tees up charitable tournaments

Provided Content
June 10, 2022 - 5:57 pm
 
Lake Las Vegas Throughout the year, Lake Las Vegas's Reflection Bay Golf Club will host a full lineup of charitable tournaments that will benefit several local nonprofit organizations.

Reflection Bay Golf Club, an award-winning Jack Nicklaus-designed course at Lake Las Vegas, is hosting a full lineup of charitable tournaments that will benefit several nonprofit organizations throughout Southern Nevada this year.

“One of Reflection Bay’s top priorities is supporting both local and national nonprofit organizations to help them raise funds for their programs,” said Eric Dutt, Reflection Bay’s manager of operations. “Our team takes great pride in hosting these events to support their important philanthropic causes.”

Reflection Bay has hosted hundreds of charitable tournaments over the past 20 years, benefiting charities such as the Epilepsy Foundation, the Valley View Foundation, YouthZone, Keep Memory Alive and student golf organizations. Last year, a single tournament raised more than $400,000 to support epilepsy research and treatment.

The course has already held several nonprofit tournaments this year with four more scheduled throughout the rest of 2022, including:

The Audi Henderson Lake Las Vegas Classic

This event is set to take place over the span of two days from Oct. 7-8. All net proceeds are donated to the Keep Memory Alive Foundation, which provides care to patients with memory and movement disorders, and to the UMC foundation, a nonprofit public hospital that offers the state’s highest level of care. Tickets are available at lakelasvegasclassic.com.

The Leap Celebrity Invitational

The invitational is scheduled toward the end of October with official dates coming soon. This annual event is hosted by celebrities John O’Hurley and Josh Beckett to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation by raising money and awareness.

Surrounding a 320-acre lake with panoramic views, the course offers a unique venue with extensive event planning services to optimize fundraising efforts and community involvement, including coordination, production, catering, vendor assistance, staffing, consulting and event management.

“Our team is widely versed in what it takes to organize charitable tournaments from start to finish,” Dutt said.

“In comparison to typical venues, we assist throughout the entire duration of the event with every available person dedicated to helping the organizations navigate the processes and attendees.”

For more information about Reflection Bay’s upcoming events or to start planning an event, visit reflectionbaygolf.com or call 702-904-7874.

Reflection Bay Golf Club is set on a luxurious lake located 25 minutes east of the Strip.

This 320-acrem man-made lake is the centerpiece of the Lake Las Vegas residential resort community.

Reflection Bay Golf Club, built in 1998, was designed by 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus.

The course is designated as a prestigious Jack Nicklaus Signature Design and is one of only three Nicklaus-designed courses in Southern Nevada.

Reflection Bay played host to the Wendy’s 3Tour Challenge from 1998 to 2007, and the prestigious event showcased the talents of such champions as Bubba Watson, Fred Couples, John Daly and Phil Mickelson.

For more information, visit reflectionbaygolf.com.

Reflection Bay Golf Club also operates the High Performance Golf Institute, a premier indoor and outdoor training facility.

For more information about HPGI at Reflection Bay, visit highperformancegolf.com.

