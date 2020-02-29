71°F
Reflection Bay in Lake Las Vegas offers annual membership

February 28, 2020 - 4:14 pm
 

Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas Resort has announced its 2020 annual membership program. The award-winning Henderson, Nevada, course is offering three levels of memberships which last for 13 months from sign-up date.

Annual members have a wide range of privileges on the course, including:

■ Unlimited complimentary golf with no cart fees at Reflection Bay Golf Club and access to the Falls practice facility’s private tee practice area, featuring Titleist Pro V practice balls.

■ Unlimited access to the Falls practice areas, putting and chipping greens.

■ One complimentary lesson from PGA Tour golf pros Craig Barlow or Jeff Gallagher.

■ Access to regularly scheduled group clinics with Barlow and Gallagher.

■ One complimentary golf equipment assessment by HPGI Golf Factory club technician.

■ 15 percent discount on all equipment purchases with free fittings.

■ One complimentary golf ball and wedge assessment and fitting.

“This is the first year of our annual membership program,” said Eric Dutt, Reflection Bay’s manager of operations. “We’re excited to offer this program with so many perks to golfers who play often and are looking to improve their game.” Reflection Bay Golf Club was recently named the No. 1 golf course in Southern Nevada in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s annual “Best of Las Vegas” program.

In addition to golf-related benefits, Reflection Bay’s annual members will receive invitations to food and beverage events each year, prepared by celebrity chef Scott Commings. These events are exclusively available to members. Throughout the year, members will have VIP access for tee times, with discounts for guests, and will receive 20 percent off food and beverage items and 20 percent off non-sale golf shop merchandise. Memberships also include access to up to three golf events per year, regularly scheduled Friday afternoon nine-hole games and Saturday morning 18-hole games.

Three levels of membership are available: practice only at $3,000; golf only at $3,500; and a full package, with both practice and golf privileges, for $6,500 for 13 months from sign-up.

For more information on the benefits of being a member or to purchase an annual membership, contact Kevin Eng at 702-904-7883 or keng@reflectionbaygolf.com. To learn more about Reflection Bay Golf Club, visit reflectionbaygolf.com or call 702-740-4653.

Reflection Bay Golf Club is set on a luxurious lake 25 minutes east of the Las Vegas Strip. This 320-acre man-made lake is the centerpiece of the Lake Las Vegas residential resort community. Built in 1998, Reflection Bay Golf Club was designed by 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus. The course is designated as a prestigious Jack Nicklaus Signature Design and is one of only three Nicklaus-designed courses in Southern Nevada. Reflection Bay was host to the Wendy’s 3Tour Challenge from 1998 to 2007, showcasing the talents of such champions as Bubba Watson, Fred Couples, John Daly and Phil Mickelson.

THE LATEST
Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest will feature the fifth annual 5K/8K Road Race and the new 1-Mile Fun R ...
Skye Canyon to host Fit Fest March 7
It’s time for Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest including the fifth annual 5K/8K Road Race and the new 1-Mile Fun Run on March 7 at Skye Canyon Park in northwest Las Vegas. Begin the day at 8 a.m. with a fun walk or beat your own personal best in one of the races.

The Gardens Park, near Stonegate by KB Home, boasts a community center, walking trails and bask ...
KB’s Stonegate opens in Summerlin
The newest neighborhood in Summerlin is Stonegate by KB Home. Located in the village of South Square near W. Flamingo Avenue and Town Center Drive, Stonegate is now open for sales and features two collections of single-family homes with an unbeatable location near the 215 Beltway, making it easy and convenient to get just about anywhere quickly in the Las Vegas Valley.

Cadence in Henderson is hosting a Leap Day Sales Event on Feb. 29. (Cadence)
Leap into a year of no HOA fees at Cadence
It’s a new year, a new decade, and it’s a leap year. If you have been looking to buy a house, Feb. 29, or leap day, is shaping up to be among the most prime days at Cadence.

Toll Brothers to hold citywide Open House Event Feb. 29-March 1. (Toll Brothers)
Toll Brothers offers special incentives Feb. 29-March 1
Homebuyers who are serious about making the leap into owning a new home can visit Toll Brothers Las Vegas and Henderson communities this weekend, Feb. 29-March 1 for the homebuilder’s citywide Open House Event.

Fewer than three dozen homesites remain in The Ridges at Summerlin offering lots from one-quart ...
Few custom homesites remain in The Ridges in Summerlin
When it comes to the pinnacle of luxury living, Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., has no equal in Southern Nevada via The Ridges.

Presidio Residential Capital and Summit Homes has opened Regina Ridge, a new community in north ...
Summit opens Regina Ridge in northwest Las Vegas
Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital have opened Regina Ridge, a new community in northwest Las Vegas offering 18 single-family detached homes. Regina Ridge is off Centennial Parkway and Fort Apache Road. Prices start in the mid-$400,000s.

Sandra Llonttop and Ion Mereuta with their dog, Sparky, are starting their new lives together i ...
Couple starts new life at Pardee’s Evolve
She is a native of Peru, and he is from Moldova in Eastern Europe, and after meeting in Las Vegas, they are starting their lives together in Evolve, a new gated Pardee Homes town home community in southwest Las Vegas.

Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Hawthorne by Lennar Grand Opening Event ...
Skye Canyon to unveil three Lennar model homes
Refreshments and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Hawthorne by Lennar Grand Opening Event on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The spacious single- and two-story floor plans range from 2,051 square feet to 3,499 square feet, with prices starting in the $400,000s.

Robin and Robert Smith of Smith Team at Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas operate the Nevada Bui ...
Strategy key to Nevada Builder Trade In Program
Developing a well-thought-out plan is important before jumping into the real estate market as a buyer or a seller. A home shopper should know what type of house they want or how much they can afford, and a home seller needs to know how much they want to sell their home and what they need to do in order to sell it.

Terra Luna Plan Two on Homesite 52 is available for immediate move-in at the Pardee Homes Terra ...
Pardee features Terra Luna in Summerlin
An award-winning Plan Two home is available for move-in now at Terra Luna by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs Village in Summerlin. The highly upgraded home features an outdoor covered courtyard for indoor/outdoor entertaining and a backyard overlooking the neighborhood park.