Reflection Bay in Lake Las Vegas offers annual membership

Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas Resort has announced its 2020 annual membership program. The award-winning Henderson, Nevada, course is offering three levels of memberships which last for 13 months from sign-up date.

Annual members have a wide range of privileges on the course, including:

■ Unlimited complimentary golf with no cart fees at Reflection Bay Golf Club and access to the Falls practice facility’s private tee practice area, featuring Titleist Pro V practice balls.

■ Unlimited access to the Falls practice areas, putting and chipping greens.

■ One complimentary lesson from PGA Tour golf pros Craig Barlow or Jeff Gallagher.

■ Access to regularly scheduled group clinics with Barlow and Gallagher.

■ One complimentary golf equipment assessment by HPGI Golf Factory club technician.

■ 15 percent discount on all equipment purchases with free fittings.

■ One complimentary golf ball and wedge assessment and fitting.

“This is the first year of our annual membership program,” said Eric Dutt, Reflection Bay’s manager of operations. “We’re excited to offer this program with so many perks to golfers who play often and are looking to improve their game.” Reflection Bay Golf Club was recently named the No. 1 golf course in Southern Nevada in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s annual “Best of Las Vegas” program.

In addition to golf-related benefits, Reflection Bay’s annual members will receive invitations to food and beverage events each year, prepared by celebrity chef Scott Commings. These events are exclusively available to members. Throughout the year, members will have VIP access for tee times, with discounts for guests, and will receive 20 percent off food and beverage items and 20 percent off non-sale golf shop merchandise. Memberships also include access to up to three golf events per year, regularly scheduled Friday afternoon nine-hole games and Saturday morning 18-hole games.

Three levels of membership are available: practice only at $3,000; golf only at $3,500; and a full package, with both practice and golf privileges, for $6,500 for 13 months from sign-up.

For more information on the benefits of being a member or to purchase an annual membership, contact Kevin Eng at 702-904-7883 or keng@reflectionbaygolf.com. To learn more about Reflection Bay Golf Club, visit reflectionbaygolf.com or call 702-740-4653.

Reflection Bay Golf Club is set on a luxurious lake 25 minutes east of the Las Vegas Strip. This 320-acre man-made lake is the centerpiece of the Lake Las Vegas residential resort community. Built in 1998, Reflection Bay Golf Club was designed by 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus. The course is designated as a prestigious Jack Nicklaus Signature Design and is one of only three Nicklaus-designed courses in Southern Nevada. Reflection Bay was host to the Wendy’s 3Tour Challenge from 1998 to 2007, showcasing the talents of such champions as Bubba Watson, Fred Couples, John Daly and Phil Mickelson.