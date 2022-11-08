Reflection Bay to host Golf Equipment Demo Days

The latest innovations in golf equipment and automation are making its way to Reflection Bay Golf Club, the only Jack Nicklaus Signature Design course in Nevada, for the return of its signature Golf Equipment Demo Days.

The latest innovations in golf equipment and automation are making its way to Reflection Bay Golf Club, the only Jack Nicklaus Signature Design course in Nevada, for the return of its signature Golf Equipment Demo Days. The club will host two public equipment expositions throughout November, with the first taking place Nov. 5 followed by another on Nov. 19.

“Demo days serve as an opportunity for golfers from all backgrounds to try out the best equipment in the game and take their skills and gear to the next level,” said Jonathan Openshaw, general manager of Reflection Bay Golf Club. “Players can also receive expert advice directly from brand representatives, who know the gear better than anyone else.”

Each demonstration will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the High Performance Golf Institute Falls Practice Facility, located behind the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club at 101 Via Vina Santo. Players can get an exclusive look at gear and technology from some of the sport’s most established brands, including TaylorMade, Ping, Callaway and PXG.

The club’s Nov. 5 exposition will exclusively feature equipment and brand representatives from TaylorMade and Ping, and Nov. 19 will include both Callaway and PXG. Golfers of all skill levels are welcome to test out equipment, connect with brand representatives and get equipment fittings, in addition to utilizing the HPGI’s TrackMan 4 Radar Golf System to analyze which equipment best suits their game.

“When it comes to buying a car, you test drive it, and when it comes to buying golf equipment, it should be the same,” Openshaw said. “The demonstrations allow golfers to learn exactly what is right for them without having to make a purchase first. Our advanced golf technology also can calculate the details of their swing and recommend the exact equipment they need.”

Reflection Bay’s indoor hitting bay with a 16-foot screen and TrackMan technology can provide guests with instructional information as to what can be improved in specific areas, including swing, club fittings and demonstrations. Attendees can receive instruction and fittings tips from the course’s own instructors and PGA Tour Professionals.

Both expositions are free, open to the public and reservations are not required. For more information about the upcoming Golf Equipment Demo Days, visit highperformancegolf.com/hpgi-demo-days or call 702-740-4653.

Reflection Bay Golf Club is situated upon a 320-acre man-made lake in Lake Las Vegas, located 25 minutes east of the Las Vegas Strip. Built in 1998, Reflection Bay Golf Club was designed by 18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus and is the only designated Jack Nicklaus Signature Design course in Nevada. The club also operates the HPGI, a premier indoor and outdoor training facility.