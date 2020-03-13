63°F
Regency at Summerlin features amenities

March 13, 2020
 

Regency at Summerlin is the premier active-adult new-home community in Las Vegas. It is a low-maintenance living community that offers homeowners a luxurious lifestyle complete with a private clubhouse and the opportunity to pursue their passions and discover new interests every single day.

A first-class living experience at Regency at Summerlin begins with the exquisite homes. With a variety of stunning single-level home designs and modern, open-concept floor plans, and hundreds of personalization options, buyers can truly design a dream home that’s perfectly suited to their lifestyle. With the availability of Toll Brothers’ quick move-in homes and rate-lock program, homebuyers can take advantage of historical low interest rates and purchase their dream home at exceptional savings.

“Forecasters have been reporting that there is very little inventory of homes available for sale which can be worrisome for buyers who are looking for a new home and may also fear missing out on current low interest rates,” said Scott James, Toll Brothers division president. “Toll Brothers has prepared for this shortage by offering quick move-in opportunities at Regency at Summerlin and our other Las Vegas and Henderson new-home communities, so homebuyers don’t have to wait for luxury.”

Regency at Summerlin is in the Cliffs Village of Summerlin and near an abundance of amenities for the active-adult luxury lifestyle that homeowners expect. In addition to the community’s 22,000-square-foot clubhouse, miles of walking trails and an abundance of retail and dining options right outside the community’s staff-gated entrance, Regency at Summerlin provides homeowners a calendar full of social opportunities.

Toll Brothers quick move-in homes and low-interest rates make now a great time to buy. Schedule a visit to Regency at Summerlin, today. The Regency at Summerlin sales center is at 6739 Regency Ridge Court. It is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. To learn more, visit RegencyatSummerlin.com or call our sales team at 702-759-0322.

The age-qualified community offers exceptional diversity in home styles designed specifically for those 55 years and older.

In addition, Toll Brothers Active Adult Regency communities are designed with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind, and offer social events, activities and resort-style amenities, which may include clubhouses, fully equipped fitness centers, tennis and pickleball, swimming pools and walking and biking trails.

Founded in 1967, Toll Brothers is an award-winning Fortune 500 company operating in 24 states nationwide and a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the No. 1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies” list. Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.

Toll Brothers supports the communities in which it builds; among other philanthropic pursuits, the company sponsors the Toll Brothers Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network, bringing opera to neighborhoods throughout the world.

