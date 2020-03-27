63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Remington continues construction on Mountain’s Edge Marketplace

Provided Content
March 27, 2020 - 2:23 pm
 

Remington Nevada, a premier commercial land development company in the southwest valley, is entering the final phase of construction at its largest shopping center in Nevada, Mountain’s Edge Marketplace at the southwest corner of Buffalo Drive and Blue Diamond Road.

Construction of the 250,000-square-foot retail center began in late 2016, and the final phase is expected to conclude later this year. This phase will include finishing touches to landscape architecture, the completion of remaining junior anchor pads, the build-out of more inline retail shops and the completion of the new 20,000-square-foot Planet Fitness, plus several other new businesses such as Verizon Wireless and Planet Smoothie.

Mountain’s Edge Marketplace, anchored by Albertsons Grocery, has evolved over the course of its first two construction phases to now include many popular businesses like Starbucks, Crumbl Cookies, Aveda Salon, Orangetheory Fitness, T-Mobile and Locale Italian Kitchen. Fueled by rapid residential growth in one of the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities, Mountain’s Edge Marketplace continues to provide many desired amenities for nearby neighborhoods.

“Mountain’s Edge has been a milestone achievement for our team, and it’s highly rewarding to see our vision come to fruition as we enter this final phase,” said founder and CEO David DelZotto. “Our vision was to create a retail center that not only benefited local residents, but one that also gave local businesses an opportunity to grow and thrive.”

Most recently, the developer announced the addition of Ross Dress for Less, a 20,000-square-foot retail store that will be adjacent to Albertsons Grocery. There is also one corner pad remaining near the shopping center’s main entrance.

In addition to Mountain’s Edge Marketplace, Remington Nevada completed construction at another southwest Las Vegas development, Post Pavilion, a 31,000-square-foot retail center located north of IKEA. Post Pavilion broke ground in spring 2019 and is anchored by Green Valley Grocery and a Shell gas station. The first round of tenant openings, anticipated for spring 2020, will include Domino’s Pizza and Crumbl Cookies.

For more information on leasing opportunities at Mountain’s Edge Marketplace and/or Post Pavilion, call Tom Ferhman at Remington Nevada.

Remington Nevada was founded in 2012 by David DelZotto, an entrepreneur who has been in the real estate and land development industries for over 30 years, both in Canada and the United States. DelZotto started Remington Homes in 1992 and for 12 years focused on the development and construction of single-family and custom luxury homes in Southern Nevada. DelZotto went on to expand into the commercial land development marketplace. Today, Remington Nevada has nearly 1 million square feet of land under construction or in the development phase throughout the Southwestern United States. In addition to its central Arizona portfolio of properties, Remington Nevada has over half a dozen projects in the Southern Nevada area, including Mountain’s Edge Marketplace, Skye Canyon Marketplace near Mount Charleston and its most recent redevelopment undertaking, the 17-acre Boulevard Plaza.

For more information, visit remingtonnevada.com or follow Remington Nevada on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn: @RemingtonNevada or Twitter @RemingtonNV.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas official says city facing financial crisis
Las Vegas official says city facing financial crisis
2
Nevada sees first young adult coronavirus death
Nevada sees first young adult coronavirus death
3
NHP talks about fatal shooting of trooper — LIVESTREAM
NHP talks about fatal shooting of trooper — LIVESTREAM
4
Boyd Gaming updates pay policy during coronavirus shutdown
Boyd Gaming updates pay policy during coronavirus shutdown
5
Number of COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada both jump sharply
Number of COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada both jump sharply
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Woodside Homes continues construction and sales of homes during COVID-19 crisis. Builder implem ...
Woodside collects protection equipment for health care workers
Provided Content

Woodside Homes has joined Leading Builders of America’s urgent, national call to collect unused, excess masks and eye protection equipment from its trade partners. These are being collected at D.R. Horton Division Office, 1081 Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson. Cash donations are also being accepted at directrelief.org . The public can follow the effort on social media at #BuildersCare.

Gordon Miles
Americana Holdings partners with Curbio for renovation solutions
Provided Content

Americana Holdings, parent company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties, has partnered with Curbio, a home renovation technology company, to provide renovation solutions to its clients in Arizona, Nevada and California. The company launched its partnership in Arizona a few months ago and will begin offering the service in Nevada in January.

More than 20 model homes in Summerlin can be toured virtually. Search SummerlinTV on YouTube an ...
Summerlin offers virtual home tours
Provided Content

In the new environment of social distancing, Summerlin invites Southern Nevadans to enjoy virtual tours of more than 20 new-home neighborhoods from the comfort of their own couch. The videos, which are generally less than two minutes in length each, offer a bird’s eye view of homes in all styles, price points, elevations and configurations.

Christine Hess
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS — MARCH 21
Provided Content

After an extensive executive search, the Nevada Housing Coalition board of directors hired Christine (Bekes) Hess as the first executive director for the statewide nonprofit.

City National Bank colleagues take part in Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas' project with two hom ...
City National donates $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity project in Henderson
Provided Content

City National Bank has announced it has provided Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas with a $5,000 donation in support of the organization’s build project in Henderson. City National is supporting Habitat for Humanity in a number of its major markets as part of a nationwide initiative.

Summerlin Summerlin offers a variety of condominiums, town homes, lofts and other city-style o ...
Live large in Summerlin condo or town home
Provided Content

While single-family homes are still the dream of many, condominiums, town homes, lofts and other city-style options are growing in popularity for obvious reasons. Their typically smaller floor plans equate to less maintenance; yard work is nonexistent; and abundant amenities are often available to deliver a highly desirable active lifestyle.

The Aviator is a 380-unit luxury apartment community in West Henderson at 3660 St. Rose Parkway ...
Aviator apartments open near Henderson Executive Airport
Provided Content

WestCorp Management Group, in its ongoing partnership with Nevada West Development, has opened The Aviator, a 380-unit luxury apartment community in West Henderson at 3660 St. Rose Parkway near the Henderson Executive Airport.

Students at Doral Academy in Summerlin learn in one of many school gardens funded by The Howard ...
Summerlin supports school pollinator gardens
Provided Content

Over the past few years, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, has made school gardens in Summerlin elementary and middle schools a priority by providing funding to underwrite garden farms as a teaching tool. Today, Hughes has expanded that focus with the help of its nonprofit partner, Green Our Planet, to add pollinator gardens at several Summerlin schools. Pollinator gardens are home to native flowering species and milkweed plants that attract butterflies, insects and bees — ultimately serving as an oasis for native pollinators and adding another level of learning for students.

Regency at Summerlin is a low-maintenance, age-qualified community that offers a private clubho ...
Regency at Summerlin features amenities
Provided Content

Regency at Summerlin is the premier active-adult new-home community in Las Vegas. It is a low-maintenance living community that offers homeowners a luxurious lifestyle complete with a private clubhouse and the opportunity to pursue their passions and discover new interests every single day.

StoryBook Homes is making a series of donations to public schools in Boulder City to support ed ...
StoryBook supports Boulder City schools
Provided Content

StoryBook Homes will make a series of donations to Boulder City public schools to support educational efforts within the classroom. The first of four financial gifts happening in 2020 will support reading programs at Martha P. King Elementary School.