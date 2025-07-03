Resort-style mansion in The Ridges lists for nearly $7M

As luxury homebuyers increasingly seek resort-style amenities without leaving home, a newly listed Las Vegas estate is raising the bar. Listed at $6,999,000 and represented by John Sullivan of The John Sullivan Group at huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency, the home located at 11 Misty Peaks Court in The Ridges embodies the growing demand for year-round vacation living.

“More buyers are prioritizing homes that feel like retreats,” Sullivan said. “This estate brings that to life — from its private theater and spa-inspired primary suite to Strip views from the balconies. It’s designed for effortless luxury in everyday life.”

Built to mirror the comfort and indulgence of a five-star resort, the two-story custom home includes a sophisticated home office, temperature-controlled wine room and an expansive five-car garage. At the heart of the home is a wellness-focused primary suite featuring dual vanities and toilets, a soaking tub, rain shower and his-and-hers towel warmers — all crafted to elevate daily living.

Upon entry, the grand formal foyer opens to soaring ceilings and custom millwork. The main living area includes a full bar and double-sided fireplace dividing dual lounge spaces, designed for entertaining. The chef’s kitchen features dual islands, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a pot filler, custom cabinetry and a walk-in pantry with secondary prep and refrigeration zones.

Upstairs, each bedroom includes an en suite bath and walk-in closet, with three private balconies offering sweeping views of the Las Vegas Strip and Red Rock Canyon. Downstairs, the primary suite also includes a walk-in closet, fireplace and spa-level bath.

Outside, the estate spans over half an acre at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, complete with an outdoor kitchen, covered patio and lush landscaping that blends seamlessly with the indoor living spaces.

As part of the exclusive Ridges community, homeowners enjoy access to Club Ridges, a resident-only facility featuring tennis courts, a fitness center and a private clubhouse.

