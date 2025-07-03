91°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Resort-style mansion in The Ridges lists for nearly $7M

This resort-style mansion in Summerlin's The Ridges community has listed at $6,999,000. (Stetso ...
This resort-style mansion in Summerlin's The Ridges community has listed at $6,999,000. (Stetson Ybarra for huntington & ellis)
The chef’s kitchen features dual islands, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a pot filler, custom ...
The chef’s kitchen features dual islands, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a pot filler, custom cabinetry and a walk-in pantry with secondary prep and refrigeration zones. . (Stetson Ybarra for huntington & ellis)
This luxury home features many amenities, such as a home theater. (Stetson Ybarra for huntingto ...
This luxury home features many amenities, such as a home theater. (Stetson Ybarra for huntington & ellis)
The living room. (Stetson Ybarra for huntington & ellis)
The living room. (Stetson Ybarra for huntington & ellis)
The pantry. (Stetson Ybarra for huntington & ellis)
The pantry. (Stetson Ybarra for huntington & ellis)
A guest bedroom. (Stetson Ybarra for huntington & ellis)
A guest bedroom. (Stetson Ybarra for huntington & ellis)
The master bath. (Stetson Ybarra for huntington & ellis)
The master bath. (Stetson Ybarra for huntington & ellis)
The master closet. (Stetson Ybarra for huntington & ellis)
The master closet. (Stetson Ybarra for huntington & ellis)
The office. (Stetson Ybarra for huntington & ellis)
The office. (Stetson Ybarra for huntington & ellis)
This home in The Ridges in Summerlin has listed for $6,999,000. (Stetson Ybarra for huntington ...
This home in The Ridges in Summerlin has listed for $6,999,000. (Stetson Ybarra for huntington & ellis)
More Stories
Ambridge by Woodside Homes has opened in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community. (Woodsi ...
Woodside Homes introduces Ambridge Collection at Cadence
The 31st annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will be held July 4 starting at 8:30 a.m. Th ...
Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade marks 31st year
Saturday, home shoppers are invited to tour the newest models in Lennar's The Falls Collection ...
Lennar to debut new homes in Lake Las Vegas
Summerlin, located adjacent Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, is within driving dista ...
Summerlin near several recreational destination spots
Provided Content
July 3, 2025 - 1:01 pm
 

As luxury homebuyers increasingly seek resort-style amenities without leaving home, a newly listed Las Vegas estate is raising the bar. Listed at $6,999,000 and represented by John Sullivan of The John Sullivan Group at huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency, the home located at 11 Misty Peaks Court in The Ridges embodies the growing demand for year-round vacation living.

“More buyers are prioritizing homes that feel like retreats,” Sullivan said. “This estate brings that to life — from its private theater and spa-inspired primary suite to Strip views from the balconies. It’s designed for effortless luxury in everyday life.”

Built to mirror the comfort and indulgence of a five-star resort, the two-story custom home includes a sophisticated home office, temperature-controlled wine room and an expansive five-car garage. At the heart of the home is a wellness-focused primary suite featuring dual vanities and toilets, a soaking tub, rain shower and his-and-hers towel warmers — all crafted to elevate daily living.

Upon entry, the grand formal foyer opens to soaring ceilings and custom millwork. The main living area includes a full bar and double-sided fireplace dividing dual lounge spaces, designed for entertaining. The chef’s kitchen features dual islands, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a pot filler, custom cabinetry and a walk-in pantry with secondary prep and refrigeration zones.

Upstairs, each bedroom includes an en suite bath and walk-in closet, with three private balconies offering sweeping views of the Las Vegas Strip and Red Rock Canyon. Downstairs, the primary suite also includes a walk-in closet, fireplace and spa-level bath.

Outside, the estate spans over half an acre at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, complete with an outdoor kitchen, covered patio and lush landscaping that blends seamlessly with the indoor living spaces.

As part of the exclusive Ridges community, homeowners enjoy access to Club Ridges, a resident-only facility featuring tennis courts, a fitness center and a private clubhouse.

For more information about 11 Misty Peaks Court, visit huntingtonandellis.com/properties.

Huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency is a Las Vegas-based full-service real estate agency with more than two decades of experience. The agency is one of the top-producing real estate brokerages in Las Vegas with more than 148 real estate agents across 13 teams. In 2024, the agency completed over $1.3 billion in sales volume, helping successfully market and close over 2,200 residential properties throughout the valley. For more information about huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency, visit huntingtonandellis.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The 31st annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will be held July 4 starting at 8:30 a.m. Th ...
Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade marks 31st year
Provided Content

The Las Vegas Valley is invited to the Summerlin master-planned community on July 4 to celebrate Independence Day at the 31st annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade.

Summerlin, located adjacent Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, is within driving dista ...
Summerlin near several recreational destination spots
Provided Content

Situated adjacent Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, the master-planned community of Summerlin has long been a draw for homebuyers seeking immediate access to one of the most spectacular natural landscapes in Southern Nevada and a world-class hiking, rock-climbing and cycling destination.

Lake Las Vegas and the city of Henderson will present the annual lakeside Fourth of July firewo ...
Fourth of July fireworks show returns to Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

Let freedom ring and the fireworks soar! Lake Las Vegas is once again partnering with the city of Henderson to present its annual lakeside Fourth of July fireworks show, set to dazzle residents and guests July 4 at 9 p.m. over the community’s signature 320-acre lake.

Summerlin Sounds presented by Ghost, is an outdoor concert every Wednesday through July 23 at 6 ...
Summertime events slated at Downtown Summerlin
PROVIDED CONTENT

While the temperatures heat up, so does the activity at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community that offers shopping, dining, entertainment and professional sports. This summer, there’s a full schedule of events and activities for the entire family.

Summerlin’s 200-plus mile trail system, which connects neighborhoods and residents with parks ...
Summerlin Trail System continues to evolve with community
Provided Content

While the Summerlin master-planned community is renowned for many things, perhaps no element of the community is more beloved than its trails, which consistently rank as residents’ favorite amenity in community surveys. Summerlin’s 200-plus mile trail system, which connects neighborhoods and residents with parks, shopping centers and schools, provides miles of uninterrupted scenery for walkers, strollers and runners — promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.

Central Park in Cadence has a large amphitheater. The community recently hosted the JAWS movie ...
Cadence offers an array of parks for outdoor fun
Provided Content

Cadence isn’t just about beautiful homes; it’s a thoughtfully designed community that fosters an active lifestyle through its extensive network of parks and recreational spaces. Committed to providing residents of all ages with the opportunity to connect with nature and each other, Cadence boasts a diverse collection of parks, each offering unique amenities.

The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Caldwell Park by KB Home, offering two collecti ...
KB’s Caldwell Park opens in Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood to open in the Summerlin master-planned community is Caldwell Park by KB Home, offering two collections of modern and contemporary single-family and townhomes, ranging from 1,430 square feet to 2,466 square feet, and priced from the $400,000s.

MORE STORIES