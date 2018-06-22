Retired couple discovers The Ogden

Owning a home in the Entertainment Capital of the World has always been a pipe dream for Mike Nosanov, who has always called Southern California home. But in November, that dream became reality when he purchased a residence at The Ogden, an iconic, 21-story, high-rise condominium tower in the heart of downtown Las Vegas.

Mike Nosanov purchased a condo at The Ogden in downtown Las Vegas. (Mona Shield Payne The Ogden)

Owning a home in the Entertainment Capital of the World has always been a pipe dream for Mike Nosanov, who has always called Southern California home. But in November, that dream became reality when he purchased a residence at The Ogden, an iconic, 21-story, high-rise condominium tower in the heart of downtown Las Vegas.

“I’ve lived in Southern California my whole life, but Las Vegas has always been a vacation destination for my girlfriend, Darlene Wong, and me,” Nosanov said. “Last fall, Darlene spotted The Ogden, and her curiosity convinced us to visit the sales office. We are so glad we did, because it made us realize just how much the lifestyle was a fit for us. The community presented a complete package that not only checked off every box on our list of needs and wants in a home, it surpassed our expectations with other offerings we didn’t even know we wanted.”

Every other community the couple visited made them realize just how much they had fallen in love with The Ogden. From the state-of-the-art fitness center to the dedicated concierge team and 24-hour security, The Ogden landed on top of their list.

“We currently split our time between Southern California, Darlene’s home in Hawaii and our new home at The Ogden in Las Vegas,” Nosanov said. “It’s particularly fitting since both our Hawaii and Las Vegas homes feel like paradise. Because we travel so often, The Ogden’s lock-and-leave feature makes us feel secure and offers us priceless peace-of-mind.

And as a retired civil engineer, Nosanov has always been drawn to the construction and design of a building.

“The Ogden’s design is magnificent, from the exposed concrete in the parking areas to the exterior finish of the building and the thoughtful consideration put into its many floor plans,” Nosanov said. “With my background, I am especially appreciative of The Ogden’s design, architecture and functionality.”

According to Nosanov, other selling points at The Ogden include its minimal maintenance lifestyle and built-in social network, thanks to the resident events led by lifestyle director Evelyn Connors.

“Our neighbors and the staff have been extremely welcoming,” Nosanov said. “And when I want to try my luck at poker, one of my favorite pastimes, all I have to do is take a walk to one of the iconic downtown Las Vegas casinos that neighbor The Ogden. And don’t get me started on how impressed we are with the wealth of dining options in the area. It will take us a long time to experience even a fraction of the restaurants in the area, but we are up to the challenge.”

Since acquiring The Ogden in 2013, DK Las Vegas has made a $2 million investment to remodel the lobby with high-end design treatments to create an immediate sense of luxury and arrival; added new upgrades throughout all residences, including new lighting, hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances; and enhanced amenities such as a sky deck, social lounge, fitness center and refreshed rooftop pool.

The Ogden is the first condominium community since 2008 in Las Vegas to obtain Fannie Mae PERS (project eligibility review service) final project approval, and it’s the only condo to offer all three financing options: Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs and Fannie Mae. Available homes at The Ogden range from a two-bedroom, 1,180-square-foot residence priced from the high $300,000s to a three-bedroom-plus-den, 2,044-square-foot home starting in the low $500,000s. The Ogden’s single-story, open floor plans offer flex spaces that can serve as a home office, den or yoga room, extra bedrooms for accommodating multigenerational family and guests and expansive windows that fill interiors with natural light.

For more information, visit The Ogden’s on-site sales center at 150 Las Vegas Blvd. North from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 702-478-4700 or go online at Ogdenlv.com.