Retired engineer discovers One Las Vegas

Ohio native and retired civilian Air Force engineer Pat Pettit has lived in various cities across the country as a result of her career, but when she started thinking about where she wanted to spend her golden years, she couldn’t think of any place more perfect than Las Vegas.

“Las Vegas is a melting pot of culture, food and entertainment,” Pettit said. “But best of all, its cost of living and quality of life exceeds that of many other cities I’ve experienced. Every time I’ve visited the Southwest region, I’ve noticed my health has improved, and that’s a real bonus. It makes so much sense to retire here, and when I discovered my home at One Las Vegas, my decision to put down roots in Las Vegas was easily validated.”

Pettit, who most recently lived in Albuquerque, started researching the Las Vegas real estate market more than a year ago. Just like many other visitors to the Entertainment Capital of the World, Pettit knew very little about the valley surrounding the Strip, but after visiting various high-rise towers, One Las Vegas stood out as the best community to meet her needs.

“I’ve always favored high-rise living for its sense of security, resort-inspired amenities and low-maintenance lifestyle. One Las Vegas’ attention to detail, beautiful views from my balcony and the location were especially appealing and confirmed my decision to plant my roots here,” she said.

Pettit still loves to travel for leisure and visit family in Ohio, so Las Vegas’ nearby major airport hub is another plus.

“I also love cruises, so the lock-and-leave feature of One Las Vegas gives me priceless peace of mind. And when I am home, I fully enjoy my time in my spacious one-bedroom residence that overlooks the world-famous Strip,” she said.

Pettit appreciates One Las Vegas’ many amenities, including Network, the community’s business center; Transform, the two-story, state-of-the-art fitness center; and Spark, which features outdoor grilling space, a fire pit and a summer kitchen, perfect for entertaining family and friends.

“I have family visiting in March, and I can’t wait to show off my new home and everything that comes with it,” she said.

Pettit is also enthused to witness the development of the new nearby NFL stadium and to be a part of all the growth happening in the city.

“I’m minutes from Town Square, which features a Whole Foods and The Container Store, and the outlet mall down the street helped make my holiday gift shopping feel like a walk in the park,” Pettit said. “And Evelyn, One Las Vegas’ lifestyle director, has done a fantastic job hosting resident activities where I have been able to meet neighbors, who are now friends. I am looking forward to attending more poolside movie screenings and paint nights.”

One Las Vegas homes range from 1,252 to 2,857 square feet and are priced from the high $200,000s, with many floor plans offering spectacular views of the mountains and the Strip. A penthouse, offering 3,000 square feet of sweeping views, is priced at $1.1 million.

One Las Vegas is close to Interstate 15 and the 215 Beltway and just minutes from McCarran International Airport. Town Square, just a few blocks north of the property, provides one-stop shopping and scores of dining and entertainment options right in the neighborhood.

