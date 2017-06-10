Reverence by Pulte Homes opens in Summerlin today

Reverence, a new Summerlin village, opens today. It offers six collections of homes with 23 floor plans in a range of transitional and contemporary designs inspired by craftsman, prairie, hacienda, farmhouse and desert contemporary styles. (Summerlin)

The newest village in the master-planned community of Summerlin, Reverence, opens to the public today. Built exclusively by Pulte Homes, Reverence is located on 300 elevated acres west of the 215 Beltway in the master-planned community. It is bounded by West Lake Mead Boulevard on the south and Cheyenne Avenue on the north.

Reverence offers six collections of homes featuring 23 consumer-inspired floor plans. Homes in Reverence embody a range of transitional and contemporary designs inspired by craftsman, prairie, hacienda, farmhouse and desert contemporary styles.

Two collections, ideal for young families, move-up buyers and empty nesters, offer single- and two-story floor plans ranging from 1,579 to 2,806 square feet. Four collections, designed for affluent families, upscale empty nesters and those seeking the ultimate second home in Las Vegas, are located behind a guard gate. These homes offer a luxury lifestyle and range from 2,156 to 4,791 square feet in single- and two-story floor plans, including estate homes.

“The diversity and range of home styles in Reverence is both remarkable and reflective of the diverse community we are striving to create here,” said Jason Demuth, division director of marketing for PulteGroup. “With such a broad range of homes, Reverence streetscapes will be as interesting and unique as their owners.”

All Reverence residents will enjoy miles of walking trails and an 8-acre park that includes an amphitheater, a walking track and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. A 16,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor recreation facility with a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor resort and lap pools, and pickleball and tennis courts is the centerpiece of the village and accessible to residents within the guard gate.

According to Peggy Chandler, senior vice president of Summerlin, Reverence has been planned masterfully within Summerlin design guidelines to ensure every detail combines to create an exceptional quality of life.

“Residents of Reverence will enjoy access to all the amenities that make the Summerlin lifestyle so extraordinary — including parks, trails, golf courses, schools, Downtown Summerlin and more — while simultaneously enjoying the beauty and intimacy of their immediate neighborhood with its own abundant and private amenities just outside their front door,” she said.

The village’s name, Reverence, is inspired by the stunning topography, geography and elevation of the area, most notably Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The canyon forms the village’s backdrop, ensuring no future development will occur to the west of Reverence. Adjacency to Red Rock Canyon provides Reverence residents with immediate access to the area’s world-class active outdoor lifestyle, including hiking and rock climbing, mountain and road biking, horseback riding and more.

The elevation of Reverence, at an average of 3,200 feet above sea level, delivers incomparable and sweeping valley views to the east. And like other areas of Summerlin that boast a similar elevation, Reverence enjoys cooler temperatures — a significant advantage in the desert climate.

In addition to Reverence, Pulte currently is selling three popular neighborhoods in Summerlin: two in The Paseos village, Estrella and Segovia, and Vistara in The Cliffs village. To date, Pulte has built thousands of homes in Summerlin encompassed in more than 30 neighborhoods throughout the community. To visit Reverence, exit the 215 Beltway at Lake Mead and head west.

For information on Summerlin and all its homebuilders and neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.