Richmond American debuts Hillside Collection in Lake Las Vegas

August 22, 2020 - 12:18 pm
 

Richmond American Homes has opened Amberock, its first neighborhood in Lake Las Vegas. Amberock’s collection of hillside homes offer sweeping views of the community and surrounding mountain ranges. The neighborhood, which has already sold five homes, offers eight single-family and paired floor plans with three to four bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garages. Amberock’s plans range in size from 1,470 square feet to 1,910 square feet with special pricing available prior to the opening of model homes this fall.

“Amberock is designed as an affordable but stylish new home community,” said Nicole Bloom, division president for Richmond American Homes. “It is perfect for those that want an affordable option to live in the beautiful Lake Las Vegas community.”

“Every home in our single-family Seasons collection includes maple cabinetry, granite kitchen countertops, ceramic tile floors in the wet areas and paver stone driveways and patios per plan,” Bloom said. “The paired homes in our Urban collection also include an attached two-car garage and a fully private side yard. Both are rare to find with town home-style homes.”

Bloom said she expects Amberock to be especially attractive to those who want the convenience of a low-maintenance home in with the amenities of a resort-style setting.

“You can choose from thousands of options to personalize your home to suit your tastes,” she said. “From GE appliances and gourmet kitchen layouts, granite or quartz countertops to Smart Home options with programmable thermostats, you can make your home truly your own,” she said.

“New homes in this price range normally offer turnkey design packages or a limited number of design options,” Bloom said. “We offer thousands through our Home Gallery, with the goal of making it easy to turn your new house into your dream home.”

Amberock’s sales office is now open at Lake Las Vegas from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and noon to 6 p.m. on Fridays. No reservation is required. The sales trailer is next to the Lake Las Vegas Real Estate office at 2030 Lake Las Vegas Parkway. For more information, call Amberock at 725-600-8529 or visit lakelasvegas.com.

The 3,600-acre Lake Las Vegas resort community surrounds its own 320-acre lake and is a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip and downtown. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events.

The community is selling new homes ranging from town homes to custom estates from Southern Nevada’s most trusted builders including Pulte, Lennar, Taylor Morrison, Woodside Homes and Blue Heron.

The eighth annual Golf 4 The Kids Tournament presented by Roseman University of Health Sciences and CSL Behring is slated for Oct. 19 and is limited to 120 golfers, who will experience Anthem Country Club’s Hale Irwin-Keith Foster-designed par-72 championship golf course.

Downtown Summerlin has chosen 13 pups for its third annual Dogs of Downtown Summerlin social contest. The dogs will be featured in the 2021 calendar. The photo shoot will be held Aug. 24 and Aug. 30.

Trilogy in Summerlin will hold a grand opening for its three new home models in its Luxe Collection: Luster, Radiant and the redesigned Splendor floor plan.

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers nearly 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. And, for those looking for quick occupancy, there are nearly 30 new homes, including several upgraded model homes, available for immediate move-in.

KB Home has announced the grand opening of Saguaro, a new, gated single-family home community on West Cactus Avenue in South Las Vegas just off Interstate 15. The collection of one- and two-story homes can be personalized to reflect each buyer’s lifestyle and budget.

Inc. magazine has announced that Las Vegas-based firm Ascent Multifamily is No. 374 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The firm was recognized for its impressive three-year revenue growth of 1,218 percent.

Celebrity designer Bobby Berk, winner of the PCBC Gold Nugget award for Best Interior Merchandising for Pardee Homes’ Sandalwood Plan Two in Summerlin, also put his well-known signature on Sandalwood’s Plan One and Three in the master-planned community.

Modern studio living is now available in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. Stax Studios , near Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street, is offering fully renovated studio units for lease with the help of WestCorp Management Group. The property’s new look is perfect for residents seeking an urban lifestyle. Stax Studios is located at 501 South 10th St. and features more than 44 completely renovated units.

A hallmark of the Summerlin master-planned community is its 150-mile-long trail system, which connects to major amenities like parks and schools while encouraging a healthy, active lifestyle.