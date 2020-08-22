Richmond American debuts Hillside Collection in Lake Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes has opened Amberock, its first neighborhood in Lake Las Vegas. Amberock’s collection of hillside homes offer sweeping views of the community and surrounding mountain ranges. The neighborhood, which has already sold five homes, offers eight single-family and paired floor plans with three to four bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garages. Amberock’s plans range in size from 1,470 square feet to 1,910 square feet with special pricing available prior to the opening of model homes this fall.

“Amberock is designed as an affordable but stylish new home community,” said Nicole Bloom, division president for Richmond American Homes. “It is perfect for those that want an affordable option to live in the beautiful Lake Las Vegas community.”

“Every home in our single-family Seasons collection includes maple cabinetry, granite kitchen countertops, ceramic tile floors in the wet areas and paver stone driveways and patios per plan,” Bloom said. “The paired homes in our Urban collection also include an attached two-car garage and a fully private side yard. Both are rare to find with town home-style homes.”

Bloom said she expects Amberock to be especially attractive to those who want the convenience of a low-maintenance home in with the amenities of a resort-style setting.

“You can choose from thousands of options to personalize your home to suit your tastes,” she said. “From GE appliances and gourmet kitchen layouts, granite or quartz countertops to Smart Home options with programmable thermostats, you can make your home truly your own,” she said.

“New homes in this price range normally offer turnkey design packages or a limited number of design options,” Bloom said. “We offer thousands through our Home Gallery, with the goal of making it easy to turn your new house into your dream home.”

Amberock’s sales office is now open at Lake Las Vegas from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and noon to 6 p.m. on Fridays. No reservation is required. The sales trailer is next to the Lake Las Vegas Real Estate office at 2030 Lake Las Vegas Parkway. For more information, call Amberock at 725-600-8529 or visit lakelasvegas.com.

The 3,600-acre Lake Las Vegas resort community surrounds its own 320-acre lake and is a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip and downtown. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events.

The community is selling new homes ranging from town homes to custom estates from Southern Nevada’s most trusted builders including Pulte, Lennar, Taylor Morrison, Woodside Homes and Blue Heron.