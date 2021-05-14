98°F
Richmond American features Moro Rock in Summerlin

Provided Content
May 14, 2021 - 2:04 pm
 
Richmond American Homes offers Moro Rock in Redpoint Square, Summerlin newest district in Summe ...
Richmond American Homes offers Moro Rock in Redpoint Square, Summerlin newest district in Summerlin West. Moro Rock’s two duet-style townhomes, each offer approximately 1,500 square feet, priced from the high $300,000s. (Richmond American) Homes

Richmond American Homes, a top national homebuilder with a long history of construction in Summerlin, offers Moro Rock in Redpoint Square, Summerlin newest district in Summerlin West, located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue. Redpoint Square has started to take shape on elevated land overlooking the valley.

Offering two duet-style town homes, Moro Rock’s Urban Collection features two distinctive, open and contemporary floor plans: The Boston spans 1,510 square feet, and the Chicago floor plan spans 1,520 square feet. Both two-story paired homes include three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage. Both models are priced from the high $300,000s.

Hallmarks of Moro Rock’s floor plans include 9-foot ceilings on both levels, covered outdoor living spaces, a second-floor laundry room near bedrooms and dozens of ways to personalize with fixtures and finishes.

Nearby schools include Vassiliadis and Givens elementary schools, Doral Academy Red Rock Campus, West Tech Career Academy, Palo Verde High School and Becker Middle School. Major community parks in the area include The Paseos Park, The Vistas Park and Stonebridge Park, opening soon. Additional parks, schools and an abundance of open space also are planned for the area.

“Summerlin West area is an exciting new region that features the community’s most diverse mix of home styles to date, including urban-style homes with smaller footprints,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin. “And Moro Rock is no exception. Its popularity has been fueled, in large part, by growing demand from multi-generations — millennials to empty nesters and retirees — all seeking a more experiential lifestyle encouraged by smaller homes.”

Now, entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. That includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers nearly 130 floor plans in nearly 25 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Download the Summerlin app from the Apple and Google App stores to search selling neighborhoods and explore loyalty experiences from Downtown Summerlin retailers and restaurants. Or, before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.

